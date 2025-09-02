‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Mystery’ to get limited theatrical run ahead of Netflix debut

Josh O’Connor and Daniel Craig in ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.’ (Netflix)

The third Knives Out film is coming to theaters.

Netflix has announced that Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Mystery will release in select movie theaters for a limited, two-week run starting on Nov. 26. This comes ahead of its Netflix streaming debut on Dec. 12.

It is unclear how many markets the third Knives Out film will play in. The sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery played in 600 movie theaters nationwide for one week in 2022 about a month before Netflix released it on streaming.

Rian Johnson wrote and directed the third film in his Knives Out trilogy, which features a star-studded ensemble cast once again led by Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc. The film also features Josh O’ConnorGlenn CloseJosh BrolinMila KunisJeremy RennerKerry WashingtonAndrew ScottCailee SpaenyDaryl McCormack and Thomas Haden Church.

This new film finds Benoit Blanc investigating his most dangerous case so far. According to its synopsis, it follows the young priest Jud Duplenticy (O’Connor), who’s “sent to assist charismatic firebrand Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Brolin)” in upstate New York.

“Wicks’s modest-but-devoted flock includes devout church lady Martha Delacroix (Close), circumspect groundskeeper Samson Holt (Haden Church), tightly-wound lawyer Vera Draven (Washington), aspiring politician Cy Draven (McCormack), town doctor Nat Sharp (Renner), best-selling author Lee Ross (Scott) and concert cellist Simone Vivane (Spaeny),” the synopsis reads. “After a sudden and seemingly impossible murder rocks the town, the lack of an obvious suspect prompts local police chief Geraldine Scott (Kunis) to join forces with renowned detective Benoit Blanc to unravel a mystery that defies all logic.”

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery makes its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 6. It will also open the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 8.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Netflix shares ‘Emily in Paris’ season 5 release date, first-look photos
Lily Collins stars in season 5 of ‘Emily in Paris.’ (Giulia Parmigiani)

Ciao, Emily!

Netflix has released its first look at season 5 of Emily in Paris. The streamer also announced the fifth season of the show will release on Dec. 18.

This time around, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) will be exploring not only France but also Italy, just as she did at the end of season 4. She will spend time in Rome once again and also take a visit to Venice for the first time.

“This season is a tale of two cities. Rome and Paris,” the show’s creator, Darren Star, told Netflix. “Straddling both, Emily takes love and life to the next level.”

The first-look photos find Emily exploring these cities as she travels with her new beau, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) and best friend, Mindy (Ashley Park).

Also returning for season 5 are Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, William Abadie as Antoine, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie and Thalia Besson as Genevieve.

Returning cast Paul Forman and Arnaud Binard will also appear in the season, playing Nico and Laurent G, respectively.

New cast members for season 5 include Bryan Greenberg, who plays Jake, an American living in Paris; Michèle Laroque, who plays Yvette, an old friend of Sylvie’s; and Minnie Driver, who plays Princess Jane, another friend of Sylvie’s who has married into a royal family.

“From Parisian rooftops to Roman ruins, we can’t wait to share where Emily’s next chapter takes us,” Star said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen to receive Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at 77th Emmys
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for the Hammer Museum

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen are set to receive the 2025 Bob Hope Humanitarian Award from the Television Academy.

The married actors will be awarded the honor during the 77th Emmy Awards ceremony on Sept. 14. This marks the first time the award has been presented to a couple.

The Bob Hope Humanitarian Award recognizes a lifetime of philanthropy, activism and a commitment to a global greater good. It was established in 2002 and is one of the highest honors presented by the Television Academy’s Board of Governors.

In addition to his acting career, Danson is an environmentalist and ocean conservation activist. He co-founded the American Oceans Campaign in 1987, an organization that strove to alert Americans about the dangers oil spills, offshore developments and sewage pollution can have on the oceans. The AOC merged with Oceana in 2001; Danson has served on its board of directors since then.

Steenburgen has been involved with numerous organizations, such as Artists for a Free South Africa, the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, Heifer International, No Kid Hungry and Oceana. She recently served as a keynote speaker at the 2024 Ohio School Board Association Capital Conference to talk about the importance of art in schools.

“Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen have long used their voices — and their hearts — to champion causes that uplift the planet and its people,” Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy, said in a statement. “From environmental advocacy to humanitarian relief, they lead with grace, integrity and purpose. The Television Academy is proud to honor their extraordinary legacy of service with the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.”

Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the Emmy Awards live from the Peacock Theater in LA on Sept. 14 starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Michelle Williams to lead ‘Anna Christie’ off-Broadway and more
New details about the 83rd annual Golden Globes have been released. The timeline, eligibility rules and awards guidelines have been announced. The eligibility rules include the new best podcast award and outline how the top 25 podcasts will qualify for it. As previously announced, Nikki Glaser will host the awards ceremony for the second year in a row on Jan. 11, 2026. It will air live on CBS and also be available to stream on Paramount+ …

A trio of A24 films are headed to Max. On Becoming a Guinea Fowl, Opus and Death of a Unicorn are debuting on HBO and will be available to stream exclusively on Max in the U.S. On Becoming a Guinea Fowl arrives to Max on July 4, Opus makes its way to the streamer on July 11 and Death of a Unicorn becomes available to watch on the platform on July 25 …

Michelle Williams is set to star in an off-Broadway production of Eugene O’Neill‘s Anna Christie this fall. She will act alongside Mike Faist in the revival that is to be directed by her husband and Hamilton helmer Thomas Kail. The production will run at St. Ann’s Warehouse in Brooklyn, New York, as part of the fall 2025 season. It will begin performances on Nov. 25 and run through Feb. 1, 2026 …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.