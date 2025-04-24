Walton Goggins, Scarlett Johansson to host final ‘Saturday Night Live’ season 50 shows

Will Heath/NBC

Saturday Night Live has set its final hosts for its landmark 50th season.

Walton Goggins and Scarlett Johansson will host the sketch comedy series for the last two shows of the season. Goggins is set to host the May 10 show with musical guest Arcade Fire while Johansson will host the May 17 finale episode with musical guest Bad Bunny.

As previously announced, Quinta Brunson will host the May 3 episode alongside musical guest Benson Boone.

Goggins makes his SNL debut as he hosts for the first time. This hosting gig comes after he’s finished a major role on season 3 of The White Lotus. Arcade Fire will give its sixth performance on the Studio 8H stage the same evening to promote the band’s upcoming album, Pink Elephant.

Johansson will mark her seventh time hosting SNL with her gig as host of the season finale. She is married to the show’s Weekend Update host, Colin Jost. Bad Bunny will mark his third performance on the program. He first appeared as a musical guest in 2021 and then pulled double duty as host and musical guest in October 2023.

In brief: Colin Farrell joins ‘Sgt. Rock’ film and more
It looks like Colin Farrell is sticking with DC Comics. The actor is in talks to star in the title role of Luca Guadagnino‘s upcoming film, Sgt. Rock. Deadline first reported the casting news for the film, which will not take place in the same universe as Matt ReevesThe Batman universe, in which Farrell plays the titular role in The Penguin series. Farrell would play Franklin John Rock in the film, which is set during World War II …

Scott Eastwood is joining the Colleen Hoover-verse. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor has joined the upcoming feature adaptation of Hoover’s 2019 novel Regretting You. The movie, which hits theaters on Oct. 24, also stars Allison Williams, Dave Franco, Mckenna Grace, Mason Thames and Willa Fitzgerald. The story follows what happens after a car accident took the lives of two family members, leaving many secrets and regrets to come to the surface …

Pamela Anderson has found her next film role. The actress will star in the drama Place to Be, directed by Kornél Mundruczó, as Deadline first reported. She joins Ellen Burstyn and Taika Waititi in the project, which has started filming in Sydney …

Cate Blanchett plans on retiring from acting one day: ‘I am serious’
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett is preparing her fans for her eventual retirement.

The actress has plans to retire from acting in the near future, as she told Radio Times in a recent interview.

Blanchett told the outlet she wasn’t sure calling herself an actress was an accurate descriptor anymore.

“It’s because I’m giving up,” Blanchett said. “My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it. I am serious about giving up acting. [There are] a lot of things I want to do with my life.”

The star has wrapped on the upcoming Jim Jarmusch film Father, Mother, Sister, Brother. It is set to be released sometime later in 2025. She is also currently filming the comedy film Alpha Gang, directed by David and Nathan Zellner, of which she also serves as a producer. There is no word on if she will continue acting past those projects.

Blanchett also spoke about how being a celebrity is not something she took to easily.

“I make more sense in motion. It’s been a long time to remotely get comfortable with the idea of being photographed,” Blanchett said. “I’ve always felt like I’m on the periphery of things, so I’m always surprised when I belong anywhere. I go with curiosity into whatever environment that I’m in, not expecting to be accepted or welcomed. I’ve spent a lifetime getting comfortable with the feeling of being uncomfortable.”

Lady Gaga to host & perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in March
Noam Galai/NBC Universal

Lady Gaga performed on the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary concert on Peacock Friday, but on March 8 she’ll be on NBC, hosting and performing on an episode of the show.

The first time Gaga pulled double duty on an SNL episode was back in 2013, when she hosted and performed while promoting her album Artpop. In addition to that episode, she’s been a musical guest three times. Her appearance on March 8 will come a day after her new album, Mayhem, is released.

Meanwhile, comedian Shane Gillis will host the March 1 episode of the show, with musical guest Tate McRae. Gillis was actually announced as a new SNL cast member in 2019, but was fired days later after controversial comments he’d made on a podcast in 2018 came to light. However, he returned to host an episode of the show in 2024 to mixed reviews. 

