Walz debate prep underway with Pete Buttigieg as Vance stand-in
(WASHINGTON) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s preparation for the Oct. 1 vice presidential debate with Sen. JD Vance is well underway, sources familiar with the process have confirmed to ABC News.
He’s already held some mock debates, sources said, with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, in his personal capacity, acting as a Vance stand-in, and held policy sessions with his own longtime aides, Biden White House alumni and members of the Harris-Walz campaign team.
Buttigieg was in Minneapolis as recently as Wednesday to help him prepare. Walz has also been practicing on the road as he campaigns.
Biden White House alumni Rob Friedlander and Zayn Siddique are running the preparations. Siddique, who is currently an attorney at the firm Paul Weiss and served as senior adviser to Bruce Reed, the White House deputy chief of staff under President Joe Biden, has also been part of the vice president’s debate preparations.
Friedlander was chief of staff for the White House National Economic Council and senior adviser for communications.
Friedlander and Siddique are being supported by a larger team that includes Liz Allen, a veteran political operative who stepped down from her role as head the State Department’s public diplomacy office in August to become chief of staff on Harris’ running mate team. Chris Schmitter, Walz’s longtime aide who led his gubernatorial races and debate, is also helping along with Harris-Walz communications director Michael Tyler, sources say.
The vice presidential debate hosted by CBS News is set to be in New York City, the network has announced, with both Walz and Vance agreeing to participate. The debate will be moderated by “CBS Evening News” anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell and “Face the Nation” moderator and CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan.
The sources stress that the vice presidential debate won’t be the “end all be all” for Walz, who has acknowledged himself that he’s “working hard” to “try and learn the issues” but is up against Vance, who “as a United States senator, a Yale Law guy” will come prepared.
“You’ll hear me talk like I have about things that impact Americans, making sure they have the opportunity to thrive, making sure that we’re being factual in how we talk about that. And so I’m looking forward to it. I’ll work hard. That’s what I do,” Walz said about the VP debate on MSNBC in the aftermath of the presidential debate between Harris and former President Donald Trump. “I fully expect that Senator Vance, as a United States Senator, a Yale Law guy, he’ll come well prepared.”
“Debates and VP Debates don’t matter all that much in polling — this will be one of many data points for voters,” sources said about the significance of the debate, also stressing that “Vance is a skilled debater.”
The campaign sees the debate as one of “many” opportunities for Walz to present Harris’ agenda to Americans. He’ll also use the debate to introduce himself and highlight the Democratic ticket’s vision for the future.
“This debate will serve as another clear opportunity for Governor Walz to present Vice President Harris’ winning vision of a New Way Forward to the American people who are ready to turn the page on Donald Trump,” Emily Soong, a spokesperson for the Harris-Walz campaign said in a statement to ABC News.
Vance’s team has not commented to ABC News on how he’s preparing for the debate. The Washington Post was first to report the details of Walz’s preparations.
(WASHINGTON) — The White House is expected to keep in place its restrictions on Ukraine’s use of American long-range weapons deep inside Russia, despite pressure from a delegation of Ukrainian officials that arrived in Washington on Thursday, a U.S. official said.
Ukrainian Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov, and Andriy Yermak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, arrived with a list of Russian targets that Kyiv believes it could strike using U.S. weapons if given permission, according to several officials.
According to a Ukrainian official, the officials will argue that such strikes could be effective in altering the course of the conflict, which is now in its third year.
All of the officials spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss ongoing private talks between the two countries.
The Biden administration has already eased some restrictions on the use of U.S. arms, allowing Ukraine to launch limited defensive strikes against Russian forces across its border.
Among Ukraine’s most coveted items is a long-range missile system — the Army Tactical Missile System, or “ATACMS,” which the Biden administration has delivered. And this spring, after months of pressure by the Ukrainians, the U.S. shipped a longer-range version that could strike as far as 190 miles, enabling it to hit targets inside Russian-occupied Crimea.
But while the U.S. has made its support for Ukraine clear, it’s also sought to avoid deep strikes inside the Russia homeland, seeing such a move as a major provocation with both U.S. and NATO trying to avoid direct conflict with Moscow.
According to a U.S. official familiar with the latest round of discussions, the reluctance by the White House to relax its rules on the use of ATACMs to hit far-flung targets inside Russia is due in part to the limited number of them.
The system is successfully being used in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine, including Crimea. And pulling those systems to focus on other targets wouldn’t likely be useful, the official said.
Another question for Washington would be whether loosening restrictions on the use of U.S. weapons would make much of a difference.
Recent intelligence suggests Russia is believed to have relocated more than 90 percent of its aircraft out of range of the system, according to the U.S. official.
“There’s not a silver bullet to win the war,” the official said. And a change in policy “means Ukraine would have to choose between striking in the Donbas in Crimea or inside Russia with limited resources.”
President Volodymyr Zelensky has long advocated for more weapons from the West with no restrictions. At an Aug. 24 press conference in Kyiv, he said he plans on attending the United Nations General Assembly in September where he’ll present the U.S. and other world powers a path to victory in the war.
“We need no less determination from our partners in these matters. Each of our friends who can persuade our allies to lift restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range weapons can truly help bring our shared victory closer,” he said.
(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Kamala Harris is moving full steam ahead in her bid for the White House, with her campaign saying Sunday it has raised more than $200 million in less than a week.
Former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, have several campaign events set up this week as they aim their attacks on Harris.
Harris has secured commitments from enough delegates to become the presumptive nominee if they all honor their commitment when voting, according to ABC News reporting.
Here’s how the news is developing:
Trump interview at Black journalists association convention sparks controversy
Former President Donald Trump’s scheduled interview Wednesday at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago has sparked criticism from some of its members.
Trump will be in conversation with ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott, Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner and Semafor political reporter Kadia Goba at 1:30 p.m.
“While NABJ does not endorse political candidates as a journalism organization, we understand the serious work of our members, and welcome the opportunity for them to ask the tough questions that will provide the truthful answers Black Americans want and need to know,” Ken Lemon, the association’s president, said in a statement.
Some members have expressed criticism over the interview.
April Ryan, the Washington bureau chief of TheGrio who was awarded the NABJ’s “Journalist of the Year” back in 2017, wrote online that his invitation was “a slap in the face.”
