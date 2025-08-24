Villanova University targeted in 2nd false active shooter report in 4 days

(NEW YORK) — For the second time in less than a week, Villanova University was the scene of an active shooter hoax report on Sunday, prompting police to clear buildings at the Pennsylvania campus before investigators determined the incident was not legitimate, officials said.

The false call came in at around 11 a.m. and was directed at Austin Hall, a student dormitory on the campus in Radnor, Pa., a suburb of Philadelphia, authorities said.

“Law enforcement has confirmed the call to be false. Officers are working to clear the campus and restore normal operations,” the Radnor Police Department said in a social media post around 11:39 a.m. local time.

It was the second time in four days that Villanova had been targeted in what authorities described as a “swatting incident,” a fake report intended to prompt a large law enforcement response. On Thursday, Villanova University received a report of a possible shooter at its law school but the report was later determined to be a hoax after university officials issued an alert warning of an active shooter on campus.

Thursday’s incident, which came as the school was celebrating its orientation mass to welcome new students, caused “panic and terror” to ensue on campus, Villanova President Rev. Peter Donohue said in a statement to the school community.

The incident caused a large-scale response from local and federal police as officers in tactical gear conducted a sweep of the law school’s Scarpa Hall as students and faculty were ordered to shelter in place.

“Mercifully, no one was injured, and we now know that it was a cruel hoax – there was no active shooter, no injuries and no evidence of firearms present on campus,” Donohue said in a statement to the school community following Thursday’s incident. “While that is a blessing and a relief, I know today’s events have shaken our entire community.”

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said his office and the FBI are investigating Thursday’s incident, adding, “We’re going to work to try to get to the bottom of who might have done this.” There was no immediate response from Stollsteimer’s office following Sunday’s incident.

After Thursday’s incident, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro noted that swatting is illegal and said that he had directed Pennsylvania State Police to “use every tool at our disposal to find the person or people who called in this fake threat and hold them accountable.”

Another unfounded active shooter scare occurred earlier Thursday at the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, a 911 call came in “indicating that there was an active shooter” at the campus, the school said. State, county and federal agencies responded and members of the school community were advised to “Run. Hide. Fight.”

After several areas of the campus were cleared, there was no evidence of any shooting or injuries reported, the university said.

The Chattanooga incident is also under investigation by multiple agencies, including the FBI, the school said.

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(ISLE ROYALE, Mich.) — Two people were found dead at Isle Royale National Park in a “remote backcountry campground” within the park, according to the National Park Service.

The Isle Royal National Park is a remote island wilderness in the middle of Lake Superior in Michigan. It is only accessible by ferry, seaplane or private watercraft, according to the NPS.

Park rangers received reports of two people found dead at the campground on Sunday afternoon, the NPS said.

Rangers then hiked 11 miles overnight to reach the campground and assess the situation. They arrived early Monday morning and confirmed two unidentified people were found dead, the NPS said.

Their cause of death remains unknown, according to the NPS.

Additional ground and aviation resources responded on Monday, the NPS said.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Judge blocks Trump administration from detaining Abrego Garcia upon his release from custody
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, from detaining Kilmar Abrego Garcia upon his release from criminal custody in Tennessee.

Abrego Garcia has been awaiting his release on bail after pleading not guilty last month to human smuggling charges in Tennessee.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ruled on Wednesday that the U.S. government “shall restore Abrego Garcia to his ICE Order of Supervision out of the Baltimore Field Office.”

Judge Xinis also ordered the government to provide written notice to Abrego Garcia and his attorneys if they intend to remove him to a third country.

This decision follows a separate ruling in Abrego Garcia’s criminal case where U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw denied the government’s motion to revoke a magistrate judge’s order for Abrego Garcia’s release. Judge Crenshaw said on Wednesday that Abrego Garcia “shall be released upon the issuance of the Magistrate Judge’s release order with conditions.”

Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran native, was deported in March to El Salvador’s CECOT mega-prison — despite a 2019 court order barring his deportation to that country due to fear of persecution — after the Trump administration claimed he was a member of the criminal gang MS-13, which he denies.

He was brought back to the U.S. last month to face charges in Tennessee of allegedly transporting undocumented migrants within the U.S. while he was living in Maryland.

The government has indicated it intends to detain Abrego Garcia and deport him to a third country if he is released from custody.

1 dead, 13 injured after being struck by lightning in New Jersey: Police
Alex P / 500px via Getty Images

(JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ) — One person died and 13 others were injured, including eight children, after being struck by lightning on Wednesday in New Jersey, officials said.

The strike hit the ground near a group at the Black Knight Bowbenders archery range, a well-known community site that regularly hosts events, Jackson Township Mayor Michael Reina told ABC News’ New York station, WABC.

The Jackson Township Police Department said it received a call shortly after 7 p.m. reporting multiple people struck by lightning, resulting in a male being administered CPR, while multiple other victims were being triaged.

A 61-year-old male, who was identified by the mayor as an instructor, died from his injuries. Officials are continuing to gather information before releasing his identity, according to the mayor.

The injuries ranged from “burns to non-specific complaints of not feeling well,” the police department said in a statement to WABC.

All were transported to nearby hospitals, including Jersey Shore University Medical Center. One person with more serious injuries was taken to the Livingston Burn Center.

This was the twelfth lightning fatality this year.

“This is such a tragedy,” Reina said to WABC. “My thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family and all those injured tonight. It’s difficult to understand what happened.”

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the area Wednesday evening.

Much of northwest and central New Jersey was also under flood watches through Wednesday night, with storms expected to produce heavy downpours following a deadly deluge earlier this week.

A common misunderstanding is that a thunderstorm needs to be severe to be life-threatening, but that is not true. A casual summer thunderstorm that has a few rumbles of even distant thunder can be deadly.

Whether it’s raining or if it’s completely cloudy overhead or partially sunny as a storm builds, if thunder can be heard, there is a danger being outside and you should seek shelter immediately.

ABC News’ Darren Reynolds, Jason Volack and Daniel Manzo contributed to this report.

