Virginia Foxx to be only woman leading House committees in 119th Congress
(WASHINGTON) — North Carolina Rep. Virginia Foxx, 81, was tapped by House Speaker Mike Johnson to serve as the chairwoman of the powerful House Rules Committee, two GOP sources told ABC News, becoming the only woman to lead a House committee in the 119th Congress.

The House GOP conference voted to approve Foxx’s selection during a closed-door meeting on Tuesday.

“For two decades, Dr. Foxx has been a stalwart in the House and a leader in multiple policy areas,” Johnson said in a statement. “Her drive and personality have established her as among the most universally respected members of our Republican Conference. Dr. Foxx is an example of how Members should serve, and our Conference will benefit greatly with her at the helm of the influential Rules Committee.”

The Rules Committee is the last stop for big-ticket legislation before it can hit the House floor for a vote. Several Republicans urged Johnson to appoint Texas Rep. Chip Roy, who often bucks leadership, to lead the committee to ensure he’d win the gavel. Meanwhile, Foxx is a staunch supporter of Johnson and getting his priorities passed through the House.

“I feel very humbled,” Foxx told ABC News. “It’s going to be a tough session, but I’m committed to helping make it work.”

The news follows the announcement of the chairs of the 17 standing committees, which will be dominated by white men, in December. No people of color were selected.

“From securing our southern border, to unleashing American energy, to fighting to lower Bidenflation, and making our communities safe again, our Committee Chairs are ready to get to work fulfilling the American people’s mandate and enacting President Trump’s America-First agenda,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in announcing the list of chairs, who were selected by the House Republican Steering Committee. “House Republicans are heading into the 119th Congress prepared to address the issues most important to hardworking Americans and fight for meaningful legislative wins.

“I look forward to working with these strong leaders and their Committees to advance President Trump’s priorities and deliver the American people the government they voted for in November,” he added.

Three Republican women led House committees in the 118th Congress: Texas Rep. Kay Granger chaired the Appropriations Committee, Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers chaired the Energy and Commerce Committee and Foxx chaired the Education and the Workforce Committee.

Neither Granger nor McMorris Rodgers ran for reelection in 2024, though Foxx did earn an 11th term in office. Foxx, 81, had been granted a waiver to lead the Education and the Workforce Committee in the 118th Congress beyond the six-year term limits the House GOP imposes, and she did not request an additional waiver. She had served as chairwoman in the 115th Congress, as well as ranking member in the 116th and the 117th. Michigan Rep. Tim Walberg will take over the chairmanship of the Education and the Workforce Committee instead.

“Chairmen of committees are very important positions, but we really do engage all the membership,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said earlier this week ahead of the selections. “We have extraordinary women serving in Congress and in the Republican Conference. In fact, we elected some really strong women in the upcoming freshmen class.

“We value those voices. And everybody has an equal say at the table,” he noted. “These are thoughtful elections. We have an embarrassment of riches, frankly.”

Florida Rep. Brian Mast, a close Trump ally, will lead the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan will continue to lead the Judiciary Committee, Kentucky Rep. James Comer will continue to lead the Oversight Committee and Missouri Rep. Jason Smith will continue to lead the powerful Ways and Means Committee.

“Very fitting in the MAGA Era – No Women Need Apply,” former Virginia Rep. Barbara Comstock, a Republican, posted ahead of the final selections in December when no women had been selected.

The Republican Party will have a trifecta after Trump’s inauguration with control of the House, Senate, and White House, but the razor-thin majority of 220 Republicans to 215 Democrats in the House will leave little room for dissent, especially with two members of the House GOP set to be nominated for posts in the Trump administration and the resignation of Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.

“After four years of suffering under the radical policies of the Biden-Harris Administration and a Democrat-controlled Senate, the American people made clear they are ready for a change,” Scalise added. “With Republicans taking control of the White House, Senate, and House, it is imperative we are in position to move President Trump’s agenda efficiently and thoughtfully so we can quickly restore our nation to greatness.”

How Mike Johnson pulled out a 2nd term as House speaker — with Donald Trump’s help
(WASHINGTON) — Republican Mike Johnson was reelected House speaker on Friday, narrowly winning a showdown with his party’s right-flank after a last-minute assist from President-elect Donald Trump.

