Virginia Giuffre’s family wants to know what Donald Trump knew about Jeffrey Epstein

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The family of Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most well-known victims, said it was outraged at comments made by President Donald Trump about her and Ghislaine Maxwell, the Epstein associate convicted of sex trafficking.

Trump on Wednesday told reporters that Giuffre, who died by suicide in April, may have been one of several employees at his Mar-a-Lago club who were “stolen” by Epstein.

“I think she worked at the spa. I think so. I think that was one of the people,” Trump said of Giuffre. “He stole her. And by the way, she had no complaints about us, as you know, none whatsoever.”

Giuffre’s family in its statement rejected the characterization, saying she wasn’t “stolen” by Epstein.

“We would like to clarify that it was convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell who targeted and preyed upon our then 16-year-old sister, Virginia, from Mar-a-Lago, where she was working in 2000, several years before Epstein and President Trump had their falling out,” the family said.

Trump’s comments came amid growing calls for federal authorities to release records related to the Epstein case. Democrats in the Senate on Wednesday said they are attempting to force the release of those files through a little-known, decades-old law.

Giuffre’s family in their statement said it was “shocking” to hear Trump discuss Giuffre, saying he was aware of her being “stolen.” Their statement called into question whether the president knew at that time about Epstein and Maxwell’s actions.

“It makes us ask if he was aware of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s criminal actions, especially given his statement two years later that his good friend Jeffrey ‘likes women on the younger side . . . no doubt about it,'” the family said in its statement, referencing a quote attributed to Trump in a 2002 New York Magazine profile of Epstein.

The family added, “We and the public are asking for answers; survivors deserve this.”

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking. He died by suicide that August while in custody, federal authorities said.

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of sex trafficking and sentenced the following year to 20 years in prison. The Department of Justice said she “assisted, facilitated, and participated” in Epstein’s abuse of girls between 1994 and 2004.

Giuffre had said that Maxwell recruited Virginia from Mar-a-Lago when she was 16 — and also accused Maxwell of abusing her. Maxwell denied the allegations levelled against her and claimed in a 2016 deposition that Giuffre had “lied repeatedly.”

Maxwell this month met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, answering questions for about nine hours over two days, sources told ABC News. Maxwell initiated those meetings with the Department of Justice, sources said.

Giuffre’s family in its statement said Virginia would be “most angered” by those meetings, adding that the “government is listening to a known perjurer.  A woman who repeatedly lied under oath and will continue to do so as long as it benefits her position.”

The family described Maxwell as a “monster who deserves to rot in prison for the rest of her life.”

Trump was asked on Monday about whether Maxwell could be pardoned.

“Well, I’m allowed to give her a pardon,” Trump said. “But nobody’s approached me with it, nobody’s asked me about it. It’s in the news, that — that aspect of it. But right now, it would be inappropriate to talk about it.”

Armed bystander who helped confront Walmart stabbing suspect speaks out
Derrick Perry speaks with ABC News on Good Morning America./ABC News

(TRAVESE CITY, Mich.) — A former Marine who helped confront the suspect in a stabbing rampage at a Walmart in Michigan is speaking out in an exclusive broadcast interview after the terrifying incident that authorities said was an act of terrorism.

Nearly a dozen people were randomly injured in the attack on Saturday before a group of citizens — including Derrick Perry, who was armed with a gun — helped prevent the suspect from leaving or harming others, authorities said.

“I didn’t think of anything other than trying to get him away from people and get him isolated and get him to put the knife down and just to kind of focus on me instead of everyone that was yelling and screaming in the background,” Perry, a married father of three, told “Good Morning America” on Monday.

The suspect allegedly entered the Walmart store in Traverse City, about 150 miles north of Grand Rapids, Saturday afternoon and began attacking people with a folding knife, authorities said.

“It appears that these were all random acts,” Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea said at a news conference on Sunday afternoon, adding that the attacks began near the checkout area.

