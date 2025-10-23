Video captures Louvre jewel thieves emerging from museum in a cherry picker

Antoine Gyori – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

(PARIS) — A dramatic video has surfaced, capturing two of the thieves wanted in the brazen $102 million jewel heist at the Louvre exiting the crime scene on a mobile cherry picker and fleeing on motorbikes with the loot.

Two French law enforcement sources confirmed to ABC News on Thursday that investigators are aware of the video and are reviewing it for clues as part of the investigation. The sources said the video was taken from inside the Louvre by members of the museum security staff.

The video, circulating online and verified by ABC News, shows the two thieves coming down from the targeted Apollo Gallery at the world-famous museum in a truck-mounted mechanical cherry picker.

In the footage, alarms can be heard going off in the background. The alleged perpetrators — one wearing a motorcycle helmet and the other covering their face with a balaclava and wearing a yellow construction worker vest – are seen making their way to the street.

Across the street from the escaping thieves, people can be seen walking and jogging along the Seine River as traffic goes by. The thieves are then seen jumping on a motorcycle and speeding off with the jewels.

French investigators said the entire robbery from start to getaway took seven minutes.

During her testimony before France’s Senate Culture Committee on Wednesday, Laurence des Cars, the president and director of the Louvre, said the only camera installed outside the Apollo Gallery was facing west and did not cover the window where the thieves used power tools to break in and exit.

“We did not spot the criminals arriving from outside early enough,” des Cars said.

In the video, someone on a two-way radio or intercom is heard saying, they were looking at one of the thieves getting on “his scooter” and adding, “They’re going to leave.” Moments later, a person filming could be heard saying in French, “F—, they’re gone?”

The manhunt for four main suspects in the brazen heist entered its fifth day on Thursday. Investigators have said they are in a race against time to catch the culprits, fearing they will dismantle the eight pieces they got away with and attempt to fence the many diamonds, precious stones and gold piecemeal.

Among the eight pieces of jewelry taken was a pearl and diamond tiara from the collection of Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense, according to the Louvre. The tiara, according to the Louvre, is composed of 212 pearls of various sizes and nearly 2,000 diamonds. The piece was commissioned by Emperor Napoleon III for his marriage to Eugenie de Montijo in 1853.

Also stolen was another tiara from the collection of Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense composed of sapphires and 1,083 diamonds, according to the Louvre.

On Wednesday, French police told ABC News that traces of DNA were found in one of the helmets and one of the gloves the suspects left behind after a jewelry heist.

In what could be the major break in the probe, investigators are now analyzing the DNA in hopes of finding a match.

The latest developments come as des Cars, the Louvre director, took the hot seat on Wednesday, telling lawmakers she submitted her resignation following Sunday’s heist.

Appearing in front of France’s Senate Culture Committee for two hours, des Cars said her resignation was rejected.

“This tragedy deeply shocked museum staff, fellow citizens, and admirers of the Louvre around the world,” said des Cars, reading an opening statement. “This is an immense wound that has been inflicted on us.”

Des Cars said all of the museum’s alarms worked, as did its video cameras, but noted a “weakness” in security.

“The weakness of the Louvre is its perimeter security, which has been a problem for a long time … certainly due to underinvestment,” des Cars told the lawmakers.

She said a “Grand Louvre renovation project” began 40 years ago “and has only affected half of the museum.”

Des Cars added, “The security system, as installed in the Apollo Gallery, worked perfectly. The question that arises is how to adapt this system to a new type of attack and modus operandi that we could not have foreseen.”

Despite touting the security system within the Louvre as working properly, des Cars added, “Today we are witnessing a terrible failure at the Louvre. The security of the Louvre is one of my top priorities during my term of office, and I repeat that I was appalled by the museum’s security situation when I arrived in 2021.”

Des Cars said the 232-year-old museum’s “aging infrastructure” has hindered “the installation of modern equipment.”

Officials said earlier this week that evidence collected so far points to “organized crime,” but added that investigators have not ruled out that the heist could have been an inside job.

Kherson Regional Military Administration/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s top adviser urged the U.S. to “strangle” Russia’s economy by imposing secondary sanctions on Moscow’s trading partners, as the White House push for a ceasefire appears to languish.

“Sanctions are working,” Andriy Yermak, the head of Zelenskyy’s office, wrote on Telegram on Sunday, citing data he said shows a collapse in Russian railway capacity over the past 12 months.

“The economy, geared for war, cannot withstand the pressure and is holding on only through the sale of energy resources,” Yermak wrote. “It is possible to strangle the economy with secondary tariffs proposed in the USA.”

Yermak appeared to be referring to proposals from President Donald Trump and a bipartisan group of senators to impose secondary sanctions on nations doing business with Russia, particularly those purchasing fossil fuels from the country. China and India are among the top importers of Russian energy products.

