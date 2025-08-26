Vivica A. Fox to star in ‘True to the Game’ TV adaptation
Vivica A. Fox is returning to a role she played in three movies — this time for the small screen.
Variety reports that Fox, who played Shoog in three True to the Game films, which were based on the Terri Woods book trilogy, will reprise the role in a new TV adaptation of the romantic crime drama. The series will start production in LA this fall.
The first True to the Game movie came out in 2017 and told the story of Quadir, a drug lord played by Columbus Short, who falls in love with a woman named Gena, played by Erica Peeples. The sequel, True to the Game 2: Gena’s Story, came out in 2020, followed by 2021’s True to the Game 3.
Along with Fox, the series will star Sierra Capri, Bentley Green, Angell Conwell and Carl Anthony Payne II. The series does not have a distributor yet.
Danielle Spencer, a former child actor best known for her role as Dee in the 1970s sitcom What’s Happening!!, has died, a publicist for her family confirmed to ABC News.
Spencer died Aug. 11, due to gastric cancer and cardiac arrest. She was 60, according to Sandra Jones, a family friend who is serving as the family’s spokesperson.
“This untimely death is really hard to process right now,” Jones told ABC News Tuesday. “She is a sweet and gentle soul and she is going to be missed very, very much.”
In 1977, Spencer survived a fatal car crash that killed her stepfather and manager, Tim Pelt, according to her biography on her website.
After recovering from her injuries, Spencer went on to earn a doctorate degree in veterinary medicine in 1993.
Spencer starred in 65 episodes of What’s Happening!!, an ABC sitcom about three teenage boys growing up in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Watts, according to IMDb.
Spencer played Dee Thomas, the boys’ younger sister. She also appeared in 16 episodes of the show’s sequel, What’s Happening Now!
She moved from California to the Richmond, Virginia, area in 2014.
At the time of her death, Spencer, who previously battled breast cancer, lived with her mom in an area outside of Richmond, according to Jones.
In addition to her mom, Cheryl Pelt, Spencer is survived by her younger brother, jazz musician Jeremy Pelt.
In an email Tuesday, Jeremy Pelt told ABC News that Spencer was “a very loving spirit who fought courageously until the very end.”
Jeremy Pelt also shared a tribute to his sister on Instagram Tuesday, writing, “Many of you knew her as ‘Dee,’ but she was more than a child actress.”
“She was a friend, an auntie to my three children who adored her, she was a daughter- and in many ways, my mother’s best friend, she was a veterinarian, she was someone who always remained positive even during her darkest days fighting this disease,” he continued. “And she was MY sister and protector.”
He added that he was “thankful” to be with his sister when she took her last breath and was “gutted” by her death, writing, “I love you, forever.”
(SPOILER ALERT) Amaya Papaya never said she was perfect, she never said she didn’t have any flaws, but she did win Love Island USA.
Fan-favorite contestant Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales were crowned the winners of the reality dating competition series during Sunday night’s Love Island USA season 7 finale.
Host Ariana Madix named Espinal and Arenales the winners of the season before they decided to split the $100,000 prize.
In an interview shared to the official Love Island USA socials, Espinal said how she plans to spend her winnings.
“I actually do wanna donate to a charity,” Espinal said. “I wanna give back to a community, that’s one of my biggest passions — [which] he asked [about] early on — is just me leaving a positive impact [on] a group of people who are in need.”
Espinal entered the villa as a bombshell while Arenales joined the season during Casa Amor. The pair coupled up after they formed a connection when Arenales stood up for Espinal during the heated “Stand on Business” challenge.
Contestants Olandria Carthen and Nicolas Vansteenberghe were the runners-up, while Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley got third place, and Iris Kendall and Jose “Pepe” Garcia-Gonzalez came in fourth.
While this is the end of season 7, the Islanders are set to reunite at the Love Island USA season 7 reunion special, which will be co-hosted by Madix and Andy Cohen.
According to Peacock, the reunion special will bring together “this season’s winners, fan-favorite couples, and this year’s bombshells for an up close and personal look back at their experience in the villa.”
The season 7 reunion special will premiere Aug. 25 on Peacock.
Additionally, Madix will return to the villa this fall to host season 2 of Love Island Games. The show premieres on Sept. 16.
I got a text! It reveals the hot new bombshells about to enter the villa.
Peacock has announced the new group of Islanders who make up the cast of Love Island USA season 7.
The 10 contestants consist of five women and five men who come from all over the U.S.
Joining the season 7 cast are Ace Greene from LA, Austin Shepard from Northville, Michigan, Belle-A Walker from Honolulu, Hawaii, Chelley Bissainthe from Orlando, Florida, Huda Mustafa from Raleigh, North Carolina, Jeremiah Brown from LA, NicolasVansteenberghe from Jacksonville, Florida, Olandria Carthen from Decatur, Alabama, Taylor Williams from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Yulissa Escobar from Miami, Florida.
Love Island USA follows singles who go on a search for love while living in a Fijian villa. “Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before,” according to the season’s official synopsis. “Temptations rise and drama ensues as new ‘bombshells’ arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new.”
Ariana Madix hosts the season, which will be narrated by Iain Stirling.
Love Island USA season 7 premieres on June 3. New episodes will drop every day during premiere week, with new episodes streaming Thursdays through Tuesdays after that.
Additionally, the popular aftershow Love Island Aftersun will return to Peacock on June 7 with new episodes every Saturday. Its hosts will be announced at a later date.