Karen Attiah, the co-chair of the convention, resigned earlier this week after the NABJ announced Trump’s appearance. Attiah wrote in a post on X, “To the journalists interviewing Trump, I wish them the best of luck,” explaining that his appearance was only partly behind her decision and that it was “influenced by a variety of factors.”
Others, however, have defended the decision.
MSNBC host Symone Sanders-Townsend, who was formerly Vice President Kamala Harris’s spokesperson, wrote on X: “Some of the best journalists in the country are members of NABJ. So, why wouldn’t they interview Trump? He is the Republican nominee.”
Trump tries to downplay turnout at Harris rally
Former President Donald Trump attempted to pour cold water on the enthusiasm at Vice President Kamala Harris’ Tuesday night rally in Atlanta.
Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social Wednesday morning that the turnout was only high because artists performed ahead of her speech.
“Crazy Kamala Harris, voted the WORST Vice President in American history, needed a concert to bring people into the Atlanta arena, and they started leaving 5 minutes into her speech. I don’t need concerts or entertainers, I just have to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” he said in his post.
Mark Kelly defends Harris’ immigration record
Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, who is seen as a strong Democratic vice presidential pick, defended the vice president’s record on immigration and went on the attack against Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance, in an interview on “Morning Joe” on Wednesday.
“Donald Trump and Senate Republicans, what did they do several months ago? We had a bipartisan bill that we negotiated faithfully with the administration, both sides of the aisle, and Donald Trump said that Senate Republicans can’t vote for it,” Kelly said. “He wanted to talk about this issue instead of actually fix it and JD Vance and other Republicans, they ran away from it.”
He said Vance, who plans to visit the U.S.-Mexico border Wednesday, should instead be back in Washington passing legislation on the border.
“I mean, JD Vance is down here,” Kelly said. “I think he’s in Arizona today probably getting a photo op at the southern border. Kamala Harris is about solving problems. Donald Trump wants to take us, drag us back a decade.”
Kelly said, in contrast, Harris wants to address border and immigration.
Vance says time to ‘load the muskets’ in Project 2025 leader’s book: Report
Republican Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance said it was “time to circle the wagons and load the muskets,” in a forward to a book penned by Project 2025’s leader, according to a report.
The New Republic obtained the forward to Dawn’s Early Light, the book written by the Heritage Foundation leader Kevin Roberts, where Vance claims “explores many of the themes I’ve focused on in my own work.”
“Never before has a figure with Roberts’s depth and stature within the American Right tried to articulate a genuinely new future for conservatism. The Heritage Foundation isn’t some random outpost on Capitol Hill; it is and has been the most influential engine of ideas for Republicans from Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump,” Vance wrote in the forward, according to the report published Tuesday.
Vance claims “Roberts sees a conservatism that is focused on the family,” and “cultural norms and attitudes matter.”
The senator ended his forward with an analogy about a garden that “needs to be recultivated.”
“As Kevin Roberts writes, ‘It’s fine to take a laissez-faire approach when you are in the safety of the sunshine. But when the twilight descends and you hear the wolves, you’ve got to circle the wagons and load the muskets,'” Vance wrote, according to the report. “We are now all realizing that it’s time to circle the wagons and load the muskets. In the fights that lay ahead, these ideas are an essential weapon.”
Harris to lay out path to strengthen middle class during Atlanta rally: Official
Vice President Kamala Harris is set to take the stage in Atlanta Tuesday night for her largest campaign rally to date.
Among the guests will be Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo.
During her speech, the vice president will lay out how she will prioritize the strengthening of middle-class families as president, according to a Harris official.
She will say a key to this is recognizing that prices remain too high for many essentials that families rely on, and she will lay out her plans to lower costs.
She will also discuss the state of the race, reiterating that she is the underdog in this race but has real momentum and grassroots enthusiasm at her side, and she is expected to call out former President Donald Trump for refusing to honor his commitment to debate, the official said.
Following her remarks, Harris will join a national campaign organizing call to thank volunteers for their support and talk about more ways to get involved with the campaign, the official said.
Biggest Harris donors push for Shapiro, Kelly, Beshear as VP picks: Source
The overwhelming majority of the largest Democratic donors are pushing for Vice President Kamala Harris to pick Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly or Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a top adviser to major Democratic donors told ABC News.
The source says many of them are making their views known to Harris’ team and have been pushing to have a say in the process after surging large amounts of money into her campaign.
The donors say Shapiro would make a good choice because he has massive charisma and is a political talent at “Obama level,” he’s got a great brand in Pennsylvania and has chastised both Democrats and Republicans for being too extreme, according to the source.
Kelly’s popularity among the donors comes from the fact that he’s a veteran with real toughness, can talk about political violence from his personal perspective and has major name recognition and credibility in Arizona, the source said.
Beshear is popular among the donors because he’s a centrist southern Democrat who has successfully won in Kentucky two times, according to the source.
Top Biden adviser Anita Dunn leaving White House to help pro-Harris super PAC
Anita Dunn, a top adviser to President Joe Biden, is leaving the White House next week to advise the largest super PAC supporting Vice President Kamala Harris, a source close to Dunn told ABC News.
This marks the first major shakeup to Biden’s inner circle since he announced he was dropping out of the presidential race. Dunn played a key role in Biden’s 2020 campaign and was previously a top adviser to President Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns.
“It’s been an honor and privilege to serve in this White House, with this President and this team, during this transformational term,” Dunn said in a statement shared with ABC News. “I am grateful to President Biden and Vice President Harris for their leadership and giving me the opportunity to be part of what they have accomplished for the American people.”
Dunn will be a senior adviser to the super PAC Future Forward and an adviser to its partner organization Future Forward USA. She will work on super PAC efforts that will coordinate with the Harris campaign, according to the source close to Dunn.
Biden said in a statement that he was grateful for Dunn’s work.
“I deeply value her counsel and friendship and I will continue to rely on her partnership and insights as we finish the job over the next six months,” he said.
Schumer says he’s not worried about Senate majority if Harris picks senator for VP
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer brushed off concerns Tuesday about keeping the Senate majority if Kamala Harris were to select a Democratic senator as her vice presidential pick.