On July 14, Trump said he would give Russian President Vladimir Putin 50 days to agree a ceasefire with Ukraine, after which he would consider imposing secondary sanctions and other measures.

On July 29, Trump cut the window to 10 days, citing frustration with Russia’s continued drone and missile strikes on Ukrainian cities. The deadline will now expire on Aug. 8.

The threats raised hopes in Kyiv of a sustained White House pivot to back Ukraine’s efforts to repel Russia’s invasion, now in its fourth year with combat still raging all along the 600-mile front in the east and south of the country.

Official statements from Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov were relatively muted.

But Dmitry Medvedev — the former Russian president and prime minister now serving as the deputy chairman of the country’s Security Council — framed Trump’s ultimatum as “a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country.”

Medvedev’s comments prompted Trump to then order two nuclear submarines to move to “appropriate regions,” citing “highly provocative statements” from Medvedev, who has become known as a particularly hawkish voice within Putin’s security establishment.

“A threat was made by a former president of Russia and we’re going to protect our people,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials continued their appeals to the U.S. to respond to perceived Russian provocations with concrete measures.

“Ceasefire proposals have been made long ago — Ukrainian proposals, U.S. proposals and many others around the world have communicated this to the Russians,” Zelenskyy said in a statement posted to Telegram on Friday.

“Each time, the only response from there has been attempts to gain more time for war, more time for terror,” he said. “Russia does not operate otherwise.”

“So it is very important that the prospect of new sanctions, strong sanctions, has now begun to put pressure on Russia — and not only against the aggressor state itself,” Zelenskyy added. “All Russian finances, every scheme that fills the Russian budget, must be targeted by the world.”

Both Russia and Ukraine have continued their long-range strike campaigns despite White House pressure to agree to a ceasefire.

In July, Russia set a new monthly record for strikes on Ukraine, launching 6,443 drones and missiles into the country, according to data published by the Ukrainian air force.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, reported downing 3,008 Ukrainian drones across July.

The attacks continued through into Sunday morning. Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 76 drones and seven missiles into the country, of which 60 drones and one missile were shot down or otherwise suppressed.

Six missiles and 16 drones impacted across eight locations, the air force said, with debris from falling targets reported in two locations.

In Mykolaiv, a missile strike injured at least seven people, according to the local military administration. Three houses were destroyed and at last 37 other buildings damaged, the administration said.

In Russia, the Defense Ministry said it shot down at least 96 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Artem Korenyako, a spokesperson for Russia’s federal aviation agency Rosaviatsiya, said in posts to Telegram that temporary restrictions were introduced at airports in St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Pskov and Sochi.

In Sochi, on the Black Sea coast, local officials said falling drone debris set fire to a major oil depot.

And in the Voronezh region, local Gov. Alexander Gusev said four people were injured by Ukrainian attacks, which also set fire to a residential building.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised his “productive meeting” with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, after which Trump appeared to jettison his long-held skepticism of Kyiv’s battlefield ambitions.

Shortly after the meeting, Trump wrote on social media, “After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form.”

It was not immediately clear whether Trump’s rhetorical shift would be matched with a policy pivot. But the post was met with cautious optimism in Kyiv, Oleksandr Merezhko — a member of the Ukrainian parliament representing Zelenskyy’s party and chair of the body’s foreign affairs committee — told ABC News.

Trump’s statement marked a dramatic pivot away from the White House’s established position that Kyiv will not be able to liberate the 20% or so of its internationally-recognized territory occupied by Russian forces since 2014.

Trump has repeatedly suggested that Zelenskyy will have to cede — or “swap” — some territory to achieve a peace deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, telling the Ukrainian president at a fractious February Oval Office meeting, “You don’t have the cards.”

But on Tuesday, the president appeared to have changed his tune. “With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, Nato, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option. Why not?” Trump wrote.

“Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years, a war that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win,” he continued, suggesting Moscow was a “paper tiger” citing its battlefield failures.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov disputed Trump’s comments, telling the RBC news agency on Wednesday, “Russia is not a tiger; Russia is more closely associated with a bear. There are no paper bears. Russia is a real bear.”

Peskov also rejected Trump’s suggestion that the Russian economy was struggling. “Let’s not forget that the world has entered a stage of completely unpredictable macroeconomic conditions,” he told RBC.

“We are continuing our special military operation to protect our interests and achieve the goals” set by Putin, Peskov said. “We are doing this for the present and future of our country. For many generations to come. Therefore, we have no alternative.”

Trump, Peskov said, “heard Zelenskyy’s version of events. Apparently, this version was the reason for the assessment we heard. We cannot agree with everything here.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to meet with Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the UNGA on Wednesday.

Noting that planned meeting, Peskov said that Russia-U.S. “channels of dialogue are working, we are talking to the Americans, and President Putin still highly values Trump’s willingness to help, Trump’s willingness to seek a solution together.”

