Waltz faces questions on Signal chat controversy in Senate confirmation hearing for UN ambassador

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Mike Waltz, former national security adviser who left his position in May in the wake of the Signal chat controversy in March, faced questions Tuesday from Democratic senators over the episode in his confirmation hearing for his nomination as United Nations ambassador.

Waltz insisted, as White House officials have since the incident, that no classified information was shared in a group chat that he inadvertently invited a journalist to that discussed details of a strike against Houthi rebels in Yemen. And he suggested the use of Signal was not only appropriate — but actually prudent, given the guidance he was following.

“That engagement was driven by and recommended by the Cyber Security Infrastructure Security Agency, by the Biden administration … the use of signal is not only as an encrypted app. It’s not only authorized. It was recommended in Biden’s, the Biden era, CISA guidance,” he told Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.

“We followed the recommendation — almost the demand to use end-to-end encryption — but there was no classified information shared,” he told Coons.

Coons said he “was hoping to hear from you that you had some sense of regret over sharing what was very sensitive, timely information about a military strike on a commercially available app that’s not, as we both know, the appropriate way to share such critical information.”

“Senator, I think where we have a fundamental disagreement is there was no classified information on that, on that chat,” Waltz replied.

But Sen. Tim Kaine,D-Va., pointed out that investigations at the Pentagon by the Inspector General and the Air Force have not reached a conclusion on the question — although Kaine didn’t suggest Waltz himself shared classified information.

“I shouldn’t and can’t comment on ongoing investigations” at the Pentagon, Waltz said.

“The fact of the matter is,” Kaine said, “there are two investigations going on at the Pentagon precisely to determine in an objective and independent way whether classified information was shared, [or] at a minimum … attack plans with sensitive military information that shouldn’t have been shared.

Sen. Mike Lee, a Republican from Utah, introduced Waltz before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and touted his experience.

“He is a seasoned policy mind, a skilled negotiator with a track record of diligently pursuing American interests unapologetically and with the appropriate amount of caution and attention to detail that those things deserve,” Lee said.

Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott said Waltz would “exceed expectations” in the role at the United Nations.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, the ranking Democrat on the committee, focused her opening remarks on criticism of the Trump administration’s cuts to the U.S. diplomatic budget.

“President Trump has said that the U.N. must return to its core mission of peace and security, but the administration is also proposing to slash U.S. contributions to the U.N. and eliminate the entire U.N. peacekeeping budget, increasing the likelihood that American soldiers will be sent into combat zones, and making China the largest U.N. peacekeeping and financial contributor,” Shaheen said, noting that at the same time, China was ramping up its investments in the U.N.

“Mr. Waltz, I urge you to take this threat seriously,” she added.

Waltz came under intense scrutiny in March for inadvertently inviting The Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg to a Signal chat with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance and other top national security officials discussing details of the strike on the Houthis.

President Donald Trump nominated Waltz to the U.N. post at the same time he announced Secretary of State Marco Rubio would take over the national security adviser on an interim basis.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., pressed Waltz on remaining on the White House payroll despite no longer serving as national security adviser.

“Can you confirm for us whether you have been receiving a salary from the White House since being let go from the NSA?” Rosen asked.

“Thank you, Senator. I was not fired. The president never said that, nor did the vice president. I was kept on as an adviser, transitioning a number of important — a number of important activities, and now hope to be confirmed,” Waltz responded, calling reports of his dismissal “fake news.”

“You know, fake news can’t be the answer to everything,” Rosen retorted.

Before taking the role as national security adviser, Waltz served three terms in Congress representing Florida’s 6th Congressional District and sat on the Intelligence, Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees. He was the first Green Beret to be elected to Congress.

During the presidential campaign, he was a key Trump surrogate on defense and foreign policy.

Before running for elected office, Waltz served in various national security policy roles in the George W. Bush administration in the Pentagon and White House. He retired as a colonel after serving 27 years in the Army and the National Guard.

ABC News' Katherine Faulders, Will Steakin, Mary Bruce, Hannah Demissie and Michelle Stoddart contributed to this report.

Related Posts

CIA makes recruiting push for spies in China
CIA

(WASHINGTON) — The CIA is stepping up its recruiting efforts in China, releasing two Mandarin-language videos that appeal to government officials who might be open to partnering with the American spy agency.