“I have total confidence that Vice President Harris will choose a great vice-presidential candidate,” Schumer said during his weekly press conference.
Schumer dodged a question about the possibility of a key swing state opening if Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly is chosen as Harris’ running mate.
Harris says she still hasn’t picked VP
Harris told reporters she still hasn’t decided who her running mate will be as she boarded a plane Tuesday for a trip to Atlanta.
“Madam vice president, have you chosen your VP yet? Have you chosen yet?” ABC News’ Fritz Farrow asked.
“Not yet,” Harris said with a smile as she stopped midway up the steps of Air Force Two.
Biden says he’s talking with Harris about VP choices
President Joe Biden told reporters Monday night after returning from a trip to Texas that he’s “talking” with Harris about her choices for vice president.
Biden was also asked about hitting the trail for Harris, and said he “did” with his trip.
Vance, in 2020, said those without kids are ‘more sociopathic’
As Vance continues to face criticism for his 2021 comments about “childless cat ladies,” more of his previous comments about individuals without kids have resurfaced.
In a podcast from November 2020, Vance said those without kids — especially in America’s leadership class — were “more sociopathic” than those with kids and made the country “less mentally stable.”
Vance’s comments occurred on the podcast after he discussed the impact having children had on him.
Vance also added that the “most deranged” and “most psychotic” people on Twitter, now known as X, are people who don’t have kids.
“There’s just these basic cadences of life that I think are really powerful and really, really valuable when you have kids in your life, and the fact that so many people, especially in America’s leadership class, just don’t have that in their lives, you know, I worry that it makes people more sociopathic, and ultimately, our whole country a little bit less less mentally stable,” Vance said in the podcast.
“And of course, you talk about going on Twitter. Final point I’ll make is you go on Twitter, and almost always the people who are most deranged and most psychotic, are people who don’t have kids at home.”
CNN was the first to report on the podcast.
Trump out with $12M ad buy criticizing Harris on the border
Trump’s campaign is targeting Harris in its biggest television ad buy since at least January, reserving eight-figure dollar worth of airtime in six key battleground states, according to ad tracking firm AdImpact.
The 30-second ad zeroes in on the rhetoric that Harris “failed” in her role handling immigration issues in President Biden’s administration, calling her “weak” and “dangerously liberal.”
“This is America’s border czar, and she’s failed us. Under Harris, over ten million illegally here, a quarter of a million Americans dead from fentanyl, brutal migrant crimes, and ISIS now here,” a narrator in the ad says, followed by an interview clip of Harris appearing to admit she hasn’t visited the border.
Harris was assigned to address the root causes of migration in Central and South America. She made one visit to the southern border operations in June 2021.
The Harris campaign hit back that Trump was responsible for “killing the toughest border deal in decades” and accused him of misrepresenting her record.
“As a former district attorney, attorney general, and now vice president, Kamala Harris has spent her career taking on and prosecuting violent criminals and making our communities safer. She’ll do the same as president,” said Harris campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa.
Trump attempts to clean up Vance’s ‘childless cat ladies’ comments
Appearing on Fox News The Ingraham Angle on Monday night, Trump attempted to clean up his vice presidential pick’s previous comments about “childless cat ladies,” but didn’t really address the comments.
Instead, he rambled about how Vance is pro-family.
“He made a statement having to do with families. That doesn’t mean that people that aren’t a member of a big and beautiful family with 400 children around and everything else, it doesn’t mean that a person doesn’t have, he’s not against anything, but he loves family. It’s very important to him. He grew up in a very interesting family situation, and he feels family is good, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong in saying that,” Trump said downplaying Vance’s comments.
Gloria Steinem, Chelsea Clinton and more participate in ‘Women for Harris’ call
The Democratic National Committee held a “Women for Harris” call on Monday night.
Over the course of two-and-a-half hours, viewers heard from Chelsea Clinton, California Sen. Laphonza Butler, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Gloria Steinem, Ana Navarro and leaders of organizations like Emily’s List and Mom’s Demand Action.
Clinton lamented her mother’s loss in 2016 but told viewers that defeating the former president is even more important than it was in 2016 because Americans now have a “record” of things to hold him accountable for.
“My mom put a few more cracks in that glass ceiling. And Vice President Harris is going to obliterate that glass ceiling,” Clinton said.
The call included a host of organizations who support Harris, including Black women who held the first iteration of these pop up fundraising calls with the group Win with Black Women. Glynda Carr, founder of Higher Heights PAC, which supports Black women leadership, told attendees what made this call uniquely important was the realization that women from all walks of life are “stronger together.”
Another “Women for Harris” call is planned for Tuesday night.
Harris launches $50 million ad campaign
Vice President Kamala Harris rolled out an aggressive $50 million, three-week advertising blitz for the first ad of her presidential campaign on Tuesday, in which she introduces herself to voters, highlights her career and takes hits at former President Donald Trump.
“The one thing Kamala Harris has always been: fearless,” a narrator says at the start of the minute-long ad, as pictures of Harris over the years — from a toddler to college graduate to vice president — flash on screen.
“As a prosecutor, she put murderers and abusers behind bars,” the narrator continued. “As California’s attorney general, she went after the big banks and won $20 billion for homeowners. And as vice president, she took on the big drug companies to cap the cost of insulin for seniors. Because Kamala Harris has always known who she represents.”
The spot then leads into laying out Harris’ vision and attacking Trump, using footage from her first rally of the campaign last week in a high school gym just outside Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
“We believe in a future where every person has the opportunity not just to get by, but to get ahead. Where every senior can retire with dignity,” Harris said in the footage from the rally. “But Donald Trump wants to take our country backward, to give tax breaks to billionaires and big corporations and end the Affordable Care Act.”
“But we are not going back,” she added.
Harris campaign chair, Jen O’Malley Dillon, said in a statement that because of Harris’ prosecutorial, congressional and vice-presidential experience, the vice president is “uniquely suited to take on Donald Trump, a convicted felon who has spent his entire life ripping off working people, tearing away our rights, and fighting for himself.”
‘White Dudes for Harris’ raises over $4 million in 3 hours
The “White Dudes for Harris” livestream held on Monday night raised over $4 million over three hours in support of Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid, organizers said.
