Video captures Louvre jewel thieves emerging from museum in a cherry picker

(PARIS) — A dramatic video has surfaced, capturing two of the thieves wanted in the brazen $102 million jewel heist at the Louvre exiting the crime scene on a mobile cherry picker and fleeing on motorbikes with the loot.

Two French law enforcement sources confirmed to ABC News on Thursday that investigators are aware of the video and are reviewing it for clues as part of the investigation. The sources said the video was taken from inside the Louvre by members of the museum security staff.

The video, circulating online and verified by ABC News, shows the two thieves coming down from the targeted Apollo Gallery at the world-famous museum in a truck-mounted mechanical cherry picker.

In the footage, alarms can be heard going off in the background. The alleged perpetrators — one wearing a motorcycle helmet and the other covering their face with a balaclava and wearing a yellow construction worker vest – are seen making their way to the street.

Across the street from the escaping thieves, people can be seen walking and jogging along the Seine River as traffic goes by. The thieves are then seen jumping on a motorcycle and speeding off with the jewels.

French investigators said the entire robbery from start to getaway took seven minutes.

During her testimony before France’s Senate Culture Committee on Wednesday, Laurence des Cars, the president and director of the Louvre, said the only camera installed outside the Apollo Gallery was facing west and did not cover the window where the thieves used power tools to break in and exit.

“We did not spot the criminals arriving from outside early enough,” des Cars said.

In the video, someone on a two-way radio or intercom is heard saying, they were looking at one of the thieves getting on “his scooter” and adding, “They’re going to leave.” Moments later, a person filming could be heard saying in French, “F—, they’re gone?”

The manhunt for four main suspects in the brazen heist entered its fifth day on Thursday. Investigators have said they are in a race against time to catch the culprits, fearing they will dismantle the eight pieces they got away with and attempt to fence the many diamonds, precious stones and gold piecemeal.

Among the eight pieces of jewelry taken was a pearl and diamond tiara from the collection of Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense, according to the Louvre. The tiara, according to the Louvre, is composed of 212 pearls of various sizes and nearly 2,000 diamonds. The piece was commissioned by Emperor Napoleon III for his marriage to Eugenie de Montijo in 1853.

Also stolen was another tiara from the collection of Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense composed of sapphires and 1,083 diamonds, according to the Louvre.

On Wednesday, French police told ABC News that traces of DNA were found in one of the helmets and one of the gloves the suspects left behind after a jewelry heist.

In what could be the major break in the probe, investigators are now analyzing the DNA in hopes of finding a match.

The latest developments come as des Cars, the Louvre director, took the hot seat on Wednesday, telling lawmakers she submitted her resignation following Sunday’s heist.

Appearing in front of France’s Senate Culture Committee for two hours, des Cars said her resignation was rejected.

“This tragedy deeply shocked museum staff, fellow citizens, and admirers of the Louvre around the world,” said des Cars, reading an opening statement. “This is an immense wound that has been inflicted on us.”

Des Cars said all of the museum’s alarms worked, as did its video cameras, but noted a “weakness” in security.

“The weakness of the Louvre is its perimeter security, which has been a problem for a long time … certainly due to underinvestment,” des Cars told the lawmakers.

She said a “Grand Louvre renovation project” began 40 years ago “and has only affected half of the museum.”

Des Cars added, “The security system, as installed in the Apollo Gallery, worked perfectly. The question that arises is how to adapt this system to a new type of attack and modus operandi that we could not have foreseen.”

Despite touting the security system within the Louvre as working properly, des Cars added, “Today we are witnessing a terrible failure at the Louvre. The security of the Louvre is one of my top priorities during my term of office, and I repeat that I was appalled by the museum’s security situation when I arrived in 2021.”

Des Cars said the 232-year-old museum’s “aging infrastructure” has hindered “the installation of modern equipment.”

Officials said earlier this week that evidence collected so far points to “organized crime,” but added that investigators have not ruled out that the heist could have been an inside job.

