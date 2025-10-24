‘Victorious’ spinoff series ‘Hollywood Arts’ moves to Netflix

‘Victorious’ spinoff series ‘Hollywood Arts’ moves to Netflix

The cast of ‘Hollywood Arts.’ (Netflix)

Netflix is ready to make the Victorious spinoff shine.

The streamer has picked up the upcoming series Hollywood Arts, starring Daniella Monet, who will reprise her Victorious role of Trina Vega. The sequel show was first developed at Nickelodeon and has now been licensed to Netflix.

Hollywood Arts will span 26 episodes and debut on Netflix in 2026, followed by releases on Nickelodeon and Paramount+.

The show will follow Trina, who is now a struggling actress, as she returns to her former high school, Hollywood Arts, as an unqualified substitute teacher. She quickly finds herself “both clashing with and unexpectedly inspiring a new generation of ambitious and talented students as they learn to find their true path at Hollywood’s most elite performing arts school,” according to an official logline.

Also starring in Hollywood Arts are Alyssa Miles, Emmy Liu-Wang, Peyton Jackson, Erika Swayze and Martin Kamm. Drake and Josh fan-favorite Yvette Nicole Brown will guest star in the series.

In addition to starring, Monet will executive produce Hollywood Arts.

“Coming back as Trina alongside such a dynamic, powerful cast of newcomers is something I feel very lucky and grateful to do. Victorious was in a lot of ways life changing for all of us, our cast is forever bonded by that experience, and to think that I have an opportunity to steward anything close to that is a feeling I can’t begin to describe,” Monet said in a press release. “As an actress, producer, and mom, I am so eager to create something we can all be proud to share with the world.”

All episodes of Victorious are available to watch on Netflix in the U.S. They have accumulated over 45 million views on that streaming platform alone.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Preparation for the Next Life’ stars talk personal connection to the film
‘Preparation for the Next Life’ stars talk personal connection to the film
(L to R) Fred Hechinger as Skinner amd Sebiye Behtiyar as Aishe in ‘Preparation for the Next Life,’ from Amazon MGM Studios. (Photo Credit: Jaclyn Martinez)

Preparation for the Next Life follows an undocumented immigrant and a U.S. war veteran who find an unexpected connection in one another.

Sebiye Behtiyar [seh-BEE-ya BEH-tee-yar] makes her feature film debut as Uyghur [WEE-gur] immigrant Aishe, who’s trying to make a life for herself in New York City. She forms a bond with troubled young war veteran Skinner, played by Fred Hechinger [HECK-in-jurr], and together they try to imagine a better future for themselves.

Behtiyar, who is of Uyghur descent and speaks three languages like her character, felt an immediate connection to the project, but didn’t assume she’d get the role because she was only just starting out.

“I wasn’t prepared for such a complex character as Aishe, but meeting all those incredible people [in the cast and crew] just gave me so [much] strength and support and love to just bring a little bit [of] myself and my understanding of this character,” she tells ABC Audio.

Hechinger says every cast and crew member “felt like they had a personal investment in the movie,” and both he and Behtiyar are eager for audiences to connect with the story as well, particularly given what’s going on with immigration in the U.S. today.

Behtiyar says she hopes the film reminds people we are all human beings who “share feelings” and “face different kinds of pain.”

“We made this movie because it spoke to our hearts and our lives,” Hechinger adds. “And it’s kind of wild that it’s coming out when it’s become even more relevant and important in that way, but I really just think everyone seeing it with their open heart is what counts.” 

Preparation for the Next Life, from Oscar-nominated director Bing Liu, is in select theaters now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

From kilts to cocktails: ‘Outlander’ star Sam Heughan mixes it up with ‘The Cocktail Diaries’
From kilts to cocktails: ‘Outlander’ star Sam Heughan mixes it up with ‘The Cocktail Diaries’
‘The Cocktail Diaries’ by Sam Heughan, Published by Quadrille $29.99 (Photography by Matt Russell)

The whisky often flows on the long-running Starz series Outlander, and that love of a dram carries over into star Sam Heughan’s real life.

The Scottish actor, who plays Jamie Fraser on the series, founded his own spirits brand, Sassenach Spirits, and is now releasing a cocktail book about his passion called The Cocktail Diaries: A Spirited Adventure.

The book contains recipes from simple to complex, and features anecdotes from Heughan’s life and travels. There are even some cocktails that would get Jamie Fraser’s stamp of approval.

“Jamie Fraser obviously is a Scotsman through and through, and he even has his own whisky in the Outlander series, the Jamie Fraser Special,” he says. “And I would say the Rob Roy or the Bobby Burns [would be his favorite].”

With the eighth and final season of Outlander set to premiere next year, Heughan says he has plans for a celebration event and a special release from his spirits brand. “There might be even a special cocktail as well,” he says. “I’ll have to think of one.”

He’s also been thinking of ways to take his business to the next level, hinting that opening his own bar would be “a dream.” In the meantime, he teases Sassenach Spirits — which currently produces whisky and gin — is releasing a Scottish vodka next. 

As they say in Scotland, slàinte!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Alysanne Blackwood cast in ‘House of the Dragon’ and more
In brief: Alysanne Blackwood cast in ‘House of the Dragon’ and more

One of George R. R. Martin‘s fiercest characters has been cast in House of the Dragon season 3. Deadline reports that Annie Shapero will play Alysanne Blackwood in the upcoming third season of the fantasy series. The character, who is also known as Black Aly, is pivotal in Martin’s novel Fire and Blood

Jessica Chastain is going back to school. Variety reports that the actress is enrolled in a two-year Master in Public Administration program at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. According to Harvard’s website, the program “is for aspiring leaders with real-world experience and graduate-level coursework in economics, public policy, or management.” …

Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells are reuniting on a new project. The former Book of Mormon co-stars are set to star in and executive produce a new comedy series at Hulu. According to Deadline, the show is called Stay Tuned. It will be loosely based on the 1992 film of the same name starring John Ritter

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.