Verdict reached in Kim Kardashian jewelry heist trial

Edward Berthelot/GC Images

Nearly one decade after Kim Kardashian survived a robbery in her Paris hotel room, eight defendants were found guilty of crimes linked to the robbery.

A panel of three judges and six jurors delivered the verdict in a Paris courtroom Friday, finding eight of the 10 defendants in the case guilty, while acquitting two others.

The defendants have 10 days to appeal the ruling.

Nine men and one woman were accused in connection with the robbery. Five masked men posing as police officers allegedly stormed into Kardashian’s hotel suite and made off with valuables worth at least $6 million, including a diamond engagement ring given to Kardashian by her then-husband Kanye West. That ring alone was said to be worth about $4 million.

Kardashian traveled to Paris to testify during the trial, telling the courtroom she thought was “going to die” during the robbery.

“I absolutely thought that I was going to die,” the reality TV star and entrepreneur said in her May 13 testimony. “I kept telling them that I have babies, and that I needed to go home to my babies.”

In her testimony, Kardashian said she was packing at about 3 a.m. during Paris fashion week in 2016 when “two men came into my room — they were dressed as police officers.” The men were leading the hotel’s concierge, who was handcuffed, she told the court.

Kardashian told the judge she was tied up, gagged and thrown into a bathroom.

She testified that while she was still tied up in the bathroom, she managed to scoot over to the sink and get her hands free. With her feet still tied, she said she hopped downstairs, where her friend, Simone Harouche, helped untie her.

French authorities announced the arrests of the suspects in the robbery in January 2017.

The suspects have collectively been referred to as the “grandpa robber” — or “papys braqueurs” — because many of them are over the age of 60.

There were initially 12 defendants in this case, one of whom has since died. Another person cannot be tried due to their medical condition, according to French authorities.

‘Saturday Night Live’ to debut British version of the show in 2026
Will Heath/NBC

Live from London, it’s Saturday night!

Saturday Night Live is set to launch its first-ever British edition of the series. In partnership with Sky, the NBC late-night sketch show will premiere Saturday Night Live U.K. in 2026, according to Sky News.

The original show’s creator, Lorne Michaels, will be an executive producer on the new version of the show as he continues to run the American version. Based in London, the new edition of the show will follow the exact same format as its U.S. counterpart.

British comedians will get the spotlight on this new show. While there are no announcements about its cast, hosts and premiere date at this time, those details can be expected in the coming months.

Cecile Frot-Coutaz, the chief executive of Sky Studios, said the network is thrilled to bring the late-night series across the pond.

“For over 50 years Saturday Night Live has held a unique position in TV and in our collective culture, reflecting and creating the global conversation, all under the masterful comedic guidance of Lorne Michaels,” Frot-Coutaz said. “The show has discovered and nurtured countless comedy and musical talents over the years and we are thrilled to be partnering with Lorne and the SNL team to bring an all-British version of the show to UK audiences next year — all live from London on Saturday night.”

Saturday Night Live U.K. will air on Sky Max and the streaming service NOW in 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.