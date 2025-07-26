VMNH unveils new pavilion

The Virginia Museum of Natural History (VMNH) has unveiled the newly constructed Jean S. Adams Education Pavilion, a 3-season, open-air, programming and visitor area overlooking neighboring J. Frank Wilson Memorial Park. Designed to be both an extension of the museum’s public exhibit space and an additional venue for the museum’s expansive educational programs and special events, the pavilion is the largest physical space addition to the museum’s current facility since its 2007 grand opening.



“The museum has seen tremendous growth in the scope and popularity of both our educational programming and special events since we opened the doors to the current facility nearly two decades ago,” said VMNH Deputy Director Ryan Barber. “Not only will the pavilion provide essential additional space to accommodate more educational programs and more participants, but it will also serve as additional exhibit space for general museum visitors to enjoy.”



Located behind the museum overlooking J. Frank Wilson Memorial Park, the pavilion consists of exhibit signage interpreting the flora and fauna of the park and is highlighted by a life-size model of the largest flying bird ever discovered, the extinct Pelagornis, suspended from the pavilion’s canopy.



“Providing our visitors with uniquely immersive experiences is a priority of the museum,” said VMNH Executive Director Dr. Joe Keiper. “When visitors look up and view the life-size model of Pelagornis, a bird that once flew over Virginia, they won’t only be given an opportunity to become more familiar with the type of incredible life that existed millions of years ago, but they’ll experience, first-hand, what it would be like to actually encounter the largest flying bird ever discovered.”



Named for the late Jean S. Adams, a former museum trustee and longtime supporter, the idea for expanding the museum’s physical footprint via an education pavilion quickly drew widespread support from numerous individuals and entities from throughout the region, including the family of Jean S. Adams, The Harvest Foundation, and the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission.



“The Commission has been a long-time supporter of the Virginia Museum of Natural History and is proud to play a part in making this latest expansion possible,” said Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission member Will Pace. “This outdoor pavilion will help draw visitors to our region and provide new opportunities for locals to engage with this award-winning museum. It’s a true asset for education, tourism, and community engagement in Southern Virginia.”



It’s a sentiment echoed by India Brown, Program Officer at The Harvest Foundation.



“The Jean S. Adams Education Pavilion is a powerful example of what’s possible when vision, persistence, and community partnership come together,” said Brown. “The Harvest Foundation is proud to support the Virginia Museum of Natural History as it expands access to hands-on learning for local families and visitors alike. This project not only enhances educational opportunities—it strengthens Martinsville-Henry County as a destination for exploration and discovery, reflecting our mission to build a welcoming place where all can thrive.”



The pavilion is currently accessible to visitors as part of general museum admission. Museum admission is $12 for adults ages 18-59 and $6 for ages 3-17, seniors 60+, and college students. Admission is free for children under 3, museum members, and members of museums and science centers that participate in the ASTC Passport program.



The museum also participates in Museums for All, an initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services and administered by the Association of Children’s Museums, offering discounted admission to EBT cardholders and their immediate family members. Through this program, and additional funding provided by Hooker Furnishings, Carter Bank, and Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia, visitors who present their EBT card and accompanying ID at the museum box office will receive free admission to the museum. Free admission is available to EBT cardholders from any state and up to 5 immediate family members living within the same household as the cardholder.



For a full list of supporters of the Jean S. Adams Education Pavilion, visit www.vmnh.net/projects/jean-s-adams-education-pavilion.



To learn more about the museum, visit www.vmnh.net.