Johnson was handed the gavel after a dramatic vote that saw the Louisiana native on track to lose on the first ballot minutes before two Republican lawmakers approached the desk and changed their stance following what one called a “lively discussion” with Trump.

Speaking after the victory, Johnson pledged to implement Trump’s “American First” agenda.

“The American people have called on us to reject business as usual and throw out the status quo,” he said. “We must and we will heed their call.”

Johnson entered the U.S. Capitol on Friday morning facing more than a dozen undecided Republican members. He had spent the day before meeting with the possible detractors in his office, and expressed confidence he would be successful but brushed off the broader implications if he were to lose on the first try.

Moments before the roll call vote began, Johnson publicly released new commitments on spending and fiscal responsibility seemingly aimed at satisfying some of his skeptical colleagues, many of whom were angered over his handling of the government funding fight before Christmas.

The move appeared to bode well for Johnson as the vote kicked off and several previously undecided Republicans cast their vote for him.

But trouble began when some House Freedom Caucus members withheld their votes at first, not answering when their name was called.

Then came three Republican defections, effectively taking away Johnson’s narrow path to victory.

First, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky voted for House Majority Whip Tom Emmer. Then Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina voted for House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Rep. Keith Self of Texas voted for Florida Rep. Byron Donalds.

The vote remained open for roughly two tension-filled hours.

Johnson was seen huddling on the floor with various members of GOP leadership during that time. He then exited the chamber, returning to seek out Norman and Self.

Johnson, Norman and Self huddled in the cloakroom just off the House floor.

They were joined by some other Republicans, including Reps. Andy Harris, Andrew Clyde, Andy Ogles, Andy Biggs and Virginia Foxx.

President-elect Trump waded into the mix, working the phones and speaking to Norman and Self during that huddle just off the House floor, ABC News reported.

Self later confirmed the call to reporters. When asked if Trump was angry, Self called it a “lively discussion.”

Johnson also said Trump was a “big factor” in Friday’s outcome, saying he was on the phone with the president-elect while votes were being counted and he was “humbled” by his support.

After speaking with Trump, Norman and Self walked back into the chamber at 2:30 p.m. and approached the clerks. They both changed their previous votes to support Johnson.

That gave Johnson the 218 necessary votes to be elected.

“The tellers agree in their tallies that the total number of votes cast is 434, of which the honorable Mike Johnson of the state of Louisiana has received 218,” House Clerk Kevin McCumber said as he announced the vote.

Republicans in the chamber broke out in a standing ovation.

Johnson was handed the gavel by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who spoke for nearly 20 minutes before giving the floor to Johnson.

Johnson began his remarks with a moment of silence for the victims of the track-ramming attack in New Orleans on New Year’s Day before thanking members and laying out his vision for a Republican-controlled House and Senate in the incoming Trump administration.

“I’m grateful for this election, for the confidence this chamber has placed in me. It is the great honor of my life to serve this body with all of you,” Johnson said as he addressed the room before swearing in members of the new 119th Congress.

In shift, RFK Jr. now says weight-loss drugs ‘have a place’
(NEW YORK) — President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., said Thursday he believes anti-obesity drugs “have a place.”

The comment, given in a brief interview to CNBC off the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, was the strongest suggestion yet that, if confirmed to take over the Department Health and Human Services, Kennedy wouldn’t necessarily move to block access to a class of drugs that he’s sharply criticized in the past but that doctors are hailing as a powerful tool in the obesity epidemic.

When asked how he felt by drugs that mimic the actions of the GLP-1 hormone, Kennedy said “the first line of response should be lifestyle, it should be eating well, making sure that you don’t get obese, and that those GLP drugs have a place.”

Kennedy’s aside comes one day after Trump adviser Elon Musk said he believes “nothing would do more to improve the health, lifespan and quality of life for Americans than making GLP inhibitors super low cost to the public.”

The seeming endorsement of medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound from two people who have Trump’s ear is likely to be a relief for the pharmaceutical industry following Kennedy’s sharp questioning of America’s reliance on weight-loss medications. Previously, Kennedy has said that if America paid more for quality food, it would solve the obesity crisis “overnight” — a statement obesity experts criticized as overly simplistic.

Still in question is how the incoming administration plans to handle coverage of the drugs through Medicare and Medicaid and any regulation of the private insurance industry.

