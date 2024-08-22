Victoria Beckham follows husband David with her own Netflix docuseries
After the docuseries about the life of David Beckham became a hit for Netflix, Variety says the streaming service is serving up a show about his better half.
Victoria Beckham appeared in the previous series, called Beckham, and made headlines — and memes — for a scene where her former soccer star hubby forced her to admit she wasn’t working class as claimed, and was in fact driven to school in a Rolls-Royce in her youth.
Beckham’s missus will take center stage in the as-yet-untitled series he’s co-producing, which promises appearances by her family and friends.
An official synopsis reads, “Her Posh Spice days may be behind her, but today Beckham is on a journey to build a fashion empire — and now, fans will be able to see the story behind it all.”
The two main stars of the highly anticipated film adaptation of People We Meet On Vacation by Emily Henry have been revealed.
On Friday, Netflix announced that My Lady Jane actress Emily Bader and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes actor Tom Blyth will play Poppy and Alex, the two main characters of Henry’s beloved romance novel.
The book follows Poppy and Alex, two best friends who live apart but reunite each summer for a weeklong vacation, “until two years ago, when they ruined everything,” a synopsis for the novel reads.
When Poppy finds herself “stuck in a rut,” she “decides to convince her best friend to take one more vacation together — lay everything on the table, make it all right,” the synopsis continues.
Henry shared in her newsletter why Bader and Blyth were the perfect Poppy and Alex.
“They are PERFECT,” she wrote. “He’s so stoic, repressed, quietly repressed, quietly hilarious. She’s an irresistible rascal with a secret softness.”
Henry added that after seeing Blyth and Bader’s chemistry read, she used the word “irresistible” to describe “the magic of them together.”
“I wish I could just show you now but the good news is, we are MOVING so you will get to fall in love with them very soon,” she told her fans. “I hope you are even a fraction as excited as I am right now for this film. I know how terrifying it is to loosen our grips on this story enough to let new people into the mix.”
Netflix also shared a video on Instagram of the moment Bader found out over Zoom that she was cast as Poppy.
“Are you kidding?!” Bader says in the video. “I’m gonna cry!”
A release date for the upcoming film has not yet been announced.
Military.com reports the U.S. Army is having serious “buyer’s regret” over an $11 million deal to have Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson boost sagging recruitment numbers.
In fact, not only did Johnson’s involvement not cause a single would-be GI to sign on the dotted line for Uncle Sam, the campaign “may possibly have had a negative impact on finding new enlistments,” according to internal emails reviewed by the news source.
For these reasons, the Army is reportedly trying to get $6 million back, the article says.
According to Army sources, the deal would have leveraged Johnson’s football minor league, the United Football League, to promote the military branch. However, poor viewer numbers for the league deflated that strategy — as did Johnson’s reported lack of participation using his Instagram fanbase of 396 million followers.
According to the article, Johnson promised the Army five promotional posts to his legion of followers — worth, according to the military, a million bucks each considering the size of his audience. But Johnson allegedly delivered on just two of them.
Evidently, the Army pushed back against the sports tie-in after an $88 million deal with NASCAR to promote the National Guard flopped, but the deal was reportedly “pushed through” by Gen. Randy George.
Col. Dave Butler, a rep for George, tells the website, “In terms of The Rock, it’s unfortunate he was pulled away at a time when we expected him to … create content for his social media channel.”
While they try to “rebalance the contract,” Butler said, “The Rock remains a good partner to the Army.”
A rep for the superstar didn’t return ABC Audio’s request for comment.