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy said in a post to Telegram that he was “grateful to President Trump for strong cooperation with the United States.”

“The president clearly understands the situation and is well informed about all aspects of this war,” Zelenskyy added. “We highly appreciate his determination to help end this war.”

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Zelenskyy described Trump’s pivot as “a big shift, a really big shift.”

Asked if the social media post by Trump is a “game changer” for the war, Zelenskyy responded: “Trump is a game changer by himself.”

Zelenskyy added that he thinks the president is now aware of “more details” of what is happening on the battlefield, and suggested that U.S. intelligence on the situation is aligned with Ukraine’s.

Zelenskyy also said it was “good news” that Russia’s economy is struggling amid the strains of its full-scale invasion, but that it was “bad news” that Moscow still has the resources to fund its war.

“Trump agreed with me that Putin won’t wait for the war in Ukraine to end,” he added. “He will try to exploit weak places in Europe, in NATO countries, he will try to do it.”

Merezhko said he saw Trump’s statement as a “pleasant surprise, giving some hope that he finally is starting to view Russia’s war against Ukraine in a different light.”

“At the same time, knowing how often Trump might change his stance, we should be cautiously optimistic,” Merezhko added. “What matters are his actions, concrete steps to help Ukraine, not only rhetoric, however good it might be.”

“Trump’s statement implies that the U.S. will continue to sell weapons to the European and NATO countries for Ukraine,” he added. “And also it can be inferred from this statement that Ukraine won’t be restricted in the use of American weaponry in the territory of Russia.”

Oleksiy Goncharenko, a prominent opposition member of parliament, was less sanguine.

“Trump’s statement is not about Ukraine’s victory, it is about washing hands of the war,” he wrote on Telegram. “He directly says: ‘You deal with the EU there. I hope you succeed. Good luck to everyone!'”

“Obviously, right now Russia does not want to stop,” Goncharenko added. “But our task is not to risk the lives of hundreds of thousands, but to be on the defense.”

“The reality is that we are neither losing nor winning,” he continued, warning that embarking on a costly “war of attrition” would be “idiocy.”

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Two people were killed and four were wounded when a suspect drove a car into a group of worshippers and launched a stabbing attack outside a synagogue in Manchester, England, officials said.

Responding police shot and killed the suspect, Manchester police said, adding that two other suspects have been arrested.

Police have declared it a terrorist incident.

The attack occurred Thursday morning outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, which is in a northern suburb of Manchester, officials said.

The suspect — who was wearing a vest with “the appearance of an explosive device” — drove a car directly at worshippers outside the synagogue and then attacked people with a knife, police said.

The four wounded victims have been hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

The attack came as worshippers were gathered to mark Yom Kippur, which is considered the holiest day of the year in Judaism.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “A vile individual committed a terrorist attack that attacked Jews because they are Jews.”

He noted that in Britain “Jewish buildings, synagogues, even schools, require round the clock protection … because of the daily threat of anti-Semitic hatred.”

“To every Jewish person in this country … I know how much fear you will be holding inside of you. I really do,” Starmer said. “And so on behalf of our country, I express my solidarity, but also my sadness that you still have to live with these fears. … So I promise you that I will do everything in my power to guarantee you the security that you deserve, starting with a more visible police presence protecting your community. I promise you that over the coming days, you will see the other Britain, the Britain of compassion, of decency, of love. And I promise you that this Britain will come together to wrap our arms around your community and show you that Britain is a place where you and your family are safe, secure and belong.”

Starmer, who was in Denmark for a summit with European leaders when the attack occurred, said he was returning to the U.K. and would be chairing an emergency “COBRA” meeting — a gathering of senior officials to discuss and respond to national emergencies.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a post to X he was “horrified by the violent attack.”

Khan said he had spoken with his counterpart in Manchester and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, “and would like to reassure Londoners that the Met Police are stepping up patrols in Jewish communities and synagogues across London.”

King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, said in a statement they were “deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the horrific attack in Manchester, especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident and we greatly appreciate the swift actions of the emergency services,” the statement said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also spoke out, saying, “Israel grieves with the Jewish community in the U.K. after the barbaric terror attack in Manchester. Our hearts are with the families of the murdered, and we pray for the swift recovery of the wounded. As I warned at the [United Nations]: weakness in the face of terrorism only brings more terrorism. Only strength and unity can defeat it.”

The Israeli Embassy in the U.K. also condemned the attack, saying in a statement, “That such an act of violence should be perpetrated on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, in a place of prayer and community, is abhorrent and deeply distressing. … The thoughts and prayers of the people of Israel are with the victims, their families, and the entire Jewish community at this difficult time.”

ABC News’ Victoria Beaule and Zoe Magee contributed to this report.

