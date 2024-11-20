Viola Davis to receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2025 Golden Globe Award

Viola Davis has been named the recipient of the Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Wednesday. She’ll be recognized at the annual show for her outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.

“Viola Davis is a luminary whose profound talent has continuously shifted the lens through which we see and understand film,” Golden Globes President Helen Hoehne said in a statement. “Presenting her with the 2025 Cecil B. DeMille Award is not only an honor but a reflection of our admiration for her relentless dedication to her craft and her monumental impact on the industry.”

She continued, “Viola’s courage in portraying complex, powerful characters has broken barriers and paved new paths, making her an emblem of excellence and an ideal recipient of this prestigious award.”

Viola, an EGOT winner, earned an Emmy for her performance as Annalise Keating on ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder. She won the Best Audio Narration Grammy for her memoir, Finding Me; an Oscar for her onscreen and offscreen work on Fences; and a Tony for Best Featured Actress in the play King Hedley II.

Davis has also won seven Golden Globes throughout the course of her career, taking home awards for How to Get Away with Murder, Fences, The Woman KingMa Rainey’s Black Bottom, The Help and Doubt.

She’s set to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 82nd annual Golden Globes, joining previous recipients Oprah Winfrey, Eddie Murphy, Morgan Freeman, Denzel Washington and more.

“Thrilled! Overwhelmed! Honored! Thank you @GoldenGlobes,” Viola wrote of the honor on Instagram.

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards air live on CBS and Paramount Jan. 5 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. 

New behind-the-scenes featurette looks at Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan in ‘A Complete Unknown’
The Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown doesn’t come out until December, but we’re getting our first look at what went into turning Timothée Chalamet into the legendary singer.

A new behind-the-scenes featurette was just released, giving fans insight into the project. It includes clips of Chalamet singing Dylan classics like “The Times They Are A-Changin'” and “Like A Rolling Stone,” which he performed live during filming.  

“It was important for me to play and sing on set because it was in the spirit of the movie to do it live,” Chalamet says, with music supervisor Steven Gizicki adding, “He learns the entire thing top to bottom. That’s harmonica and guitar and vocals. It’s pretty special.” 

Talking about Dylan as an artist, Chalamet shares, “Bob wouldn’t let himself be boxed in, which for me as a young artist is the most inspiring.”

“Many of the artists through American pop culture that had the balls to turn their back on what was expected of them, that moment started with Bob,” he adds. “His words are relevant. ‘Times They Are A-Changin” is relevant, ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ is relevant.”

Elle Fanning, who plays a character named Sylvie Russo, adds, “He changed folk music forever and music forever.” 

A Complete Unknown is set to open Dec. 25. It follows Dylan from his arrival in New York City at age 19 to his groundbreaking decision to “go electric” at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

Charlie Hunnam to play serial killer Ed Gein in ‘Monster’ season 3
Rebel Moon star Charlie Hunnam is sticking with Netflix for its third installment of its Monster true crime series. 

The first of the Ryan Murphy-produced franchise, DAHMER: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story earned 13 Emmy nominations and one win for Niecy Nash-Betts in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series category.

The second, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, is coming to Netflix Sept. 19. At the Los Angeles premiere of that installment, it was announced Hunnam will play Ed Gein and that production will get underway in October. 

Gein was one of the country’s most notorious suspected serial killers, whose crimes — and fashioning clothing items from corpses — in the 1950s inspired the murderers Buffalo Bill in The Silence of the Lambs and Norman Bates in Psycho.

‘Emily in Paris’ returning for season 5
Emily in Paris fans, you don’t have to say arrivederci once you finish part two of season 4, because the hit Netflix drama will be returning for a fifth season.

Lily Collins, who stars as Emily Cooper, confirmed the exciting development on Good Morning America Monday.

“There is breaking news!” Collins said. “For the first time, I get to talk about the fact that there will be a season five. Yay!”

Collins added that she and the cast and crew themselves “just found out” about the renewal.

“This is brand-new for everyone,” said Collins.

The release of the fourth season of Emily in Paris was split into two parts, with part one premiering Aug. 15. Part two premiered last Thursday, Sept. 12.

Collins said for the new season, the cast had the opportunity to explore a new city outside of Paris – and this time, it’s the capital of Italy.

“We got to explore Rome and I’m really hoping for season five now, that we get to explore more of Italy,” Collins said. “We had just the best time. The whole cast felt a little bit like Emily did [in] season one, running around the city wide-eyed and just everything was so exciting.”

In season four of Emily in Paris, Collins’ Emily also meets a new love interest – the mysterious but warm Marcello, played by Italian actor Eugenio Franceschini — who invites Emily to his home country and takes her on a Vespa tour through Rome.

“Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance,” she says. “We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time.”

