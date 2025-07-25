Volkswagen suffers $1.5 billion loss from Trump’s tariffs

Matt Cardy/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump’s tariffs cost German auto giant Volkswagen about $1.5 billion over the first half of 2025, the company said on Friday.

Sales in North America plunged 16% due primarily to U.S. tariffs, said Volkswagen, which owns a host of brands including Audi, Lamborghini and Porsche.

The company warned of further “challenges” that will arise from “an environment of political uncertainty, expanding trade restrictions and geopolitical tensions,” among other factors.

Volkswagen marks the latest in a string of major carmakers to announce billions in tariff-related losses.

General Motors on Tuesday said tariffs on cars and auto parts drove $1.1 billion in losses over three months ending in June. A day earlier, Jeep maker Stellantis said it expects to have suffered $2.7 billion in losses over the first half of 2025 due in part to U.S. tariffs.

Electric-vehicle maker Tesla this week reported a roughly $3 billion drop in revenue over three months ending in June when compared to the same period a year earlier.

In a statement on Wednesday, Tesla touted a “strong balance sheet” but acknowledged a “sustained uncertain macroeconomic environment resulting from shifting tariffs.”

Tariffs of 25% on vehicles imported into the United States went into effect on April 2. The auto tariffs, which apply to cars and auto parts, threaten to raise costs for carmakers that often oversee an intricate supply chain snaked between the U.S., Mexico, Canada and beyond.

In a memo in March, the White House touted auto tariffs as a means of bolstering domestic car manufacturers and protecting an industry viewed as important to U.S. national security.

The policy, the White House said, will “protect and strengthen the U.S. automotive sector.”

Volkswagen currently faces total US tariffs of 27.5%, the company said, combining the recent 25% auto tariff on top of preexisting 2.5% tariffs.

The company said it expects a worst-case scenario of current tariff levels over the second half of 2025, while in a best-case scenario tariffs could be reduced to 10%.

“There is high uncertainty about further developments with regard to the tariffs, their impact and any reciprocal effects,” Volkswagen said.

A trade agreement struck between the U.S. and Japan this week dropped auto tariffs from the universal level of 25% to 15%, putting foreign carmakers in other countries at a disadvantage.

The U.S. and European Union are near a deal that would also bring tariffs on European goods down to 15%, the Financial Times reported this week. Trump has threatened to raise tariffs on the EU to 30% on Aug. 1, unless the two sides reach a trade agreement.

Despite rising tariff-related costs for automakers, price hikes for new cars have remained low.

Car prices rose 0.6% in June compared to a year earlier, registering well below the overall inflation rate of 2.7%.

In general, tariff-induced inflation has fallen short of economists’ fears in part because companies stockpiled products before the tariffs took effect, allowing them to temporarily avert the higher cost of importing goods, analysts previously told ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump floats lower tariffs on China. What would it mean for prices?
Peter Kramer/NBC via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Friday voiced a willingness to ease tariffs on China, saying on social media it “seems right” to slash levies from 145% to 80%.

The announcement arrives a day before Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is set to begin trade negotiations with Chinese officials at a meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

The potential tariff reduction floated by Trump may avert a virtual standstill of trade between the world’s two largest economies, but the move would not substantially ease expected price increases for goods such as clothes, sneakers and toys, analysts told ABC News.

Product shortages would also remain a possibility at the lower tariff rate, they added.

“A tariff of 80% would still have a dramatic effect,” Christian vom Lehn, an economics professor at Brigham Young University, told ABC News. “It would mean a significant impact for consumers.”

Trump last month sharply increased tariffs on China, prompting China to retaliate with 125% tariffs on U.S. goods. The tit-for-tat measures set off a trade war with the third-largest U.S. trade partner, which accounted for nearly $440 billion worth of imports last year.

The tariffs elicited warnings from a slew of companies about the risk of price increases for U.S shoppers.

Toy giant Mattel warned in an earnings report this week of plans to shift some of its supply chain outside China, adding that when necessary it would take “pricing action in its U.S. business.” The move follows similar messages from electronics chain Best Buy as well as Chinese e-commerce retailers Shein and Temu.

Chinese shipments to the U.S. have dropped significantly, falling 21% in April compared to a year earlier, data from China’s General Administration of Customs on Friday showed.

