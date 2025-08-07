Vogler expected to remain in hospital for six months

Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler remains in critical condition after he was attacked and set on fire on July 30. The family says he will stay in the hospital for at least six months. A GoFundMe account was up to nearly $121,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Vogler suffered burns over 60% of his body after he was attacked by an acquaintance who poured gasoline on him and set him on fire.

Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, 29, of Danville, has been arrested for the crime.

Officials have said that the two men knew each other, and the incident stemmed from a personal matter, not related to politics.