Virginia man had weapons cache, used Biden photo for target practice, prosecutors say

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(SMITHFIELD, VA)– A Virginia man allegedly had a cache of weapons, a “go box” and used a photo of President Joe Biden for target practice, according to court documents filed by federal prosecutors this week.

Brad Spafford was charged earlier in the month on a gun violation, but in a detention memo filed on Monday, prosecutors in Virginia outlined something allegedly more alarming.

When FBI agents raided Spafford’s home, they allegedly found 150 IEDs which were assessed by authorities as pipe bombs, with some marked “lethal,” a “go-bag” in the event something happened, and more pipe bombs in his room “unsecured.”

The court documents point out that Spafford had his two young children living in the house with him.

The government also found a jar with potentially explosive material kept in the fridge labeled “do not touch,” documents said.

Spafford came on the government’s radar in 2023 when a confidential source told investigators that he blew off parts of his hand while allegedly making a homemade IED in 2021, according to court documents.

The detention memo was filed to prevent Spafford from being released pending trial, which was granted, according to court records.

The Justice Department also found that he allegedly supported political assassinations.

“The defendant has used pictures of the President for target practice, expressed support for political assassinations, and recently sought qualifications in sniper-rifle shooting at a local range,” prosecutors wrote. “His release poses an extreme danger to those he lives with, the general community, and also the pretrial officers who will be tasked with periodically inspecting his residence for firearms including dangerous and unstable explosives.”

Spafford is on bond pending trial but DOJ is moving to have him locked up.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

American Airlines flight diverts to JFK after apparent bird strike damages engine
DuKai photographer/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — An American Airlines flight departing New York’s LaGuardia Airport on Thursday evening had to divert to nearby John F. Kennedy International shortly after takeoff after a reported bird strike caused damage to one of the aircraft’s engines.

The aircraft, powered by its second engine, landed safely and without incident shortly after 8 p.m., the Port Authority New York and New Jersey said. There were no reported injuries.

“The aircraft landed safely at JFK where it will be inspected by our maintenance team,” American said in a statement. “We are grateful to our crew for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this may have caused.”

Charlotte, North Carolina-bound flight 1722 had 190 passengers and six crew members on board. The aircraft was an Airbus A321. Passengers were expected to board another flight to Charlotte on Friday morning.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested for interrupting Thanksgiving parade
ozgurdonmaz/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested for blocking the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thursday.

For the second year in a row, the demonstrators jumped the barriers and ran into West 55th Street just before 9:30 a.m.

The exact charges the protesters will be facing are still pending.  

The protesters sat on the ground, locking arms and chanting, “Free, free Palestine!”

Others held a banner behind them that said: “Don’t celebrate genocide! Arms embargo now.”

The brief interruption had spectators booing and then cheering as NYPD officers intervened.

The parade was delayed for about five minutes as the 21 protesters were removed from the road.

There have been international calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, but numerous efforts to reach an agreement to end fighting have not succeeded. More than 40,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war started on Oct. 7, 2023.

The first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade took place in 1927. It’s been a holiday tradition ever since.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

White House condemns ‘sickening’ Nazi march in Ohio
Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The White House has condemned an incident over the weekend in which a group of masked individuals with Nazi flags marched through the streets of Columbus, Ohio.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement President Joe Biden “abhors the hateful poison of Nazism, Antisemitism, and racism,” which he called “hostile to everything the United States stands for, including protecting the dignity of all our citizens and the freedom to worship.”

“Hate directed against any of us is a threat to every single one of us,” Bates said. “This sickening display comes during a tragic rise in Antisemitic rhetoric and violence that is a crises the American people should all come together against. That is why President Biden launched and continues to act on the first ever national strategy to fight Antisemitism in American history.”

On Saturday afternoon, a group of unidentified individuals marched through Columbus wearing black and carrying flags with swastikas on them.

The individuals were also “armed with firearms,” according to the Columbus Police Department.

Members of the group were detained, but no arrests were ultimately made, police said. Police said officers had initially been advised of a possible “physical altercation,” but released the detained individuals after determining “an assault did not take place.”

Officials spoke out after photos and videos of the demonstrators circulated widely across social media.

In a statement from the city of Columbus, city officials said they “reject the cowardly display” and would work with police to monitor the situation.

“The Columbus community stands squarely against hatred and bigotry,” the statement said. “We will not allow any of our neighbors to be intimidated, threatened or harmed because of who they are, how they worship or whom they love. We embrace tolerance and acceptance, and derive great strength from our diversity. It is who we are as a people, and it is precisely what has enabled us to grow and thrive and reach new heights of excellence.”

“We will not tolerate hate in Ohio,” Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement on social media Saturday. “Neo-Nazis — their faces hidden behind red masks — roamed streets in Columbus today, carrying Nazi flags and spewing vile and racist speech against people of color and Jews. There were reports that they were also espousing white power sentiments.”

He added, “There is no place in this State for hate, bigotry, antisemitism, or violence, and we must denounce it wherever we see it.”

The incident came a week after another group of masked individuals were seen waving Nazi flags outside a production of “The Diary of Anne Frank” in Howell, Michigan.

ABC News’ Molly Nagle contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.