The videos, published on the CIA’s YouTube and X accounts, follow fictional men who presumably belong to the Chinese Communist Party, one a senior official and the other a junior staffer, as they work daily with classified information. Their Mandarin voiceovers say they have seen colleagues and friends “disappear.”

“I must have a backup plan,” one protagonist says. By the end of both videos, the officials are shown reaching out to the CIA via the dark web, following Mandarin instructions handed out by the CIA to do so securely.

“[We’re] ensuring that folks know that CIA is open for business,” a CIA official told ABC News. “Here’s where to reach us.”

CIA Director John Ratcliffe said in a statement that the approach represents the agency’s “creativity” in its China espionage strategy.

“No adversary in the history of our Nation has presented a more formidable challenge or capable strategic competitor than the Chinese Communist Party,” he added.

The videos follow a similar effort undertaken by the CIA in Russia in 2023, when it released Russian-language productions in which characters decide to spy on the CIA’s behalf.

The CIA official told ABC News the agency is continuing the effort after its Russia series yielded positive results, but the official could not provide details about partnerships that might have developed from the outreach in Russia.

The CIA, which leads human intelligence efforts in the U.S. intelligence community, said the videos are a modern approach to its mission of gathering intelligence from spies around the globe.

“In today’s world of UTS, we can’t recruit sources the same way that we did 20 years ago, probably the same way you did 10 years ago,” the CIA official said, referring to the acronym for universal technical surveillance.

“And as part of this, we have to go where the people go — that’s online,” the official added.

Emily Harding, the director of the Intelligence, National Security and Technology Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the CIA may find success by appealing to people in China disaffected by political or economic conditions.

“The gains of our collective efforts are indulged by a select few,” the junior CCP member says in his Mandarin voiceover. “So, I must forge my own path.”

“One of the main reasons that people do spy against their country is [the] ideology piece,” Harding noted, conceding that “China is a particularly hard target.”

“They have a robust surveillance state that makes it very, very hard to maintain contact with an asset,” she said.

The CIA’s online gambit wouldn’t broadly affect international relations, Harding said, since the United States and China are known to spy on each other — and recruit spies.

When U.S. government layoffs began under President Donald Trump earlier this year, China was “very aggressively reaching out to places online … to put out feelers like, ‘Hey, if you have a clearance, come talk to us,'” Harding said.

One of the two CIA productions ends with the Mandarin text of a Chinese proverb that translates roughly in English to “Fortune favors the bold.”

In Mandarin, it reads as “Heaven helps those who help themselves.”

He was sent to El Salvador; she was sent to Venezuela. Their 2-year-old is still in the US
Maiker Escalona and his family were separated after entering the U.S. in 2024. (Raida)

(WASHINGTON) — After being in a detention center for several months in Texas, Yorely Bernal Inciarte got the news she had been praying for: She was going to be deported back to her home country.

But when she boarded her deportation flight to Venezuela last week, her worst nightmare came true, she said: Her two-year old daughter was not on the flight.

“I started yelling at the officers asking where my baby was,” Inciarte told ABC News. “[Immigration and Customs Enforcement] officers ignored me.”

When Inciarte, her partner Maiker Espinoza Escalona and their child entered the U.S. last year and surrendered to authorities, the three were separated, Inciarte told ABC News.

Inciarte and Escalona were placed in separate detention centers in Texas and their daughter was placed in government custody, Inciarte said. She told ABC News she was able to speak with her daughter on video calls and with Escalona over the phone.

The two adults were placed in asylum proceedings but they eventually asked for a deportation order to be reunited with their child, who is not a U.S. citizen, one of their attorneys told ABC News.

But that would never happen. Escalona was transferred to Guantanamo Bay and then sent to the notorious CECOT prison in El Salvador on March 30 under Title 8 authorities, according to the family and their attorney.

“When I saw him in a video in El Salvador, I was in shock,” Inciarte said. “I couldn’t stop crying and yelling.”

Last week, Inciarte was deported to Venezuela without her daughter, a move that has outraged government officials in Venezuela. The Department of Homeland Security over the weekend labeled Inciarte and Escalona as “Tren de Aragua parents,” alleging the two are members of the Venezuelan gang.

“The child’s father, Maiker Espinoza-Escalona is a lieutenant of Tren De Aragua who oversees homicides, drug sales, kidnappings, extortion, sex trafficking and operates a torture house,” DHS said in a statement over the weekend. “The child’s mother, Yorely Escarleth Bernal Inciarte oversees recruitment of young women for drug smuggling and prostitution.”