The event featured participants from politics and a parade of celebrities — including “The Dude” himself, The Big Lebowski’s Jeff Bridges — all making their own call to action for other white men to step up in their support for Harris.
Over 190,000 people tuned into the Zoom call, organizers of the unofficial event said at the conclusion of the stream.
Among the recognizable faces that cropped up during the livestream were Star Wars icon Mark Hamill, Supernatural alum Misha Collins, The West Wing alum Bradley Whitford, Frozen’s Josh Gad and singer Josh Groban. Several potential running mates for Harris also joined the event, including North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, who withdrew from contention for vice president on the Democratic ticket around the time he spoke at the meeting. He did not mention his withdrawal on the call.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, all still in the running for Harris’ vice-presidential pick, were also part of the “White Dudes for Harris” meeting.
JD Vance said Democratic ticket switch to Harris was ‘sucker punch’: Report
Sen. JD Vance, running mate to former President Donald Trump, said over the weekend that Kamala Harris moving to the top of the Democratic ticket was a “sucker punch,” according to the Washington Post.
“All of us were hit with a little bit of a political sucker punch,” Vance said to donors over the weekend in Minnesota, per an audio recording the paper said it had obtained. “The bad news is that Kamala Harris does not have the same baggage as Joe Biden, because whatever we might have to say, Kamala is a lot younger. And Kamala Harris is obviously not struggling in the same ways that Joe Biden did.”
When asked about the report and Vance’s “sucker punch” comment, a spokesperson for the vice presidential contender took aim at Harris.
“Poll after poll shows President Trump leading Kamala Harris as voters become aware of her weak, failed and dangerously liberal agenda. Her far-left ideas are even more radioactive than Joe Biden, particularly in the key swing states that will decide this election like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin,” Vance spokesperson William Martin said in a statement.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will not be Kamala Harris’ VP pick
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statement on Monday night signaling that he’s removed himself from contention as a vice presidential running mate for presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
“I strongly support Vice President Harris’ campaign for President. I know she’s going to win and I was honored to be considered for this role. This just wasn’t the right time for North Carolina and for me to potentially be on a national ticket,” he said in a post on X.
“As l’ve said from the beginning, she has an outstanding list of people from which to choose, and we’ll all work to make sure she wins,” he added.
Trump says he’ll ‘probably end up debating’ Harris
Former President Donald Trump seems to be one step closer to formally agreeing to debate his opponent for the presidency, Vice President Kamala Harris.
During an interview on The Ingraham Angle Monday night, Trump told the Fox News host that he will “probably end up debating” Harris. In his remarks, though, he also appeared to downplay the necessity of debates.
“I want to do a debate, but I also can say this. Everybody knows who I am. And now people know who she is,” he said.
“If you’re going to have a debate, you gotta do it, I think, before the votes are cast. I think it’s very important that you do that. So, the answer is yes, but I can also make a case for not doing it,” Trump said.
A short while later, a spokesperson for Harris’ campaign issued a statement on Trump’s comments on Fox, insisting that the vice president will be at the next debate no matter what.
“Why won’t Donald Trump give a straight answer on debating Vice President Harris? It’s clear from tonight’s question-dodging: he’s scared he’ll have to defend his running mate’s weird attacks on women, or his own calls to end elections in America in a debate against the vice president. Vice President Harris will be on the debate stage September 10th. Donald Trump can show up, or not,” the statement said.
Megan Thee Stallion to perform at VP Kamala Harris’ campaign rally in Atlanta: Source
Rapper Megan thee Stallion will give a special performance at Vice President Kamala Harris’ rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, a source familiar confirmed to ABC News.
In addition to Megan thee Stallion, Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock and former Rep. Stacey Abrams will be in attendance, supporting Harris’ 2024 presidential bid.
The news was first reported by Billboard.
Marianne Williamson suspends her Democratic presidential bid, again
Democratic long-shot nominee Marianne Williamson has suspended her campaign for president, announcing on X Monday that it is “time to let go” of her bid for the White House.
Williamson said she failed to register for the Democratic National Convention’s candidate directory by Saturday evening’s deadline.
Harris will be at ABC News debate with or without Trump, her campaign says
Vice President Kamala Harris will be at ABC News’ Sept. 10 debate with or without former President Donald Trump, her campaign communications director said Monday.
“As Vice President Harris said last week, the American people deserve to hear from the two candidates running for the highest office in the land and she will do that at September’s ABC debate,” her campaign communications director, Michael Tyler, said in a statement first reported by the Hill. “If Donald Trump and his team are saying anything other than ‘we’ll see you there’ — and it appears that they are — it’s a convenient, but expected backtrack from Team Trump. Vice President Harris will be there on September 10th — we’ll see if Trump shows.”
While Harris has previously affirmed her intention to be at the debate, this statement takes it a step further by saying she’ll show up regardless of Trump’s presence.
Trump accepted the debate when Biden was still the presumptive Democratic nominee, though his campaign has since said they’re waiting until there is an official Democratic nominee before agreeing to debates.
Election content on social media ‘could be propaganda’ for foreign adversaries: ODNI
Content about the election on social media “could be propaganda” for foreign adversaries, officials with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence warned on Monday.
“The American public should know that content that they read online, especially on social media, could be foreign propaganda, even if it appears to be coming from fellow Americans or originating in the United States,” an ODNI official said on a conference call with reporters on Monday. “In short, foreign influence actors are getting better at hiding their hand and using Americans to do it.”
Russia is still pervasive in this space and remains the biggest threat to the election, according to the officials.
The officials also warned that the influence operators will use the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump “as part of their narratives portraying the event to fit their broad goals.”
-ABC News’ Luke Barr
DNC says it raked in $6.5M in grassroots donations in 24 hours after Biden endorsed Harris
The Democratic National Committee is claiming it has raised $6.5 million in grassroots donations in the 24 hours after President Biden’s endorsement of Vice President Harris on July 21.
The DNC said $1 million was donated in the 5 p.m. hour alone for what they’re claiming is a record for its best online fundraising day of all time.
The DNC is making a significant push in battleground states, investing an additional $15 million into those crucial states this month to fund new field offices, build data infrastructure, mobilize volunteers and strengthen coordinated campaigns.
