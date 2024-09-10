‘Violent conduct’: Miami Dolphins speak out after Tyreek Hill handcuffed on ground in traffic stop

Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins addresses the media during the post-game press conference after playing the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on September 8, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

(MIAMI) — The NFL’s Miami Dolphins franchise spoke out Monday night about the traffic stop by police officers where wide receiver Tyreek Hill was removed from his vehicle, placed on the ground and handcuffed before Sunday’s season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In its statement, the organization said it was “saddened by the overly aggressive and violent conduct directed toward” Hill on Sunday, urging “swift and strong action against the officers” involved in the incident.

Hill was detained and handcuffed on the ground after being pulled over as he was driving up to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday around 10:20 a.m. ET.

“It is both maddening and heartbreaking to watch the very people we trust to protect our community use such unnecessary force and hostility towards these players,” the Dolphins’ organization said.

The statement from the team follows the release of officer body camera footage of the incident by Miami-Dade Police on Monday night.

In the footage, which ABC News has reviewed, a motorcycle officer pulls over Hill and approaches the driver’s side window. Hill rolls down the window and tells the officer to stop knocking on the window.

Hill then asks for his ticket and tells the officer he’s going to be late before rolling the car window back up.

The officer then asks the wide receiver to roll the window down, and Hill cracks it open a little. The officer then tells Hill, “Get out of the car right now. We’re not playing this game.”

When Hill opens the door, the newly released footage shows the officer grabbing Hill’s hand and putting it behind Hill’s head. The officer then appears to drag Hill out of the car.

The videos then shows the officer putting Hill’s face down on the ground with two other officers assisting. One officer has his knee on Hill’s back until Hill is handcuffed, the videos show.

Approximately six minutes into the incident, body camera footage shows an assisting officer looking at Hill’s ID. He can be heard saying, “You know who that is, right?”

The first officer said he didn’t know and then was told Hill was one of the Dolphins’ star players.

In a statement from Hill’s attorney, Julius B. Collins, describing the incident, Collins said Hill “had his window rolled down and that officer then demanded Mr. Hill out of the vehicle even after Mr. Hill complied with that officer’s request to keep his window down.”

Collins said in his statement, “Hill rolled down his window each time he was requested to do so by the requesting officers.” He went on to call the officers’ actions “excessive” and said they were exploring all legal remedies.

“We believe that this matter was escalated due to overzealous officers attempting to impose their authority on Mr. Hill because they were not pleased with how fast he complied with their request and that Mr. Hill did not roll down his window far enough to their liking,” he added.

When asked about the incident after the game, Hill told reporters, “I wasn’t disrespectful… because my mom didn’t raise me that way, didn’t curse, none of that.”

South Florida Police Benevolent Association president Steadman Stahl released a statement Monday saying Hill’s refusal to cooperate with officers led to his detainment.

“He was briefly detained for officer safety, after driving in a manner in which he was putting himself and others in great risk of danger,” Stahl said. “Upon being stopped, Mr. Hill was not immediately cooperative with the officers on scene who, pursuant to policy and for their immediate safety, placed Mr. Hill in handcuffs.”

Miami-Dade Police Department director Stephanie V. Daniels said in a statement along with the body camera footage Monday that the “department is committed to conducting a thorough, objective investigation into this matter.”

“We will continue to update the public on the outcome of that process,” Daniels said.

Daniels also said one of the officers involved was placed on “administrative duty.”

Gregg Berhalter, head coach of the United States, during the National Anthem before the CONMEBOL Copa America group C match between the United States and Uruguay at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 1, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

(NEW YORK) — U.S. men’s national soccer team coach Gregg Berhalter has been fired, officials said.

In a statement Wednesday, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Berhalter had “been relieved of his duties … effective immediately.”

“I want to thank Gregg for his hard work and dedication to U.S. Soccer and our Men’s National Team,” U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement. “We are now focused on working with our Sporting Director Matt Crocker and leveraging his experience at the highest levels of the sport to ensure we find the right person to lead the USMNT into a new era of on-field success.”

Berhalter’s exit comes after the national team lost 1-0 to Uruguay in the Copa América tournament last week.

U.S. Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker has launched a search for Berhalter’s replacement, U.S. Soccer said.

“We are deeply grateful to Gregg for his commitment the past five years to the Men’s National Team and to U.S. Soccer,” Crocker said in a statement. “Gregg has earned the respect of everyone within our organization and has played a pivotal role in bringing together a young team and moving the program forward. We wish Gregg all the best in his future endeavors, and we know he will find success in his next coaching position.”

Berhalter, 50, initially served as head coach from 2018 through the expiration of his contract in 2022, before being rehired in June 2023 on a contract through the 2026 World Cup.

As head coach, he saw a 44-17-13 record in 74 matches and a 29-9-7 record in official competitions, according to U.S. Soccer. Under his tenure, the team qualified for the 2022 World Cup. The team ultimately fell to the Netherlands in the round of 16.

