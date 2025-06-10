Viola Davis, Conan O’Brien among inductees into Television Academy Hall of Fame

Disney/Stewart Cook via Getty

Viola DavisConan O’Brien and Henry Winkler are among this year’s inductees into the 27th Television Academy Hall of Fame.

Other honorees include six-time Emmy-winning producer Ryan Murphy, Emmy-winning composer Mike Post, and producer and director of television and live events Don Mischer.

“These trailblazing performers, creators and producers have left an indelible mark on our industry,” Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy, says in a statement. “Their groundbreaking work has shaped and elevated the television landscape in profound ways.”

Rick Rosen, chair of the Hall of Fame Selection Committee, adds, “All six honorees have elevated the art of storytelling and have had an extraordinary influence on television culture and history. Their transformative leadership and innovative work have made a lasting impact on the medium, and the Television Academy is proud to honor their legacy.”

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place during the Televerse Festival on Aug. 16.

Peacock reveals ‘Love Island USA’ season 7 cast
Peacock reveals ‘Love Island USA’ season 7 cast
Ben Symons/Peacock

I got a text! It reveals the hot new bombshells about to enter the villa.

Peacock has announced the new group of Islanders who make up the cast of Love Island USA season 7.

The 10 contestants consist of five women and five men who come from all over the U.S.

Joining the season 7 cast are Ace Greene from LA, Austin Shepard from Northville, Michigan, Belle-A Walker from Honolulu, Hawaii, Chelley Bissainthe from Orlando, Florida, Huda Mustafa from Raleigh, North Carolina, Jeremiah Brown from LA, Nicolas Vansteenberghe from Jacksonville, Florida, Olandria Carthen from Decatur, Alabama, Taylor Williams from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Yulissa Escobar from Miami, Florida.

Love Island USA follows singles who go on a search for love while living in a Fijian villa. “Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before,” according to the season’s official synopsis. “Temptations rise and drama ensues as new ‘bombshells’ arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new.”

Ariana Madix hosts the season, which will be narrated by Iain Stirling.

Love Island USA season 7 premieres on June 3. New episodes will drop every day during premiere week, with new episodes streaming Thursdays through Tuesdays after that.

Additionally, the popular aftershow Love Island Aftersun will return to Peacock on June 7 with new episodes every Saturday. Its hosts will be announced at a later date.

In brief: Linda Cardellini to star in ‘Friday the 13th’ prequel series and more
In brief: Linda Cardellini to star in ‘Friday the 13th’ prequel series and more

What, like it’s hard? Tom Everett Scott is set to play Elle Woods’ father in the Legally Blonde prequel series Elle, Deadline reports. The show will be for Prime Video and is executive produced by the film’s star, Reese Witherspoon. Elle follows how Elle Woods’ high school experiences shaped her into the woman and lawyer she becomes …

Lizzo will star as Sister Rosetta Tharpe in an upcoming biopic, Deadline reports. Tharpe, who died in 1973, was a Black gospel singer, songwriter and guitarist who influenced and shaped early rock ‘n’ roll artists like Chuck Berry, Little Richard and Elvis Presley

Linda Cardellini will play the lead role in the new Friday the 13th prequel series at Peacock, as Variety reported. The actress will play Pamela Voorhees in the new show, which is titled Crystal Lake. Pamela is the mother of Jason Voorhees, the famous slasher from the horror franchise …

 

Kelvin Harrison Jr. joins ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ cast
Kelvin Harrison Jr. joins ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ cast
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has revealed another cast member.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. has been tapped to play Beetee Latier, a character played by Jeffrey Wright in the original series.

The Lionsgate franchise previously revealed that Joseph Zada will star in the lead role of 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy, while Whitney Peak will play his love interest Lenore Dove. Jesse Plemons has signed on to play gamemaker Plutarch Heavensbee and Mckenna Grace will play one of the District 12 tributes, Maysilee Donner.

Sunrise on the Reaping is a prequel to the original Hunger Games series, based on the books by Suzanne Collins. It focuses on the events of Haymitch’s games, a role played by Woody Harrelson in the original.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is set to hit theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

