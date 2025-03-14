Vladimir Putin says Ukraine must surrender after Donald Trump calls for soldiers to be spared

Vladimir Putin says Ukraine must surrender after Donald Trump calls for soldiers to be spared
Contributor/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Vladimir Putin said Ukraine must surrender after President Donald Trump urged the Russian leader to spare the lives of Ukrainian soldiers, following ceasefire talks between the U.S. and Russia in Moscow.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called Thursday’s discussions with Russia “very good and productive” and said there is a “very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end.”

He also claimed that thousands of Ukrainian soldiers are surrounded.

“AT THIS VERY MOMENT, THOUSANDS OF UKRAINIAN TROOPS ARE COMPLETELY SURROUNDED BY THE RUSSIAN MILITARY, AND IN A VERY BAD AND VULNERABLE POSITION,” he said.

“I have strongly requested to President Putin that their lives be spared. This would be a horrible massacre, one not seen since World War II,” he added.

Trump seemed to be referring to the sticking point in Russia’s Kursk region, something Putin has discussed as an issue in the talks. He also appeared to echo remarks Putin made in response to the U.S.-Ukraine ceasefire proposal on Thursday that Ukrainian troops are encircled in Kursk — a scenario Ukraine strongly denied.

Putin responded to Trump’s remarks on Friday, saying the soldiers need to surrender to be spared.

“[In] the event of a ceasefire and surrender, they will be guaranteed life and a worthy treatment in accordance with the norms of international law and the laws of the Russian Federation,” he said.

Ukraine pushed back Friday against the claims that its troops are surrounded in the Kursk region, where Putin this week ordered forces to “destroy” all Ukrainian formations remaining in the contested border region.

“The reports about the supposed ‘encirclement’ of Ukrainian units in the Kursk region are false and are being fabricated by the Russians for political purposes and to put pressure on Ukraine and its partners,” the general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said in a statement on Friday.

“The threat of encirclement of our units is absent,” it added.

The statement comes a day after Putin referred to an “encirclement” in the Kursk region while remarking on the U.S.-Ukraine ceasefire proposal.

“We are for it. But there is a nuance,” Putin said of a 30-day ceasefire during a press briefing. “First, what are we going to do with the encirclement in the Kursk region?”

He said the situation in Kursk is “completely under our control, and the group that invaded our territory is in isolation,” and that it would be “very good for the Ukrainian side to reach a truce for at least 30 days.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy countered Friday that Putin is “lying” about the conflict and is blocking any diplomatic efforts to end the war.

“Putin is lying about the real situation on the battlefield, he is lying about the casualties, he is lying about the true state of his economy, which has been damaged by his foolish imperial ambitions, and he is doing everything possible to ensure that diplomacy fails,” he said.

“Putin cannot exit this war because that would leave him with nothing,” he continued. “That is why he is now doing everything he can to sabotage diplomacy by setting extremely difficult and unacceptable conditions right from the start even before a ceasefire.”

The claim that Ukrainian forces are surrounded was also shot down by defense analyst Michael Kofman, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment who focuses on the Russian and Ukrainian militaries, who called it “simply untrue.”

Ukrainian forces pushed into Kursk last August in a surprise offensive, seizing the town of Sudzha and surrounding villages. Kyiv’s troops have repelled months of Russian counteroffensives, but recent weeks have seen their salient crumble and Russian forces retake significant ground.

During a visit to a command center in Kursk on Wednesday while clad in military fatigues, Putin said, “Your task is to completely destroy the enemy, which has entrenched itself in the Kursk region and is still conducting warfare here, and fully liberate the Kursk region’s territory within the shortest possible time.”

On Wednesday, Russian troops raised their flags over central Sudzha in Kursk as Ukrainian forces hurriedly retreated toward the shared border.

Russian advances to the border in the Kursk Oblast appeared to have slowed on Thursday compared to recent days, according to the latest assessment from the Institute for the Study of War.

The general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said Friday that the situation “has not undergone significant changes over the past day,” and that troops are “regrouping” and have withdrawn to “more advantageous defense lines.”

“Our soldiers are repelling enemy offensive actions and delivering effective fire damage with all types of weapons,” it said.

Russian officials have indicated they will not engage in peace negotiations while any of Kursk remains under Ukrainian control.

Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, met with Putin in Moscow on Thursday to discuss the proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine — a step leaders in Kyiv and Washington, D.C., hope will facilitate a larger peace deal to end Russia’s three-year-old invasion of its neighbor.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said there is “reason to be cautiously optimistic” about a ceasefire and said Putin and Trump now need to talk. The timing of that conversation will be determined once Witkoff reports to Trump, he said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

12 injured in shooting at Toronto pub
12 injured in shooting at Toronto pub
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images/STOCK

(TORONTO) — At least 12 people have been injured in a shooting at a pub in Toronto on Friday night, police said.

The victims all ranged in age from their 20s to mid-50s, according to the Toronto Police Service. Six of them suffered gunshot wounds, but there were no life-threatening injuries,

Police said they are searching for three male suspects.

The Toronto Police Service said they were deploying all available resources to locate and arrest those responsible and that more updates will be given on Saturday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Morgan Winsor contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

3 buses explode in suspected terror attack near Tel Aviv: Israeli police
3 buses explode in suspected terror attack near Tel Aviv: Israeli police

(TEL AVIV) — Israeli police are responding to a suspected terror attack on buses near Tel Aviv, the Israeli Police Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement Thursday evening.

The two buses where bombs exploded were empty and in separate parking lots about 500 meters apart from each other, the mayor of Bat Yam, where the incident occurred, said. Bat Yam is on Israel’s southern coast and is just south of Tel Aviv.

There are no injuries from the explosions, police said.

“Multiple reports have been received of explosions involving several buses at different locations in Bat Yam. Large police forces are at the scenes, searching for suspects. Police bomb disposal units are scanning for additional suspicious objects,” the Israeli Police Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Police urged the public to avoid the areas and remain alert for any suspicious items.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

2 Americans injured in suspected shark attack in the Bahamas: Police
2 Americans injured in suspected shark attack in the Bahamas: Police
Mary Baratto/Getty Images

(BAHAMAS) — Two Americans were injured, one seriously, in a suspected shark attack in the Bahamas, police said.

The two female tourists were swimming in Bimini Bay on Friday around 6:30 p.m. when the incident occurred, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said over the weekend.

“Initial reports indicate that the victims, both U.S.A. residents, sustained injuries while swimming in the waters at Bimini Bay,” police said.

Both women sustained injuries to their lower bodies, with one of the victims injured seriously, police said.

They both were initially treated at a local clinic before being airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention, police said.

Both have since returned to the U.S., Bahamian officials said Monday.

One of the victims will require a third surgery to repair the damage to her leg, her family told ABC News. She will undergo the surgery in the Orlando, Florida, area, her family said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Shark attacks are exceedingly rare. There were 69 unprovoked shark bites recorded around the world in 2023, according to the most recent yearly research conducted by the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File.

Of those, one of them occurred in the Bahamas and was deadly, according to the report. In that incident, a 44-year-old woman from Massachusetts was killed by a shark while paddleboarding near the back of the Sandals resort, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

ABC News’ Anselm Gibbs and Alondra Valle contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.