As head coach, he led the team to winning the 2021 Gold Cup and two Concacaf Nations League titles.

Legendary American baseball player Babe Ruth of the New York Yankees hits a home run in the third game of the World Series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Chicago, October 1, 1932. It was during this game that Ruth gestured with his bat before hitting a home run giving birth to the legend of the ‘Called Shot.’ (Photo by B. Bennett/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — More than seven-and-a-half decades after his death, Babe Ruth made history again when a jersey he was wearing during his famous “called shot” home run plate appearance was auctioned off over the weekend for $24.1 million, the highest price ever paid for a piece of sports memorabilia.

The winning bid for the Great Bambino’s No. 3 New York Yankees road jersey came in at nearly double the price paid for what is now the second most expensive sports collectible — a mint condition Topps 1952 Mickey Mantle baseball card auctioned in 2022 for $12.6 million, according to Heritage Auctions, which handled the Ruth jersey sale.

“This is essentially the Mona Lisa, it’s a very mythical moment that crosses over not only in baseball history but American history, pop culture history,” Chris Ivy, Heritage Auctions’ director of sports auctions, told ESPN. “We’re still talking about it 100 years later, which is one of the reasons why I think it’s the most significant piece of sports memorabilia in the world.”

The name of the person who won the bidding war for Ruth’s flannel jersey was not disclosed. The price includes a 20% buyer’s premium, Heritage Auction said.

On Oct. 1, 1932, during Game 3 of the World Series at Wrigley Field, Ruth gestured to the centerfield wall before crushing a Carlie Root pitch into the bleachers for a three-run homer, the most famous of the 729 homers he hit during his career. The Yankees won the game 7-5 and went on to win the World Series, sweeping the Cubs the next day.

It was the last World Series Ruth played in.

“To me, it was the funniest, proudest moment I had ever had in baseball,” Ruth acknowledged after the game. “I jogged down toward first base, rounded it, looked back at the Cub bench and suddenly got convulsed with laughter. You should have seen those Cubs. There they were — all out on the top step and yelling their brains out — and then [I] connected and they watched it and then fell back as if they were being machine-gunned.”

The last time the Ruth “called shot” jersey was put on the auction block was in 2005, when it sold for $940,000, but that was before it was authenticated as the jersey the Sulton of Swat was wearing when he hit the epic home run, according to Heritage Auction.

“The most ironclad assurance of authenticity is delivered in photographic format, with industry-leading photo matching authenticators MeiGray supplying three photographs of Ruth in the October 1, 1932, World Series Game Three at Wrigley Field wearing this jersey,” Heritage Auction said in its auction catalog.

The auction house said the letter “Y” in “New York” on the jersey “demonstrated to be in perfect alignment with the buttons and curve of the front placket.”

“Other unique attributes utilized in the matching include a small notch on the left side of the ‘N’ in ‘NEW,’ a bend in the bottom of the ‘E’ and a slight tilt in the middle peak of the ‘W,'” the auction house said.

The authentication sent the jersey’s value skyrocketing. Before the auction, Ivy said the bidding was poised to go as high as $30 million.

Ivy told ESPN that a dozen people on the company’s mailing list were expected to bid $15 million to $20 million for the jersey. He said the auction house’s client list runs the gamut from attorneys up to sports team owners.

“This stuff is a great conversation starter as opposed to, you know, buying more IBM stock, investing in real estate,” Ivy said. “A lot of people feel like they were kinda maxed out on those things.”

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Tennis star Naomi Osaka is reacting to her early exit from the U.S. Open with a message focusing on pride and motherhood.

Osaka suffered a loss in the second round of the U.S. Open in two straight sets to Czech Karolína Muchová on Thursday.

“Honestly I had typed out a whole caption about how I’m disappointed with myself etc but I’ve been sitting here playing with my daughter and I realized that I couldn’t be more proud of myself,” Osaka wrote on Saturday.

“I gave birth to such an amazing human and I played the US Open? A win is a win,” she continued. “Sure it didn’t work out this time but I have faith it will eventually. Thank you NY 🖤 see you next time.”

Osaka shared photos from the tournament featuring white bows on her outfit along with a video of singer Rihanna saying, “I remember thinking, she can beat me but she can not beat my outfit.”

In a press conference after the match, Osaka opined on her loss saying, “Honestly, if I get past the disappointment, I feel pretty proud of myself to have gotten that many opportunities while still feeling like I could have played much better.”

Prior to Thursday’s loss, the tennis star earned her first top-10 win in four years, beating former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday, advancing to the second round.

Osaka first announced her pregnancy in January of last year, before sharing the arrival of her child in an Instagram post in July of last year.

In January, Osaka opened up about her postpartum journey in an interview with Glamour.

“Having a baby completely destroys your pelvic floor,” she said. “I was shocked, because I couldn’t get up out of my bed.”

