Viola Davis to star in and executive produce new series, ‘Ascent’
Viola Davis is returning to TV.
The EGOT-winning actress will star in a new Paramount+ thriller series from acclaimed writer John Logan called Ascent. She’ll play a corporate fixer who must use her skills to save her estranged daughter.
“I am overwhelmingly excited about this journey with the great John Logan,” Davis says in a statement. “We won the lottery with this one! Work in which both story and character are bold, awe inspiring and deeply unique is why I became an artist.”
Davis will also be executive producing the project with her husband, Julius Tennon, for their JuVee Productions.
This will be Davis’ second lead series role, following her Emmy-winning role in How to Get Away with Murder.
Ascent is set to begin production in Los Angeles in 2027.
Prime Video is asking fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty to preserve the magic of Cousins Beach.
The streaming service posted a public announcement to its social media accounts on Tuesday asking fans to not spoil anything about the upcoming The Summer I Turned Pretty film. The movie will conclude the story of the beloved romance series, which ended its three-season run in September 2025.
“We love the excitement, but sharing locations and visiting set disrupts filming and creates real safety concerns for our cast and crew,” the post is captioned. “We’re working hard to create a protected bubble to make the best movie possible. Please help us protect the magic of Cousins until it’s ready to be shared.”
The post features an aerial video of sand on the beach with audio of waves crashing onto shore. Written in the sand are the words, “Privacy please.”
Jenny Han is set to direct The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s film based on a script she wrote with the series’ co-showrunner Sarah Kucserka.
Lola Tung stars as Belly Conklin, a young woman who was caught in a love triangle between brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher, played by Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno. In the final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Belly chose to be with Briney’s Conrad once and for all.
At the time the film was announced in September 2025, Han teased what fans can expect from it.
“There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due,” Han said. “I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans.”
Robert Pattinson may be Edward Cullen, but he says his character from The Odyssey is more like Jacob Black.
Pattison referenced Twilight in a recent interview with MTV on the red carpet at The Odyssey‘s U.K. premiere.
The actor famously played the perpetual teenage vampire Edward in all five of the Twilight films. He evoked the franchise that made him into a star when he was asked if it is fun to play a character that everyone isn’t rooting for.
“I think they will be rooting for him,” Pattinson said. “I keep comparing. It’s kind of like Jacob in Twilight.”
Pattinson plays Antinous in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming adaptation of Homer’s epic poem. His character pursues Penelope after her husband, Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, fails to return home almost a decade after the Trojan War. Eventually, Penelope assumes Odysseus must have died during the treacherous journey.
“What The Odyssey is about, Penelope just can’t make her mind up between the two guys,” Pattinson said. “And I’m just trying to help her make a decision.”
Pattinson then looked right into the camera before he said, “It’s like, it’s fine, he’s dead. Get over it.”
The Odyssey has a star-studded cast that also includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o and Charlize Theron. It opens in movie theaters on July 17.
Nearly two months after its premiere, Is God Is has earned a spot on Variety‘s list of the best movies of the year so far.
The film is the screen adaptation of director Aleshea Harris’ play of the same name. Speaking to ABC Audio, Aleshea described the transition from a play to film as a “learning curve.”
“I’m a theater person. I had barely been on a set. So I needed to understand the rules of writing for the screen, which are different. And I needed think about the tools that I had as a filmmaker that I didn’t have on the stage that could work in my favor,” she said. “So it was a lot about thinking about images differently, thinking about how much language was necessary.”
The film stars Kara Young and Mallori Johnson as twin sisters Anaia and Racine, who set out on a revenge mission against their father after he tried to kill them and their mother in a fire, leaving them with severe burn scars. The cast also includes Janelle Monáe, Erika Alexander, Vivica A. Fox and Sterling K. Brown.
Aleshea said collaborating with them was her “favorite aspect of working on the movie.”
“They were so kind and they believed in me and trusted me as a first-time filmmaker,” she said. “There was also from them a protective energy. I could tell that they wanted me to win. They wanted the movie to win, and it was such a delight on set to get to work with them.”
In its review, Variety praises Kara and Mallori for “holding their own against” against the supporting cast. It notes, “[T]hey’re the year’s most electric double act so far.”
Of Aleshea, the publication adds that she “is conversant in the languages of both ruthless exploitation cinema and radical feminist theatre, with filmmaking brio to match. Whatever she makes next, here’s hoping more attention is paid.”