The victims range in age from 29 to 84 and include a Walmart employee, Shea said.

A group of citizens, including a firearm-wielding Perry, confronted the suspect in the parking lot in a dramatic scene that was captured on video by a bystander. A deputy then took the suspect — 42-year-old Bradford James Gille — into custody, authorities said.

“I commend them,” Shea said of the citizens who helped. “It’s not very often that we have citizens that are willing to step up and take action.”

Gille was formally charged Monday with one count of terrorism and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder. He did not enter a plea during his arraignment, and a judge overseeing the hearing said an attorney will be appointed to represent him.

Magistrate Tammi Rodgers set Gille’s bail at $100,000 cash and ordered him to return to court for a probable cause hearing on Aug. 6 and a preliminary hearing on Aug. 12.

The magistrate granted the prosecutor’s request for high bail for Gille, alleging that he had committed “one of the most serious crimes that one could commit in the state of Michigan.”

Prosecutors said each charge against Gille carries a possible life sentence if he is convicted.

3 sisters allegedly killed in Washington during visit with their father were suffocated: Authorities
Wenatchee Police Department

(CHELAN COUNTY, Wash.) — Three young sisters who were found dead near a Washington campground after they left home for a “planned visitation” with their father died from suffocation, authorities said Monday.

Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5, were located on June 2 near the Rock Island Campground in Chelan County, Washington, following a search, police said.

An autopsy completed on Friday determined the girls’ cause of death to be suffocation and the manner of death is homicide, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

The girls had each been found with plastic bags over the heads and their wrists were zip-tied, according to court documents previously obtained by ABC News.

Their father, Travis Decker, who is wanted for their murders, remains at large.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Harvard student fears visa loss as Trump administration targets international enrollment
ABC News

(BOSTON) — A Harvard graduate student has described a “devastating” atmosphere of uncertainty on campus as the Trump administration appears to intensify its efforts to restrict international students at the prestigious university.

“It’s definitely been a roller-coaster ride,” said Fangzhou Jiang, who has one semester remaining in his master’s program at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government. “Over the last week, everybody was really panicking about whether they should stay in the United States or depart immediately.”

A federal judge in Boston announced Thursday she would issue a preliminary injunction blocking the Trump administration’s attempts to prevent Harvard from enrolling international students.

The ruling marks a temporary victory for the university in its ongoing confrontation with the White House, which has launched multiple actions against the institution.

The acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued a letter Thursday giving the school 30 days to challenge the administration’s revocation of the certification to enroll international students.

The Trump administration has already frozen more than $3 billion in federal funding to Harvard and plans to cancel remaining federal contracts worth an estimated $100 million. President Donald Trump has also expressed interest in revoking the university’s tax-exempt status.

Tensions escalated further Wednesday when Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced officials would begin to “aggressively revoke” the visas of some Chinese students, sparking fresh concerns among the international student community.

“Everybody is wondering about the plan for next year—whether we should take a leave of absence, whether we should go back home and finish our semester online, or wait for more guidance,” Jiang said, who serves as vice president of student government on family affairs.

For Harvard, where international students comprise more than a quarter of the student body, according to the university, the impact could be significant. Jiang emphasized that international students play crucial roles on campus, from conducting academic research to facilitating cultural exchanges.

“Removing international students from Harvard will really not make Harvard the Harvard it has been for the last 400 years,” Jiang said. “It’s going to impact the amount of perspectives Harvard has. It will definitely weaken Harvard’s international influence and reputation. It is definitely not in the best interest of American higher education or the United States as a nation.”

Jiang said that while the university has committed to protecting international students through legal actions and other means, specific guidance for the upcoming academic year is unclear. Based on experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jiang remains optimistic that online learning options could provide a solution if necessary.

“The school has committed to protecting international students in whatever capacity,” Jiang said. “I remain confident that the university will be able to provide measures to help us finish our education at Harvard.”

Harvard University did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

