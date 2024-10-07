Walz tries to do cleanup on falsehoods in Fox News interview

Walz tries to do cleanup on falsehoods in Fox News interview
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Gov. Tim Walz, in his first Sunday show appearance and only fourth national media interview that’s aired since he was selected to be Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, addressed the mounting pile of false statements that have surfaced since he joined the Democratic ticket in an interview on “Fox News Sunday.”

Fox’s Shannon Bream, asked the governor why he thought the American people should trust him amid the falsehoods — about being in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square massacre, about his military service, about he and his wife using in vitro fertilization when they’d really used intrauterine insemination — when he could be in the line of succession for commander in chief should Harris win in November.

The factual inaccuracies Walz has racked up came to a head during Tuesday’s vice presidential debate with GOP nominee JD Vance. Walz called himself a “knucklehead” for making those mistakes and then made another gaffe during the broadcast.

When talking about gun control, he said he’s become “friends with school shooters” instead of saying he was friends with the victims of school shootings — something he tried to straighten out later in a gaggle with media: “I sat as a member of Congress, with the Sandy Hook parents and it was a profound movement. David Hogg is a good friend of mine,” Walz said.

Walz said on Sunday that he thought the country “heard him” in his cleanup efforts during the debate, and that he’s not afraid to “own up” when he makes a mistake — insinuating that those falsehoods are better than “disparaging” people the way former President Donald Trump does or denying the results of the 2020 election, like Vance.

“Well, I think they heard me. They heard me the other night speaking passionately about gun violence and misspeaking,” Walz said, saying then that he didn’t think people “care” whether he used IUI or IVF when Trump could pose a threat to both fertility treatments if he returns to the White House.

“Look, I speak passionately. I had an entire career decades before I was in public office… I have never disparaged someone else in this. But I know that’s not what Donald Trump does. They disparage everyone, the personal attacks. I will own up when I misspeak. I will own up when I make a mistake,” Walz said in the Fox interview on Sunday.

“Let’s be very clear — on that debate stage the other night, I asked one very simple question, and Senator Vance would not acknowledge that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. I think they’re probably far more concerned with that than my wife and I used IUI to have our child, and that Donald Trump would restrict that,” he went on.

Walz’s response to his sloppiness with facts has been fine-tuned in the days since the debate. When he spoke to reporters the day after the broadcast, he sought to clean up the issue over when exactly he was in China in 1989, a topic that surfaced last week with reports that he had appeared to falsely claim he was in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square massacre in June of that year.

“Yeah, look, I have my dates wrong,” he acknowledged on Sunday. During the debate, he wan’t as direct: “All’s that I said on this was I got there that summer and misspoke on this, so I will just that’s what I said… So I was in Hong Kong and China during the democracy protest,” he said.

On Saturday, while speaking at a Cleveland fundraiser, Walz also directly addressed the recent reports that he’d inaccurately told certain stories, spinning the trait in a way that criticized the Trump-Vance ticket over Project 2025.

“Working with high school kids, I speak really quickly, and then I say, I stick my foot in my mouth — I have to go back and correct it again,” Walz said.

“So I said one time — they don’t have a plan. That’s untrue. I misspoke on that. They most certainly do have a plan. It’s called Project 2025,” he continued.

Walz’s “Fox News Sunday” interview comes as the Harris-Walz campaign said the governor would be ramping up his relatively quiet national media strategy in a post-debate blitz. He’s also recorded an interview for a CBS’s “60 Minutes” election special on Harris. He’ll be doing the late night show “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Monday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

A look back at Bill Clinton’s 4-decade history of making DNC speeches
A look back at Bill Clinton’s 4-decade history of making DNC speeches
Michael Kovac/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — The venues may have changed, and the planning and special events may have gotten splashier with younger VIPs, but for more than 40 years, there has been one constant at Democratic Party conventions: Bill Clinton.

The former president, who just turned 78, is scheduled to speak ahead of Gov. Tim Walz at Wednesday night’s gathering, marking his 13th time making remarks at the event.