“Democratic voters, volunteers, and grassroots donors are fired up,” chairman Jaime Harrison said in a memo. “We are confident that in our battleground states, Democrats will win up and down the ballot in November.”
5:28 PM EDT Gov. Andy Beshear rallies for Harris in Atlanta, calls out JD Vance
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear spoke on Sunday at the opening of Kamala Harris’ campaign office in Forsyth County, Georgia.
The possible VP pick for Harris has been an effective surrogate for the vice president’s White House bid over the weekend, coming to the metro Atlanta event fresh off of a stump in Iowa on Saturday night.
The red-state governor introduced himself to the Southern audience on Sunday while boosting Harris’ candidacy and taking a number of swipes at Trump’s Vice Presidential pick, JD Vance.
“Are you ready to beat Donald Trump? Are you ready to beat JD Vance? Are you ready to elect Kamala Harris president of the United States of America” Beshear asked the crowd, adding, “Let’s win this race,”
“Let me tell you just a bit about myself,” Beshear said. “I’m a proud pro-union governor. I’m a proud pro-choice governor. I am a proud pro-public education governor. I am a proud pro-diversity governor and I’m a proud Harris for president governor,” he added.
Calling out Vance, Beshear said, “Just let me be clear. JD Vance ain’t from Kentucky. He ain’t from Appalachia. And he ain’t gonna be the vice president of the United States.”
2:18 PM EDT Former Vice President Al Gore endorses Kamala Harris
Former Vice President Al Gore endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday.
“As a prosecutor, [Kamala Harris] took on Big Oil companies — and won. As [VP], she cast the tie-breaking vote to pass the most significant investment in climate solutions in history, the Inflation Reduction Act. That’s the kind of climate champion we need in the White House,” he wrote on X.
“With so much at stake in this year’s election — from strengthening democracy in the US and abroad, to expanding opportunity for the American people, to accelerating climate action — I’m proud to endorse Kamala Harris for President,” he added.
July 28, 2024, 10:42 AM EDT Vance says Trump ‘doesn’t care’ about his past criticism
During a quick stop at a diner in Minnesota on Sunday morning, Sen. JD Vance on Sunday spoke about his past criticisms of former President Donald Trump.
When asked by ABC News if he and Trump have talked about his past criticism of the former president, Vance said yes, adding that Trump “doesn’t care about what I said eight years ago.”
“I mean, look, President Trump and I have talked a lot about this,” Vance said. “In fact, I sometimes joke that I wish that he had the memory of Joe Biden, because he’s got a memory like a steel trap, and he certainly remembers criticisms that people have made.”
“But this is where the media, I think, really misses Trump — Donald Trump accepts that people can change their mind, and you ask, ‘Why did I change my mind on Donald Trump?’ Because his agenda made people’s lives better,” Vance said.
“This whole thing is not about red team versus blue team or winning an election for its own sake. It’s about getting a chance to govern so that you can bring down the cost of groceries, close that border and stop the fentanyl coming across our country for four years,” Vance continued, saying he was “wrong” about Trump.
“He did a better job of that than anybody that I’ve ever seen as president in my lifetime. So I changed my mind, because he did a good job. And that’s what you do when people do a good job and you’re wrong. I’ve talked to President Trump a lot about it, but look, he, I mean, he just, he doesn’t… He doesn’t care about what I said eight years ago. He cares about whether we together [and] can govern the country successful.”
When asked again if the two have talked about the subject, specifically in the last week since his comments have resurfaced, Vance admitted that they haven’t spoken about it and their conversations have focused on the race ahead.
(CHICAGO) — After the excitement sparked by the Obamas Tuesday night, Democrats will try to keep to momentum going when vice presidential nominee Tim Walz headlines the third night of speakers.
He’ll be joined earlier by another former president — Bill Clinton — as well as Nancy Pelosi and Pete Buttigieg.
Here’s how the news is developing:
Bill Clinton scrapped version of speech after watching 1st night of DNC: Sources
Former President Bill Clinton scrapped a version of his speech after the watching the first night of the convention, several people familiar with the speech told ABC News.
Clinton, who is speaking Wednesday night, revised his speech to make sure the “substance meets the moment” and wanted to strike a more “joyful” tone, after he was struck by the energy of the convention floor, one source said.
A senior adviser to Clinton told ABC News that “it was clear to him that, in the spirit of Mario Coumo, we needed more poetry, not prose.”
Cuomo gave the keynote address at the 1984 Democratic convention, saying, “We Democrats must unite so that the entire nation can unite, because surely the Republicans won’t bring this country together.”
Mindy Kaling hosts tonight
Actress Mindy Kaling is tonight’s celebrity host.
In 2019, she and Harris went viral for a video in which they prepared masala dosa, a South Indian dish.
In her introduction, Kaling referred to herself as “the woman who courageously outed Kamala Harris as Indian in an Instagram cooking video.”
Democrats lean on celebrities to energize crowd on Wednesday
Democrats have already brought out multiple celebrities Wednesday, including musical legend Stevie Wonder and comedian Kenan Thompson. The crowd roared each tome in surprise.
John Legend will also perform later.
Both parties have used celebrities, including wrestler Hulk Hogan at the Republican National Convention.
Kenan Thompson of ‘SNL’ lampoons ‘Project 2025’
Veteran “SNL’ actor Kenan Thompson performed a bit of a stump speech and variety skit at the DNC that poked fun at “Project 2025.”
Thompson brought the prop “Project 2025” book and talked with people across the country about how the conservative policies would harm them drawing boos and laughs from the crowd.
Vulnerable House Democrat attending DNC tonight to support Walz
Many vulnerable Democrats have skipped the convention in Chicago — but not Marcy Kaptur.
The Ohio Democrat, the longest-serving woman in congressional history, now represents a much redder seat after redistricting.
A spokesperson said she traveled to Chicago today to hear Walz — her former House colleague — in person after calling for Harris to choose a running mate from the heartland.
Her presence underscores how the new Harris ticket has reenergized Democrats and given even threatened members of the party hope that they can defend their seats in November and retake the House of Representatives.
