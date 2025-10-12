Vogler out of ICU

Danville Councilman Lee Vogler, who was doused with gasoline and set on fire in July, is out of the ICU and is recovering, his wife reports. She said skin graft surgery was successful, and his recovery is ahead of schedule.

Shotsie Michael Buck-Hayes, arrested July 30, was in court for a preliminary hearing September 30. He faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding.

Danville Police Sgt. Gerrit Clay took the stand at the hearing and testified that Buck-Hayes told him he set Vogler on fire with the intention of killing him because Vogler had an affair with his wife.