Clinton’s address will be hopeful and aspirational, according to a source familiar with its contents.

The source also said it will include fiery, newsworthy jabs aimed at former President Donald Trump and will highlight the qualities that make for a responsible, qualified commander in chief in the nation’s highest office.

His speech is expected to highlight the striking differences in vision, experience and temperament between Harris and Trump, the source said, underscoring the vice president’s story and what her candidacy means for the nation.

Wednesday’s speech is his 13th

His timeline at the conventions showcased his rise through the party ranks to the top of the Democratic ticket and being enshrined as one of its most prominent historical figures.

After giving a brief speech at the 1976 convention, where he talked about the legacy of former President Harry Truman, Clinton was invited to speak at the 1980 convention when he was freshman governor of Arkansas.

The 33-year-old gave a brief speech, talking about his upbringing in Hope, Arkansas, and the dreams for his then 6-month-old daughter Chelsea.

Between that convention and the next, Clinton had lost one gubernatorial reelection and won another, earning the nickname “the comeback kid.” Speaking at the 1984 convention, representing the New Democrats movement, Clinton invoked Harry Truman in his pitch to the Democrats.

“He began the Democratic Party’s historic commitment to civil rights and brought the United States into peacetime cooperation with other nations,” he said.

Clinton was given a major speaking slot at the 1988 DNC with a primetime speech ahead of the nomination of Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis.

The speech turned out to be memorable but in the wrong way. Clinton spoke for 35 minutes, much longer than his planned 15, boring the crowd.

In fact, one of the loudest responses came at the end when Clinton told the crowd, “In closing.”

He would get a different reception four years later at the DNC at New York’s Madison Square Garden when he accepted the party’s nomination for president.

‘The Man from Hope’

Before his speech, an autobiographical video was played titled “The Man from Hope,” a theme that Clinton emphasized in a 53-minute speech.

“I still believe in a place called Hope,” he told the roaring crowd.

During his speech at the 1996 DNC, Clinton flipped the message of his Republican opponent Sen. Bob Dole, who campaigned on the idea of being a bridge to the past.

“Let us resolve to build a bridge to the 21st century,” he said.

Clinton’s next appearance at the DNC came after rough four years at the White House. He became the second president to be impeached on perjury and obstruction of justice charges following an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

The Senate later acquitted him on those charges.

Clinton entered the Staples Arena during the 2000 DNC with a camera following his path to the podium while the arena’s screen displayed his administration’s successes such as the first budget surplus in decades and declines in crime.

“My fellow Americans, the future of our country is now in your hands,” he said. “And remember, whenever you think about me, keep putting people first.”

In 2004, Clinton told Democratic delegates that he came as a “foot soldier” to help elect Sen. John Kerry.

He reminded the nation that was in the midst of two wars in the Middle East following the Sept. 11 attacks of more peaceful times.

When Hillary Clinton ran against Barack Obama

In 2008, Clinton began the campaign season championing Sen. Hillary Clinton in her bid for the Democratic nominee, even taking jabs at her competitor then Sen. Barack Obama.

Clinton showed no animosity towards Obama during his speech at the 2008 DNC.

“Senator Obama’s life is a 21st century incarnation of the old-fashioned American dream. His achievements are proof of our continuing progress toward the more perfect union of our founders’ dreams,” he said.

Clinton would repeat this sentiment during his remarks four years later.

In 2016, Clinton took the DNC stage in another new role as the spouse of the Democratic presidential candidate. In his speech, he talked about their relationship and her resolve to help Americans.

“But for this time, Hillary is uniquely qualified to seize the opportunities and reduce the risks we face. And she is still the best darn change-maker I have ever known,” he said.

Like other speakers, Clinton’s appearance at the 2020 DNC was done virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In just video message recorded from his Chappaqua, New York home, Clinton reassured voters that former Vice President Joe Biden was the best candidate to lead America back.