“The child remains in the care and custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement and is currently placed with a foster family,” DHS added.

Inciarte, her attorney and the family deny the accusations by DHS.

“If it’s true, release the evidence,” Inciarte told ABC News. “Release the proof that we are Tren de Aragua. They took a child away from their mother and they’re telling lies about us.”

According to Inciarte, she and Escalona were never released from detention in the U.S. A DHS document obtained by ABC News shows that Inciarte entered the U.S. on May 14 and did not present a valid entry document.

Venezuelan documents provided by their family appear to show the two do not have criminal records in their home country.

When asked about the evidence the agency has on Escalona and Inciarte, DHS sent ABC News the statement posted over the weekend.

An ABC News review of county and federal records found no cases associated with Escalona. ABC News located a federal criminal case against Inciarte for improper entry into the U.S. in 2024. According to the documents, Inciarte pleaded guilty and was sentenced to time served and one business day.

Over the weekend, a top official in the Venezuelan government accused the U.S. of “kidnapping” the child.

“The U.S. government is robbing Venezuelan children,” Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said on a radio show.

Inciarte’s family previously told ABC News they believe the couple was accused of being members of Tren de Aragua because of their tattoos.

“My daughter has a tattoo of the year I was born and the year her dad was born,” Inciarte’s mother told ABC News. “She also has the name of her son and some flowers on her chest. Maiker is a tattoo artist and he would do her tattoos.”

Marly, who is Escalona’s sister, said her brother was also a barber and traveled to the U.S. for a better life.

“My brother is a 25-year-old guy, a dreamer, like all Venezuelans,” Marly said in Spanish. “He loves cutting hair. He finished high school, he took courses in barbering and set up his barbershop in Venezuela. But things got a bit tough in Venezuela, so he emigrated to have a better life.”

The Office of Refugee Resettlement under the Department of Health and Human Services, the agency that has custody of the 2-year old, referred ABC News to DHS for questions about the child.

Inciarte told ABC News she does not know who to contact and what to do to get her daughter back.

“I wouldn’t wish this on any mother,” Inciarte said.

ABC News' Jared Kofsky contributed to this report.

Kristi Noem fumbles habeas corpus, denies DHS will host citizenship TV show
Kristi Noem fumbles habeas corpus, denies DHS will host citizenship TV show
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem incorrectly responded to a lawmaker’s question on the definition of habeas corpus during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on the Department of Homeland Security budget for the upcoming year on Tuesday.

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., asked Noem, “What is habeas corpus?”

The secretary responded, saying, “Habeas corpus is a constitutional right that the president has to be able to remove people from this country.”

“Excuse me, that’s — that’s incorrect,” Hassan interjected.

“Habeas corpus is the legal principle that requires, requires that the government provide a public reason for detaining and imprisoning people. If not for that protection, the government could simply arrest people, including American citizens, and hold them indefinitely for no reason,” she said.

“Habeas corpus is the foundational right that separates free societies like America from police states like North Korea,” Hassan added. “As a senator from the ‘Live Free or Die’ state, this matters a lot to me and my constituents and to all Americans.”

Hassan then asked, “Secretary Noem, do you support the core protection that habeas corpus provides that the government must provide a public reason in order to detain and imprison someone?”

“I support habeas corpus,” Noem responded. “I also recognize that the president of the United States has the authority under the Constitution to decide if it should be suspended or not.”

Hassan interrupted Noem, saying, “It has never been done. It has never been done without approval of Congress. Even Abraham Lincoln got retroactive approval from Congress.”

Later in the hearing, Noem denied any involvement in a reported reality television show featuring the Department of Homeland Security in which immigrants would compete for U.S. citizenship.

“We have no knowledge of a reality show,” Noem said. “There may have been something submitted to the department, but I did not know anything about this reality show until the reporter reached out.”

Noem then took aim at The Wall Street Journal’s reporting, saying, “That article — in fact, they had to change it later because they lied so bad, and they had us on the record saying I had no knowledge of a reality show. The department didn’t — there may have been something submitted somewhere along the line because there are proposals pitched to the department, but me and my executive team have no knowledge of a reality show and it’s not under consideration.”

“That article was completely inaccurate, completely inaccurate and false, and the fact that they printed it when they knew it was false was a dereliction of their work,” she added.