They see Walz as one of their own: While he served in Congress, he was one of the few House Democrats to win reelection in a district that supported Donald Trump. (Democrats lost the seat when he ran for governor in 2018.)
Democratic Senate candidates are avoiding the DNC
Kim is the third Democratic Senate candidate to address the DNC, after Angela Alsobrooks and Lisa Blunt Rochester. All three are running in safely Democratic states. By contrast, vulnerable Democratic senators like Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and Jacky Rosen of Nevada are staying away.
—538’s Nathaniel Rakich
Stevie Wonder performs ‘Higher Ground’
“This year I prayed very hard for peace to come to our worlds nations, but also to each one of our hearts.” he said in remarks before his performance.
“Even though our hearts have been beaten and broken beyond prayer, I know the important action and now is the time to understand where we are and what it will take to win. Win the broken hearts. Win the disenchanted, when the angry spirit. Now is the time,” he said.
Congressman in viral Jan. 6 photo
New Jersey Rep. Andy Kim, who just spoke, was captured in a viral photo kneeling to clean up litter-lined floors of the U.S. Capitol after the insurrection.
“What I learned on January 6 is that all of us, all of our, are caretakers for our great republic,” Kim told the crowd.
Jan. 6 video riles crowd up
The video showing scenes from the Jan. 6 attack sparked chants of “lock him up,” which only subsided once Thompson took the stage.
The crowd has gotten very animated whenever the riot is brought up, often chanting for Trump’s imprisonment.
-ABC News’ Tal Axelrod
Former Capitol police officer attacked in Jan. 6 riot greeted with loud applause
Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, a former Capitol police officer who was attacked by rioters on Jan. 6, is now taking the stage to loud applause
Gonell told ABC News a year after the insurrection that he was reminded of the attack on the U.S. Capitol every day.
“From the way I sleep, eating breakfast, making sure I don’t hurt myself putting my shirt on. The way I walk, the way I play with my son. The phone calls from the Justice Department, from the FBI, from the department, asking ‘do I recognize this individual?’… It hasn’t been easy,” Gonell told ABC News’ “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir in an interview that aired in January 2022.
Oprah Winfrey to speak at DNC tonight: Sources
Oprah Winfrey will be on stage at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night, multiple sources familiar with the program confirmed to ABC News.
CNN first reported the development.
Another Republican endorsement for Harris
Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, another Republican endorsement for Harris scheduled during the DNC this week, said Trump is a “direct threat to democracy.”
“The only thing left to do is dump Trump,” he said, as the crowd chanted “dump Trump.”
Olivia Troye says being in Trump’s White House was ‘terrifying’ Olivia Troye, a former Trump White House National Security official, told the crowd that “being inside Trump’s White House was terrifying.”
“But what keeps me up at night is what will happen if he gets back here,” she continued.
She said she is proud to support Harris because they agree on the most important issue — “protecting our freedom.”
Immigration has been a weakness for Democrats this cycle
Democrats are trying to make progress with voters when it comes to immigration and border security.
A recent ABC News poll found Donald Trump retains the upper hand on the issue, keeping the race a closely contested one.
Trump leads Harris by 10 points in trust to handle the immigration situation at the U.S.-Mexico border, though he had led by 14 points in July.
At the DNC, speakers are bashing Trump for encouraging congressional Republicans to kill the bipartisan border deal negotiated earlier this year.
“He is a self-serving man,” Javier Salazar, the sheriff of Bexar County, Texas, just said on stage. “Just like when he killed the border bill, he just made our jobs harder.”
Former Trump official touts Harris support
Olivia Troye, a former Trump White House National Security official, is on stage — one of several Republicans scheduled to speak during the DNC this week.
Booker once had his own presidential ambitions
In 2020, the New Jersey senator mounted a campaign for the Democratic nomination after decades on the rise within the party.
The theme of his campaign was unity and love. His optimistic messaging was on display again tonight as he spoke.
“We’re not going to lose our faith,” he said. “Look, I want everybody in here to let us all say it together: I believe in America.”
The crowd repeated the phrase back to him.
Trump not serious about the border: Texas congresswoman
As the programming shifts to border security, Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar said that former President Donald Trump and his imitators see the border as a “political opportunity to exploit instead of an issue to address.”
“They are not serious people. You know who is serious? Kamala Harris,” she said, talking about Harris’ visit to El Paso engaging with stakeholders.
“She recognized that the situation at the border is complicated — as filled with challenges as it is with opportunities,” Escobar said.
Maren Morris said she split with country music over Trump-era culture
Maren Morris is now performing at the DNC.
The singer had a public break with the country music industry last year over what she said was its inability to tackle racism and misogyny.
In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, she said the Trump-era exacerbated those issues.
“After the Trump years, people’s biases were on full display,” she said. “It just revealed who people really were and that they were proud to be misogynistic and racist and homophobic and transphobic. All these things were being celebrated, and it was weirdly dovetailing with this hyper-masculine branch of country music.”
Israeli American hostage’s parents push for cease-fire deal, send message to son
Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg, the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, told the crowd, many whom wore “bring them home bracelets,” that they are pushing for a cease-fire and the safe return of the hostages.
“The time is now,” he said.
Many in the crowd were in tears.
Goldberg ended the speech with a message to her son.
Michigan AG Nessel: ‘You can pry this wedding band from my cold, dead, gay hand’
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel had a message for Republicans and the Supreme Court tonight: “You can pry this wedding band from my cold, dead, gay hand.”
“And I’m retaining a lot of water, so good luck with that,” she added.
Taking an apparent jab at Trump, Nessel said: “Kamala knows you go from the courthouse to the White House, not the other way around.”
Crowd chants ‘bring them home’ as parents of Israeli hostage address crowd
Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg, the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin — one of the Israeli-American hostages, got emotional as they took the stage to a huge ovation.
“Bring them home,” the crowd chanted.
Harris and Walz are ‘listening’ to calls for cease-fire, Ellison says
To those calling for a cease-fire in Gaza and “an end to the loss of innocent lives in Gaza” and to bring the hostages home, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison had a message.
“They’re listening, friends. They agree with us,” he said.
“They listen, they care, and everyone is included in their circle of compassion,” he told the crowd.