Risks for consumers would continue to linger for two key reasons, analysts said: An 80% tariff would still amount to a punishing tax on imports, while uncertainty about the chance of another policy shift would make it difficult for companies to take full advantage of the lower rate.

Tariffs raise prices for consumers if importers fail to swallow the tax burden by eating into their profits or requesting a supplier sell the product at a lower rate in order to offset a share of the cost.

Under the current 145% tariff on Chinese goods, suppliers and importers face immense pressure as they try to bear some of the tax cost out of concern that higher prices would hurt sales, experts told ABC News. Due to the sky-high tariff, however, many sellers have little choice but to hike prices or risk losses, they added.

Those dynamics would remain in place at an 80% tariff rate, since it would still far exceed many companies’ capacity to offset the added cost with lower profits, ​​Jason Miller, a professor of supply chain management at Michigan State University.

“An 80% tariff really doesn’t change things too much,” Miller said.

Trump’s announcement of a potential reduction of the tariff on China came two days after Trump ruled out any such lowering of the tariff level before negotiations.

The developments followed a weeks-long back and forth during which the two sides disputed whether they had already started discussing the tariffs.

The general sense of uncertainty would remain even after U.S. tariffs were to reach 80%, making it difficult for businesses to adapt their supply chains in a manner that would substantially ease costs and, in turn, offer relief for consumers, some analysts said.

“Even at a lower tariff, companies would have to be wondering whether this might go up again or or possibly come down again,” David Andolfatto, an economist at the University of Miami, told ABC News.

If companies could trust the possible 80% tariff level as a long-term policy stance, they may choose to reroute supply chains outside China or even initiate plans for some domestic production, Andolfatto said.

But each trade policy announcement put forward by Trump appears subject to change, Andolfatto said, noting several modifications already undertaken by Trump.

“If anything changes, the Trump administration can unilaterally react and come back to the negotiating table,” Andolfatto added.

For his part, Bessent has referred to the White House approach as a negotiating tactic, describing the policy changes as “strategic uncertainty.”

Testifying before a House subcommittee this week, Bessent said the Trump administration had commenced negotiations with 17 of the top 18 U.S. trade partners, excluding China. Those countries account for the vast majority of U.S. foreign trade, Bessent said.

Trump unveiled the framework for a trade agreement with the United Kingdom on Thursday, marking the first such accord with any nation since the White House suspended some of its far-reaching “Liberation Day” tariffs last month.

“Every country wants to be making deals,” Trump said in the Oval Office on Thursday, noting the upcoming talks between Bessent and Chinese officials.

“That will be very interesting,” Trump said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Bitcoin hits a record high. Here’s why.
VCG/VCG via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Bitcoin surged to a record high on Thursday, vaulting more than 3% in early trading and hurtling past $110,000 for the first time.

The price of bitcoin stood at $111,385 on Thursday, extending a sharp rise that stretches back to the November election of President Donald Trump, a cryptocurrency supporter and investor.

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, jumped 6%. The $TRUMP memecoin, a crypto coin launched by the president in January, increased nearly 6%.

A surge in the value of some cryptocurrencies in recent days followed a Senate vote to advance the GENIUS Act, an industry-backed bill that aims to regulate some digital currency.

The measure establishes rules targeting stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency pegged to the value of another asset, often the U.S. dollar.

If enacted, the bill could allow such crypto coins to become a mainstream tool for digital payments and other financial instruments, setting the stage for an influx of investment in digital currency.

Critics say the measure fails to address conflict-of-interest concerns exemplified by Trump, and it risks endangering consumers and the wider economy with a weak set of restrictions.

Trump, who also backs a cryptocurrency firm World Liberty Financial, has denied any wrongdoing involving his crypto ventures.

The record high for bitcoin also coincides with a spike in Treasury yields amid deficit concerns centered on a domestic policy bill passed by the U.S. House on Thursday.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office on Tuesday found the tax policies backed by Trump would add $3.8 trillion to the national debt. The finding comes days after a U.S. credit downgrade at Moody’s in part due to the country’s deficit.

Higher yields increase the cost of U.S. borrowing and add strain to the nation’s finances. In theory, investors may seek out alternatives to the U.S. dollar as debit yields face upward pressure.

