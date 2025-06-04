Walton Goggins says he and Aimee Lou Wood have no feud: ‘I love this woman madly’

Fabio Lovino/HBO

Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood have addressed their supposed feud, saying it never existed in the first place.

The White Lotus co-stars sat down with Variety for an interview about the public suspicion they do not get along. In the article, the actors addressed rumors that began to circulate after Goggins refused to talk about Wood in a cover story for The Times of London back in May.

“There is no feud. I adore, I love this woman madly, and she is so important to me,” Goggins said. “She is love and I know that I am that to her. We care about each other very deeply.”

Goggins told Variety he did not want to speak about Wood during The Times interview because he didn’t think it would be fair to speak about her without her present.

Wood also got the chance to talk about Goggins unfollowing her on Instagram.

“I think it’s such a comment on where we’re at culturally. Why is everyone obsessing over Instagram? That is irrelevant,” Wood said.

Goggins said he unfollowed Wood as his way of letting go of his White Lotus character.

“I knew what we had gone through, and I knew how close that we had gotten, and I needed to begin to process saying goodbye,” Goggins said. “And I knew that that was going to take a while for me, so I let her know, this is what I’ve gotta do. And she was extremely supportive about that.”

Goggins ended the interview by re-following Wood on Instagram.

“It’s all so ridiculous,” Goggins said. “It’s just a part of me just saying goodbye to this character so that now Aimee and I will be friends for f****** ever.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Noah Baumbach’s ‘Jay Kelly’ starring George Clooney, Adam Sandler gets release date
Peter Mountain/Netflix

Noah Baumbach‘s latest film starring George Clooney and Adam Sandler now has a release date.

The Oscar-nominated director’s upcoming film, Jay Kelly, arrives on Netflix this fall, the streamer announced Tuesday. It will arrive in theaters on Nov. 14 before it will be available to stream on Netflix on Dec. 5.

While there is currently no official synopsis for the film, the streamer calls it a “heartbreaking comedy” and has released this tagline: “Everybody knows Jay Kelly, but Jay Kelly doesn’t know himself.”

Baumbach has made three previous films for Netflix: The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), Marriage Story and White Noise. He co-wrote Jay Kelly with actress Emily Mortimer.

David Heyman and Amy Pascal are producing the film. They are the duo set to produce the next James Bond film for Amazon MGM Studios.

Mortimer co-stars in Jay Kelly, alongside Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, Riley Keough, Alba Rohrwacher and Baumbach’s wife, Greta Gerwig.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ryan Gosling to lead ‘Star Wars: Starfighter,’ coming in 2027
Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images for Disney

Ryan Gosling is set to join the Star Wars galaxy, landing the lead role in a new standalone film titled Star Wars: Starfighter, Lucasfilm announced Friday.

Star Wars fans cheered when they learned of the news at Star Wars Celebration 2025, a three-day fan event running through April 20 outside Tokyo, Japan.

Star Wars: Starfighter director Shawn Levy, who also directed Deadpool & Wolverine, broke the news to the legions of fans gathered at the Makuhari Messe convention center. Gosling himself made a surprise appearance.

“One of those rumors I heard that I do need to dispel, is, I had heard at one point that my movie was going to star Ryan Gosling and believe me, that would be a dream come true for me,” Levy said on stage. “So today, I just wanted to tell you here in this room that that rumor is 100% true.”

Gosling said he’s excited to join the all-new Starfighter project.

“I think the reality is that this script is just so good,” he said. “It has such a great story with great and original characters. It’s filled with so much heart and adventure. And there just really is not a more perfect filmmaker for this particular story than Shawn [Levy]. So it’s something I just really, really wanted to do.”

According to Lucasfilm and Levy, Star Wars: Starfighter is scheduled to begin filming this fall. The movie takes place five years after the events of Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, which was released in 2019.

Star Wars: Starfighter will open exclusively in movie theaters on May 28, 2027.

Disney is the parent company of Lucasfilm and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Maia Kealoha, Sydney Agudong on the power of ohana in ‘Lilo & Stitch’
(L-R) Maia Kealoha as Lilo and Sydney Agudong as Nani in Disney’s live-action LILO & STITCH. Photo by Matt Kennedy. © 2025 Disney Enterprises Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Lilo & Stitch stars Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong may play on-screen siblings, but off screen, they say they’ve become sisters as well.

The duo, who portray Lilo and Nani Pelekai, respectively, in the reimagined live-action version of the iconic 2002 Disney animated film, said they built a special bond as sisters in the film, but also in real life.

“I think we both felt a very special bond,” Agudong, 24, told Good Morning America. “We just loved each other, which was really huge.”

Maia, 8, added, “There’s nothing that we don’t like about each other. As soon as we met, we felt like, ‘Oh my gosh, is she my long-lost sister?'”

Like the animated film, the updated 2025 movie centers around Lilo and Nani, who lose their parents in a car accident. 

When Nani overhears Lilo wishing for a friend, she lets her sister adopt a dog. The dog happens to be Stitch, an alien from planet Turo, who crash lands into Earth.

At its core, the film centers around the importance of ohana, a Hawaiian term meaning family, and that family means “nobody gets left behind or forgotten.”

When it came to casting Nani and Lilo, director Dean Fleischer Camp said chemistry was the most important part, and that Agudong and Maia had that.

“They have an undeniable sisterly chemistry,” he said. “When we read Maia with Sydney, it was just so clear from the jump that these two had a spark, and they felt like sisters immediately, and that only continued to grow and deepen.” 

Lilo & Stitch surfs into theaters May 23.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.