The comments come as pro-Palestinian demonstrators have been protesting outside the DNC this week to put pressure on Harris’ campaign for a cease-fire.
Ellison cashes in progressive capital for Harris
Ellison was one of the few Muslims to serve in the House before becoming Minnesota attorney general and was one of the chamber’s most vocal progressives. He’s likely one of the few Democrats with cache within the party who also has appeal to the pro-Palestinian protesters outside, making him a potent messenger for Harris on this issue.
Trump’s tried to distance himself from Project 2025. DNC not making it easy
The controversial conservative policy blueprint has become a flashpoint in the 2024 election.
As a result, Trump has tried to put space between his 2024 campaign and the project, despite some of his close advisers and former administration officials being involved in its creation.
“I know nothing about Project 2025,” Trump has claimed on social media. “I have no idea who is behind it.”
Democrats, however, are intent on tying the policy wishlist to Trump. Speakers this week have decried its proposals on everything from reproductive rights and health care to agency regulation.
Minnesota AG plans to address DNC protesters Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, now taking the stage, indicated to ABC News earlier Wednesday that he would address the Gaza crisis directly — and protesters who have raised their voices at the DNC — during his speech.
“I don’t know how much disagreement there is. I think we all want to see the violence stop and civilians have safety and security, and to see Gaza restored. I think there’s general agreement on that,” he said.
‘Swiftie’ Gov. Jared Polis calls out Project 2025
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis brought back the Project 2025 prop book and continued the theme of slamming its conservative policy proposals.
Polis, a self-proclaimed “Swiftie,” cited one of the pop star’s famous lyrics in denouncing the ideology.
“These Project 2025 people like Trump and Vance are not just weird, they’re dangerous. They want to take us backwards. But we aren’t going back. Like ever, ever, ever,” he said to applause.
Booker jabs at Project 2025 as ‘Project 1825’
Sen. Cory Booker continued to criticize Project 2025 with a bit on how Democrats believe it will take the country backward.
“No matter where you live, so-called blue states or red states, if Donald Trump has his way, he’s going to push through their extreme agenda Project 1825,” Booker said.
“I mean, I’m sorry. I’m sorry, I’m sorry. I roll that back. I got that wrong. Project 1925. Oh, I’m sorry, I’m sorry. Project 2025. That poisonous agenda where every single state will be in a state of crisis.”
Abortion access advocates warn dangers of Trump-Vance policies
A few speakers who lead organizations focused on reproductive rights highlighted Vice President Kamala Harris’ support of reproductive rights and abortion access, saying that a Donald Trump and JD Vance administration would roll back access to abortion.
Alexis McGill Johnson, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood, spoke about South Carolina and Florida’s six-week ban on abortion and how it impacted a Planned Parenthood patient in Georgia, who tried to go to those states because Georgia also bans abortion after six weeks.
“I’m here to tell you, in no way are Donald J. Trump and JD Vance more qualified than doctors and women to make these decisions. We decide. We trust women. We trust doctors. And we trust Kamala Harris,” she said.
Campaign co-chair on DNC goals
Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, the co-chair of the Harris-Walz campaign, is now on stage.
She told ABC News earlier this week that the campaign wanted to focus on how Harris and Walz will uplift the middle class during the convention.
Speakers highlight impact of bipartisan infrastructure law
Local officials and workers are taking to the stage to speak about the impact of the bipartisan infrastructure law on their communities.
The law is one of the signature policy achievements of the Biden-Harris administration. When it passed in the Senate, Vice President Harris was there to preside over the final vote.
Milwaukee Mayor Chevy Johnson made headlines for Trump remarks
Milwaukee Mayor Chevy Johnson has taken to the stage.
He made headlines in June after former President Donald Trump reportedly called Milwaukee “horrible” in a closed-door meeting weeks before the city hosted the Republican National Convention.
“Donald Trump was talking about things that he thinks are horrible. All of us lived through his presidency. So, right back at you, buddy,” Johnson said in response during a news conference at the time.
Asked at the time what he meant by the reported “horrible city” comment, Trump told Fox News he was referring to crime in Milwaukee and the 2020 election.
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval a history-making official
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has taken the stage. He is Cincinnati’s first Asian American mayor and, like Harris, has a parent who immigrated to the U.S. from India.
Tom Suozzi vows better immigration policy under Dems
New York Rep. Tom Suozzi, who flipped a Long Island seat this winter, reiterated his message on the campaign trail about the need to solve the nation’s migrant issue.
“To be a nation of immigrants is hard sometimes, too. You have to work for it,” he said.
Democrats jump on ‘freedom’ theme
The DNC marks a culmination of decades of Democratic efforts to take back patriotism after years of Republicans owning messaging around “freedom” and the American flag.
The word “freedom” is seemingly on the lips of every attendee and speaker — and the name of Beyoncé’s hit song and now-campaign anthem. Audience chants of “USA!” puncture speakers’ remarks as they wave signs saying the same. Camo hats bearing the names of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz pockmark the crowd. And musician Jason Isbell performed the country hit song “Something More Than Free.”
Read more here about how Democrats have been running on this message, which has long been a staple in GOP messaging.
Project 2025 in focus again
Project 2025, a playbook of controversial policy proposals intended to guide the next conservative administration, has been invoked again during the DNC, this time regarding reproductive rights.
Jessica Mackler, president of EMILYs List, the nation’s largest resource for women in politics, called Project 2025 a “blueprint for banning abortion in all 50 states” that will give extremists “the power to monitor your pregnancy.”
“Make no mistake — the threat of Project 2025 is very real,” she told the crowd. “But so is our ability to stop it.”
Reproductive rights at the forefront
Day 3 of the DNC kicked off with a focus on reproductive rights — featuring a video of women talking about the importance of the issue this election and speeches so far by Mini Timmaraju, president of Reproductive Freedom for All, and Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood.
Cory Booker pays tribute to Bill Pascrell
The New Jersey senator took a moment to reflect on Rep. Bill Pascrell, who died Wednesday at the age of 87. Pascrell served in Congress for 14 terms.
“Today while we’re heartbroken, we’re all people who can hold loss and joy in our hearts because we are sad for his loss but we celebrate his life,” Booker said. “Let’s give him a round of applause.”
