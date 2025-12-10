Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri tease ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 2

Walker Scobell and Leah Sava Jeffries star in ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 2. (Disney/David Bukach)

It’s time to set sail on season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

The second season of the Disney+ series based on Rick Riordan‘s beloved stories focuses on his book The Sea of Monsters. It finds Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) back at Camp Half-Blood one year later as his friendship with Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) is changing and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) has gone missing.

ABC Audio caught up with the main trio at the Disney Upfront back in May, where they spoke about what fans can expect from the new season.

“It’s much bigger than season 1, for sure,” Scobell said, noting that in the first season, many of the scenes consisted of only him, Jeffries and Simhadri. “A lot of the characters are in more of the episodes. Last season it was kind of like the three of us, and then the next episode there’d be three of us and a guest star, and then another guest star. This time … our paths cross a lot.”

As for the moment that Simhadri is excited for fans to see, he says, “Oh, the chariot races, for sure.”

“I mean, just seeing that in the beginning gave me goose bumps,” Simhadri said. He is also looking forward to the introduction of the fan-favorite character Thalia (Tamara Smart), who is the daughter of Zeus.

“I know Thalia pops in kind of at the end of the book, so hearing about her and, as a fan, knowing that she’s gonna show up — even just reading the scripts, anything I could get that was related to her — it had me so excited for the next season where we finally get to, like, really be with her the entire time,” Simhadri said.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 premieres Wednesday on Disney+.

