Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance welcome 4th child

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President JD Vance announced on Sunday that second lady Usha Vance gave birth to the couple’s fourth child, a son named Alec Neel Vance.
Vance said both Usha and the baby “are happy and healthy” and thanked the medical teams at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit.
“We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning. Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother,” the vice president wrote on X.
JD and Usha Vance share three other young children: Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel.
The couple announced they were expecting their fourth child in January, writing on social media, “Our family is growing!” They met while studying at Yale Law School and got married in 2014.
The vice president often speaks about his family and marriage, and has been a leading voice in the Trump administration’s efforts to encourage the public to have more children.
“I want more babies in the United States of America. I want more happy children in our country, and I want — and I want beautiful young men and women who are eager to welcome them into the world and eager to raise them,” Vance said in one of the first speeches of his vice presidential term at the March for Life event in Washington last year.
“And it is the task of our government to make it easier for young moms and dads to afford to have kids, to bring them into the world and to welcome them as the blessings that we know they are here at the March for Life,” he added at the time.
In June, Usha Vance sat down with ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis for a wide-ranging interview. The second lady shared her thoughts about her husband’s political future and the biggest surprise she learned about President Donald Trump.
When asked whether she would like to see JD Vance as president one day, Usha Vance said, “I am not a particularly politically ambitious person; I would like to see him happy. I would like to see him making contributions that matter and whatever form that takes is a form that I’ll be supportive of,” she said.
The second lady said that the biggest surprise to her, as she’s gotten to know President Trump, has been his sense of humor and his gentleness toward children.
“He has a really good sense of humor and has a sort of gentleness towards his children, towards other people’s families and children,” she said. “It shows a lot of caring about what they’re going through and what is happening in their lives.”
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