Chicago police investigating DNC breakfast incident
Chicago police and the FBI are investigating an incident at a DNC breakfast Wednesday morning, according to ABC Chicago station WLS.
One victim was treated and released at the scene, police said.
The Fairmont Chicago hotel, the site of the incident, released a statement confirming that “a group of individuals caused a disruption at a DNC-related breakfast event at our hotel this morning.” The hotel thanked law enforcement for its “swift response.”
Bill Clinton speech to be hopeful with jabs aimed at Trump: Source
Former President Clinton’s address at the DNC will be hopeful and aspirational, according to a source familiar with its contents.
The source also said it will include fiery, newsworthy jabs aimed at former President Donald Trump and will highlight the qualities that make for a responsible, qualified commander in chief in the nation’s highest office.
The speech is expected to highlight the striking differences in vision, experience and temperament between Harris and Trump, underscoring the vice president’s story and what her candidacy means for the nation.
Night 3 of the DNC kicks off
The third night of the DNC is officially underway, with New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker calling the convention to order.
The theme is “A fight for our freedoms” and will feature speeches from former President Bill Clinton and Walz, as he accepts the party’s nomination for vice president.
Wes Moore, rising party star, gets prime-time spot Conventions are also about parties identifying those they view as future leaders.
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s coveted speaking spot tonight will not go unnoticed.
His team said this night is about the future, forward momentum, and he is grateful to be a part of that.
He knows Democrats need to show they are delivering actual results, and he thinks he has a story to tell there. A senior staffer to the governor told ABC News he will focus on the Key Bridge collapse and talk about what Biden and Harris did to support his state.
Moore also has a personal relationship with Walz, who reached out to him when he first won and has acted as a sounding board for the governor.
-ABC News’ MaryAlice Parks
The original ‘smoke-filled room’
As I reported on Monday, political conventions in Chicago have a long and storied history. And some of that history can still be found today.
At the 1920 Republican National Convention, the GOP couldn’t decide on a presidential candidate to save their life. After four rounds of balloting on June 11, no candidate had come close to clinching a majority of delegates. That night, a group of party leaders convened in Room 915 of the Blackstone Hotel and decided that Ohio Sen. Warren G. Harding would be an acceptable compromise choice. The following day, after a few more deadlocked votes, delegates decided to follow their lead and switched their votes to Harding, who won the nomination on the 10th ballot.
Those party leaders didn’t technically have the power to nominate Harding themselves, but a popular image soon emerged of Republican elites secretly pulling the strings to get their preferred candidate elected. As an AP reporter put it (probably exaggeratedly), “Harding of Ohio was chosen by a group of men in a smoke-filled room early today as Republican candidate for president.” The phrase “smoke-filled room” captured the public’s imagination and quickly became shorthand for when party leaders coordinate behind the scenes to anoint a candidate.
History buffs will be pleased to learn that the “smoke-filled room” still exists today! Although the room (along with the whole hotel) has been completely renovated, the original fireplace is still there, and the room is decorated with political paraphernalia. If you have the coin, you can even stay there yourself! When I visited on Monday, the room was vacant, but it was booked for Tuesday through Saturday. But it isn’t a political bigwig who’s staying there this week — it’s apparently a musician!
—538’s Nathaniel Rakich
John Legend to perform at DNC Wednesday night
Singer John Legend and percussionist Sheila E. will perform at the DNC Wednesday night. They were photographed in the United Center rehearsing ahead of the convention’s third night.
Vance says DNC ‘vibes’ are not reaching voters
In an interview on “Fox and Friends” on Wednesday morning, GOP vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance said the DNC’s “vibes” weren’t working and reaching people, and suggested there is division within the Democratic Party.
“I don’t think it’s working very well, Ainsley, obviously, I’m not the target audience here, but when you have Barack Obama, the former democratic president of the United States, sitting there and making his big speech, and Kamala Harris is 90 miles away, I think it suggests that their party is not especially unified,” he said.
Video shows Harris reacting to roll call Tuesday night from backstage at rally
From backstage at her Milwaukee rally Tuesday night, Vice President Kamala Harris watched California Gov. Gavin Newsom cast his state’s votes during Tuesday night’s ceremonial roll call.
“California, we proudly cast our 482 votes for the next president, Kamala Harris,” Newsom can be heard saying in the video, posted by the Harris campaign.
Harris appeared overcome with emotion watching the moment.
“Congratulations,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who was standing next to Harris, told the vice president before exchanging a hug.
Booker, Moore, Shapiro and more expected to speak Wednesday night
Sen. Cory Booker, and Govs. Wes Moore of Maryland and Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania are expected to take the stage Wednesday night before Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s Wednesday prime-time address, according to DNC Executive Director Alex Hornbrook.
Former Trump staffer Olivia Troye will also give remarks, Hornbrook told reporters.
Harris’ campaign has raised around $500M since becoming Democratic candidate: Source
Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign has raised about $500 million since President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race, according to a source familiar.
New campaign disclosure filings once again show the Harris campaign and the DNC’s cash on hand advantage over the Trump campaign and the RNC following a major fundraising boost the Democrats saw after Vice President Kamala Harris took over the top of the Democratic ticket last month.
The Harris campaign and the DNC together raised $248 million in July, out-raising The Trump campaign and the RNC, which raised $78 million, disclosures show.
The Harris campaign and the DNC entered August with $285 million in cash on hand, compared to the Trump campaign and the RNC having $250 million in cash on hand entering August.
Harris and the DNC’s latest money advantage comes after Trump and the RNC showed fundraising prowess the past few months and quickly eclipsed the cash on hand edge that Biden and the DNC previously had going into the general election.
The latest filings only show partial figures released by the campaigns and the national party committees’ figures – with full figures from the joint fundraising committees scheduled to be released in October.
Tim Walz takes the convention stage
Amid lingering buzz generated by passionate speeches from Michelle and Barack Obama – vice presidential nominee Tim Walz will be the keynote speaker tonight.
The man Kamala Harris calls “Coach” will likely stress what he calls the politics of “joy” while also taking swipes at Donald Trump.
The theme tonight is “A Fight for our Freedoms.”
Other notable speakers tonight include figures beloved by Democrats – former President Bill Clinton and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.