The Biden administration has called for Medicare and Medicaid to expand coverage of weight-loss drugs for people struggling with obesity, not just as a treatment for diabetes. But because that rule won’t kick in until 2026, it’ll be up to the incoming administration to enact.

Covering GLP-1 drugs under federal health insurance programs would come at a significant cost to the country. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that expanding coverage of anti-obesity drugs in Medicare alone would increase federal spending by about $35 billion from 2026 to 2034.

Calley Means, a top adviser to Kennedy, has criticized the Biden proposal’s embrace of weight-loss drugs instead of pushing lifestyle changes and suggested that the incoming administration should work on “benefit flexibility where patients can work with their doctors on the best solution to reverse obesity for them,” including “lifestyle coaching, food interventions, or, in some cases, drugs.”

Means also said the government should ensure the price mirrors European costs.

“The problem isn’t that Ozempic exists,” Means tweeted on Thursday. “It is the fact that this Danish company has been able to pay US regulators, media, and lawmakers to force this drug down our throats as the only option.”

In the CNBC interview on Thursday, Kennedy also reiterated his stance that he doesn’t oppose all vaccines.

While Kennedy has said he’s not opposed to all vaccines, he has falsely claimed that childhood vaccines cause autism, despite the retraction of the fraudulent study that originally suggested this link, and numerous subsequent high-quality studies disproving this theory.

In a Time magazine interview, Trump said the issue of vaccine safety still warrants a “big discussion” and that he would be open to restricting some vaccines if Kennedy found them “dangerous.”

Kennedy has said he is “fully vaccinated,” except against COVID-19.

Biden to travel to Peru, Brazil for likely last summits with world leaders
(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden is taking maybe his final lap on the world stage this week with a trip to South America.

He’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, making a historic visit to the Amazon rainforest and attending two major summits.

His travel comes just about a week after the U.S. election threw into question what America’s role in the world will be during the next four years under President-elect Donald Trump.

Biden will kick off his trip to South America by traveling to Lima, Peru, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. While there, he will meet with Peru’s President Dina Boluarte and other world leaders.

Biden’s time at APEC will likely come under heightened scrutiny because Trump has vowed to enact major tariffs that could vastly affect global trade.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said that Biden would “reinforce America’s leading role in the Indo-Pacific,” and touted his success in enhancing America’s “strategic position” in the region during a briefing with reporters on Wednesday. Sullivan touted Biden’s relationship with Indo-Pacific partners as at “a literal all-time high,” and said that is “what he’s going to hand off to President Trump.”

On Saturday, Biden’s planned sit-down with China’s President Xi will be the first with his Chinese counterpart since the two men met in Woodside, California, last November. It is also expected to be their last meeting as presidents.

“This meeting between President Biden and President Xi will be an opportunity to ensure a smooth transition and also to continue to keep those channels of communication open, including those especially critical military to military channels of communication,” Sullivan said.

Given that, the a senior administration official said that Biden will use the meeting as a point of reflection about how the U.S.-China relationship has evolved. The official declined to talk about what Biden’s message to Xi would be about policies to expect from a Trump administration.

“I think the way I come at this question is this is a tough, complicated relationship between the U.S. and China. And so whatever the next administration decides, they’re going to need to find ways to manage that tough, complicated relationship,” the official said on a call with reporters.

President Biden will then head to Manaus, Brazil – in the Amazon region – to engage with “local, indigenous, and other leaders working to preserve and protect this critical ecosystem,” according to the White House.

This will be a historic visit, the first time a sitting president has visited the Amazon rainforest, according to the White House. Sullivan said that the trip will “underscore his personal commitment” to combating climate change in the U.S. and around the world.

Biden’s historic visit comes as the next administration will likely enact major changes when it comes to climate policy. Trump has called climate change a hoax and has promised to pull out of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

After that, Biden will travel to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to participate in the G20 summit. Sullivan said Biden’s aims in Rio will be to reassure allies despite pending differences in foreign policy as Trump prepares to take office.

“[Biden’s] going to have the same message that he’s had for four years as president, which is that he believes that America’s allies are vital to America’s national security,” Sullivan said. “They contribute to our common causes, including the cause of standing up for freedom and territorial integrity in Ukraine.”

Sullivan also said that there will be a major focus on structuring debt for low-and middle-income countries and helping finance for physical, digital and energy infrastructure. He added that geopolitical issues, including “Ukraine to the Middle East,” will also be crucial.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.