Bryan Armour, the director of passive strategies research at financial firm Morningstar, attributed the recent rise in the price of bitcoin to both industry regulation and bond market fears.

​​I suspect its a mix of regulatory adoption and fear for the dollar given the expectation of high government spending, Armour said.

The price of bitcoin has surged about 40% since the presidential election. Over that period, the S&P 500 has declined 2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq has dropped 3%.

In July, Trump told the audience at a cryptocurrency conference in Nashville, Tennessee, that he wanted to turn the U.S. into the “crypto capital of the planet.”

Trump promised to weaken federal oversight of cryptocurrency and establish the federal government’s first strategic bitcoin reserve.

In March, Trump signed an executive order establishing the reserve of digital currencies, saying the move would position the U.S. “as a leader among nations in government digital asset strategy.”

On Thursday, Trump is set to attend a gala with hundreds of top investors in his memecoin, which an announcement described as an “intimate private dinner.”

The move elicited concern among some critics as a possible means of exchanging access to the president for financial gain.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The stock market is surging. Will it last?
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The stock market has been on a tear in recent weeks, shrugging off newly imposed tariffs, caution at the Federal Reserve and war in the Middle East.

The S&P 500 has soared 20% since an April low suffered after President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariff announcement. Over that period, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has climbed 28%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has jumped 12%.

Over the past month — even as a U.S.-China trade tensions resurfaced and the Iran war broke out — the S&P 500 climbed more than 5%.

Concern among investors about topsy-turvy economic policy has given way to cautious optimism about a dialed-back tariff posture and continued economic growth, some analysts told ABC News. While day-to-day price swings will likely persist, they added, the current outlook points to further gains over the remainder of the year.

“The market is making a pretty concerted effort to try to look past some of these near term disruptions,” Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at PNC Financial Services, told ABC News.

In recent weeks, Trump has rolled back some of his steepest levies, easing costs imposed upon companies and alleviating concern about a sharp surge of inflation.

A trade agreement last month between the U.S. and China slashed tit-for-tat tariffs between the world’s two largest economies and triggered a surge in the stock market. Within days, Wall Street firms softened their forecasts of a downturn.

The downshift of tariffs has coincided with data demonstrating a healthy economy.

Fresh inflation data earlier this month showed a slight acceleration of price increases, but inflation remains near its lowest level since 2021. Hiring slowed but remained sturdy in May as the uncertainty surrounding on-again, off-again tariffs appeared to curtail hiring less than some economists feared, a government report this month showed.

The outbreak of tit-for-tat strikes between Iran and Israel earlier this month sent stocks falling and hiked oil prices. Those challenges proved short-lived, however, as stocks resumed their gains and oil prices eased amid a ceasefire.

“The stock market doesn’t care about geopolitical events,” Ivan Feinseth, a market analyst at Tigress Financial, told ABC News. “The market might react for a day or two, but it was nothing sustained.”

Investors have also placed hope in an expected lowering of interest rates at the Fed. So far this year, the central bank has taken up a wait-and-see approach, holding interest rates steady as policymakers await the potential effects of tariffs. A recent Fed forecast suggested a likely pivot, however, predicting two quarter-point cuts this year as well as two quarter-point cuts next year.

“The stock market’s recent strength reflects growing optimism around a soft landing, improving corporate earnings and the potential for lower interest rates ahead,” Brian Buetel, managing director at UBS Wealth Management, said in a statement last week.

Still, the market faces meaningful risks, analysts said.

Trade tensions could worsen and tariffs could escalate, some analysts said, while noting the difficulty of anticipating exactly where the levies will land. A resumption of hostilities in the Middle East could drive up oil prices and hamper global economic growth, they added. A burst of tariff-induced inflation could nudge the Fed toward a cautious approach and delay potential interest rate cuts.

“Despite the market getting close to its highs, getting too enthusiastic is probably not what’s called for at this point,” Ma said. “It’s still a back-and-forth market.”

Nevertheless, analysts expect an upswing in the stock market over the remainder of 2025. Feinseth forecasted an uptick in the S&P from its current level of 6,090 to 6,500, which would mark an increase of 6%. Ma predicted similar gains, saying the market would rise at least 5%.

“We think the overall end destination is one that will be palatable for markets,” Ma said. “But it will be a bumpy path from here to there.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.