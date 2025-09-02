Virginia police seek help in manhunt for suspect in fatal freeway shooting

Jason Allen Glidewell II, 19, is wanted in a shooting, August 28, 2025, on Interstate 85 in Mecklenburg County, Virginia, that left a 20-year-old driver dead and his female passenger injured./ (Virginia State Police)

(NEW YORK) — A manhunt for the suspect in a Virginia freeway shooting that left a 20-year-old driver dead and his passenger injured intensified on Tuesday when state police asked for the public’s help and released photos of the alleged gunman and his vehicle.

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Jason Allen Glidewell, who the Virginia State Police said should be considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting unfolded Thursday afternoon on Interstate 85 in Mecklenburg County, about five miles from the Virginia-North Carolina border, according to a statement from the state police.
A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

The victim killed in the freeway shooting was identified by state police as 20-year-old Hunter A. Bates, of Colonial Heights, Virginia.

Bates was driving northbound on Interstate 85 when he was shot around 3:47 p.m., according to the state police. Bates’ car swerved off the freeway and came to a rest in a culvert, police said.

Bates was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. His passenger, a woman whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital, treated and released, police said.

“State Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact the Virginia State Police Division 3,” according to the state police statement.

Authorities on Tuesday released a photo of Glidewell, who is believed to have ties to the Richmond and Henrico, Virginia, area.

“On August 28, 2025, Hunter’s life was cut short by a senseless act of violence that has left our hearts broken. As we come to terms with this unimaginable loss, we are reminded of how precious and fragile life is,” Bates’ family said of Hunter Bates in an obituary published by the Owen Funeral Home in Jarratt, Virginia.

ABC News’ Benjamin Stein contributed to this report.

Deputy AG Blanche set to meet for 2nd day with Ghislaine Maxwell
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, after answering questions for six hours on Thursday, is expected to have a second meeting Friday with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Maxwell is “hoping for another productive day” as she sits for another interview at the Tallahassee federal courthouse, her lawyer told ABC News on his way inside.

Blanche didn’t speak to reporters upon his arrival. On social media, Blanche said he would reveal what he learned from Maxwell “at the appropriate time.”

Sources told ABC News that Maxwell initiated Thursday’s meeting with Blanche. Maxwell is currently appealing her 20-year prison sentence for child sex trafficking and other offenses in connection with Epstein, the deceased financier and convicted sex offender.

“We don’t want to get into the substance of the questions,” said Maxwell’s attorney, David O. Markus, about Thursday’s meeting. “There were a lot of questions and we went all day and she answered every one of them. She never said I’m not going to answer, never declined.

It is almost unheard of for a convicted sex trafficker to meet with such a high-ranking Justice Department official, especially one who used to be the president’s top criminal defense attorney.

Annie Farmer, who testified against Maxwell at trial, questioned why Maxwell was granted a meeting with the deputy attorney general in the first place.

“It’s very disappointing that these things are happening behind closed doors without any input from the people that the government asked to come forward and speak against her in order to put her away,” Farmer said. “There were so many young girls and women that were harmed by her.”

Maxwell’s attorney said on Friday she’s been treated poorly for the last five years and is grateful to be able to meet with Blanche as she appeals her sex trafficking conviction and seeks to leave prison.

“If you looked up scapegoat in the doctors her picture would be next to the definition,” Markus said. “She’s keeping her spirits up as best she can.”

Blanche’s meetings with Maxwell comes as the Justice Department has tried to quiet calls from Senate Republicans to release more information about Epstein and his interaction with high-profile figures.

And it comes as questions swirl about Trump’s connections to Epstein and reports that his name appeared in the Epstein files.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Attorney General Pam Bondi told President Trump in May that his name was mentioned in the Epstein files multiple times, along with other high-profile people.

Trump has denied that account, and appearing in the files is not necessarily indicative of any wrongdoing.

“I want all the information out,” said Republican Sen. Josh Hawley from Missouri.

“Just put everything out, make it as transparent as you can,” echoed Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham from South Carolina.

The Justice Department said earlier this month that it planned to release no additional information despite an earlier commitment to do so.

Four killed, 14 hurt in Chicago mass shooting: ‘Absolute chaos’
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — Four people were killed and 14 others wounded in a “deplorable and cowardly” mass shooting in Chicago on Wednesday night, according to the police superintendent.

Around 11 p.m., people were exiting a venue in the River North neighborhood and standing on the sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up and someone in the car opened fire on the crowd, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said at a news conference.

“They didn’t care who was struck, and in a matter of seconds, they were able to shoot 18 people,” Snelling said.

The venue was targeted, but it’s not clear who specifically was the target, police said.

The vehicle fled the scene immediately and no one has been taken into custody, police said. Two different calibers of shell casings were recovered, police said.

The victims killed were identified as Leon Andrew Henry, 25; Devonte Terrell Williamson, 23; Taylor Walker, 26; and Aviance King, 27, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Fourteen others were wounded, including several who were hospitalized in critical condition, according to police. The injured victims are all in their 20s and 30s, and 11 of the 14 people hurt are women, police said.

“When I arrived last night it was absolute chaos,” Pastor Donovan Price, who works to help victims of violence, told reporters. “From people screaming, to blood on the streets, to people laying on the streets, a massive police presence. Just horrific. More than I’ve ever seen.”

The hospitals were “almost as chaotic” as the crime scene as people searched for their loved ones, Price said. “It can happen anywhere,” he warned. “It’s devastating.”

A second mass shooting also erupted on Chicago’s far South Side on Wednesday night, leaving four people hospitalized, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

“We are frustrated, but we are also grieving,” Johnson said, adding, “We will not rest until there is full accountability.”

Despite the shootings, murders were down 32% year-to-date in the city as of June 29 and shooting incidents were down 39%, according to Chicago’s crime data.

Civilians jump into creek to rescue ride-share driver from sinking car: Police
Civilians jump into creek to rescue ride-share driver from sinking car: Police
Two good Samaritans are being hailed as heroes after they dove into a creek in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, to pull a rideshare driver from his vehicle when he drove into the water. Isle of the Palms Police Department

(ISLE OF PALMS, S.C.) — Two good Samaritans are being hailed as heroes after they jumped into a creek at a South Carolina marina and rescued a ride-share driver who accidentally drove into the water during a rainstorm, according to police.

The dramatic rescue in Isle of Palms, near Charleston, was captured by a marina security camera and released on Monday by the Isle of Palms Police Department.

“We are extremely grateful to the two men who acted quickly and heroically to save a life in need,” the police department said in a social media post.

The accident unfolded just after 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Isle of the Palms Marina, according to police.

The driver, whose name was not released, apparently drove into Morgan Creek when heavy rain obscured his vision and he failed to differentiate the roadway in the marina parking lot from a boat ramp, officials said.

The civilian rescuers were at a large gathering at the marina when they witnessed the car go into the water and immediately start to sink, according to police. One of the men jumped over a railing and entered the water, while the other ran down the boat ramp and waded into the water, according to the security video.

“Two good Samaritans pulled the driver from the car before it went underwater,” police said in a statement.

The driver was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries, police said.

“This incident underscores the dangers of driving during severe weather conditions, including heavy rain and flooding, particularly at night. Water can quickly obscure where the roadway ends and make it difficult to gauge depths.” Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett said in a statement.

ABC News’ Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.

