Vince Vaughn makes rare appearance with wife and his 2 kids on Hollywood Walk of Fame

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Vince Vaughn received love and support from his family on Monday while receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Wedding Crashers actor made a rare appearance at the ceremony with his wife Kyla Weber and their two kids, daughter Locklyn, 13, and son Vernon, 11.

In a photo from the event, Vaughn and Weber can be seen posing with their kids, as Vernon proudly shows off his dad’s plaque, which features a miniature version of the actor’s Walk of Fame star.

Speaking to EXTRA TV at the ceremony, Vaughn opened up about fatherhood and how it has affected his life.

“I think you get more patience, and you feel a kind of love that you just can’t describe,” he explained. “And we laugh a lot, we have a lot of fun, so I enjoy my days quite a bit with both of them.”

Vaughn also gushed over his family and expressed gratitude for them during his speech accepting the honor, according to People.

“My beautiful wife Kyla, I’m so glad that you’re with me on this now. I’m so grateful for you and these beautiful kids and for all the laughter that we share together,” he said. “As much as all this means, Vernon and Locklyn, you guys really do need to know that you guys are the most important thing in the world to me.”

“You’re not as lucrative, and you don’t give me access to the kind of stuff that this kind of thing does,” he joked. “But with that all being said, you guys are the most important, and I love you very much. It’s great to have you guys with me.”

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ unite for record-setting $205 million box office debut
Disney

Deadpool & Wolverine debuted with an estimated $205 million at the domestic box office — the biggest opening of 2024 so far, surpassing the recent record of $155 million recently set by Inside Out 2.

The film, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the titular duo, also had the biggest opening weekend for an R-rated film, eclipsing the first Deadpool movie, which grossed $132 million. Deadpool 2 ranks third with $125 million.

Globally, Deadpool & Wolverine has topped $438 million.

Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe is now the first film franchise ever to top $30 billion worldwide, according to Variety, making it the most prolific Hollywood franchise with 34 installments over 15 years.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Twisters finished the weekend in second place, earning an estimated $35.3 million at the North American box office in its second week of release. Its domestic tally now stands at $154.9 million.

Third place went to Despicable Me 3, which delivered an estimated $14.2 million at the domestic box office, bringing its four-week total to $290.9 million.

The aforementioned Inside Out 2 landed in fourth place, collecting an estimated $8.3 million in North America, bringing its seven-week tally to $613.4 million.

Rounding out the top five was the Nicholas Cage thriller Longlegs, adding an estimated $6.7 million in it’s third week at the domestic box office. The film has earned $58 million, surpassing Talk to Me as the highest-grossing indie horror film in North America, per Variety.

Film academy invites Lily Gladstone, Catherine O’Hara and hundreds more to join
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the list of the hundreds of artists it has invited to join its ranks.

Among the 497 invited to join the academy on Tuesday are 29 actors, including Jessica Alba, Catherine O’Hara, Stephanie Beatriz, Kate Mara, Jason Clarke and Erika Alexander.

Additionally, recent Oscar nominees Lily Gladstone, Danielle Brooks and Sandra Hüller also received invites. Past Lives stars Greta Lee and Teo Yoo and Best Supporting Actress winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph were also invited to join the academy’s ranks.

Other notable invitees include directors Justine Triet and Celine Song, who helmed Anatomy of a Fall and Past Lives, respectively.

But I’m a Cheerleader director Jamie Babbit also received an invitation, along with Sorry to Bother You director Boots Riley and High School Musical helmer Kenny Ortega, who was invited to join under the Production and Technology sector of the academy.

According to the academy, 44 percent of its newly invited members are women and 41 percent of those who were invited belong to underrepresented communities. If everyone accepts their invites, the academy’s membership will grow to 10,910 non-voting members, with 9,934 eligible to vote on the Oscars.  

‘The Penguin’ sets his sights on San Diego
Max

To promote its new The Batman spin-off series The Penguin starring Colin Farrell, Max is taking over San Diego. 

Timed with San Diego Comic Con later in July, the streaming service has announced it’s bringing Gotham City to “America’s Finest City.”

The Penguin will begin its takeover July 25 with the opening of a recreation of Gotham’s famed Iceberg Lounge, famously run on the big — and now small — screen by the Penguin himself. 

Starting Friday, fans who are over 21 can win a chance to attend an after-party in the lounge at this website. According to the streamer, “This multi-room experience offers complimentary drinks, live DJ sets, exclusive giveaways including a Jefferson’s Bourbon tasting, and photo opportunities including Oz’s iconic purple Maserati — giving partygoers an unprecedented glimpse into Gotham’s criminal underworld.”

You can even get a chance to get to the inner sanctum, the 44 Below club, via a special password. 

Further, Max will be deploying a Gotham Ice Truck in front of the San Diego Convention Center, where visitors can get free Slush Puppies to beat the heat.

Max will also be partnering with local San Diego businesses like Gaslamp Pizza, Prohibition 1920 and more for “bespoke giveaways.”

Naturally, The Penguin will have a presence inside the con as well, with a Hall H panel with the cast and executive producers. 

Pia Barlow, the executive vice president of HBO and Max’s Originals Marketing division, said “fans will have the chance to engross themselves in the underground world of Oz Cobbs’s Gotham, picking up where we left off in Matt ReevesThe Batman, as we look to generate excitement for the series premiering this September.”

Check out @TheBatman’s social channels starting July 21 for more details. 