“It’s Trump’s “Us vs. Them” America against Joe Biden’s America, where we all live and work together. It’s a clear choice. And the future of our country is riding on it,” he said.

ABC News’ Gabriella Abdul-Hakim contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

More than 30 Republicans file amicus brief against Tennessee’s transgender care ban
More than 30 Republicans file amicus brief against Tennessee’s transgender care ban
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A group of more than 30 current and former Republican officials filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday condemning a Tennessee law that bans gender-affirming medical care for trans youth.

“States have no business overruling the decisions of fit parents who make an informed medical choice for their children that is supported by their doctors,” the filing reads.

The Supreme Court is preparing to take up a constitutional challenge to the law, which restricts access to puberty blockers, hormone therapies and surgeries specifically for the purpose of gender transitioning for people under the age of 18. The law does not restrict this care for non-transgender patients.

At least 25 states have passed similar bans on gender-affirming medical care.

The Republican signatories include representatives from state legislatures, the George W. Bush administration, as well as the John McCain and Mitt Romney presidential campaigns. It also includes Jordan Willow Evans, the nation’s first openly transgender elected Republican.

The signatories argue that the law is “nothing less than ‘a vast government overreach,’” quoting former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, who vetoed a gender-confirming medical care ban for transgender youths in his state.

Hutchinson’s veto was followed by a veto from Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine against his state’s own proposed gender-affirming care ban. Both Hutchinson’s and DeWine’s vetoes were overridden by their respective state legislature.

Republicans and political conservatives in opposition to the Tennessee law say they are against the law because of their values of limited government and respect for families – “in particular, the rights of parents to make weighty decisions about the upbringing and medical care of their own children.”

“Parents want their children to be safe, happy and healthy. Parents of transgender children are no different,” the filing reads. “Reasonable people can disagree about what is best for kids, but the question presented here is who makes that decision: their parents or government bureaucrats?”

The filing also quotes Republican former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie – whose former staff is also represented among the amicus brief signatories.

On the presidential campaign trail in 2023, Christie said that “parents are the people who are best positioned to make these judgments” and “the government should [n]ever be stepping into the place of the parents.”

Tennessee Republican lawmakers in favor of trans care bans have defended the law in light of the impending Supreme Court case, often arguing that children should wait to receive care until they are adults.

“Tennessee is committed to protecting children from permanent, life-altering decisions,” Gov. Bill Lee said in an April 2023 post on the social media platform X after the Justice Department argued the law violates the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause.

In a statement on the Supreme Court case, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti also defended the law: “We fought hard to defend Tennessee’s law protecting kids from irreversible gender treatments and secured a thoughtful and well-reasoned opinion from the 6th Circuit.”

He continued, “I look forward to finishing the fight in the United States Supreme Court. This case will bring much-needed clarity to whether the Constitution contains special protections for gender identity.”

The filing notes people and medical professionals believe that it endangers children with gender dysphoria not to provide them with gender-affirming care.

Major national medical associations — including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and more than 20 others — agree that gender-affirming care is safe, effective, beneficial and medically necessary.

Research has found that hormone therapy can improve the mental health of transgender adolescents and teenagers, according to a study in the New England Journal of Medicine, reducing depression and anxiety and increasing life satisfaction.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

US officials seek to rein in looming Israeli response to Iranian missile attack
US officials seek to rein in looming Israeli response to Iranian missile attack
People inspect the remains of an Iranian missile that fell into the home of a Bedouin family in the Negev desert near Arad, Oct. 2, 2024, in the aftermath of an overnight Iranian missile attack on Israel. (Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Even as Iranian missiles were streaking across the skies over Israel this week, U.S. officials say they were actively engaging with their Israeli counterparts to game out an appropriate response to the attack and underscore the need to avoid escalation.

Now that the fog of war has subsided to reveal that Iran’s barrage on Tuesday did not incur massive loss of life or widespread damage, several Biden administration officials tell ABC News they’re more optimistic they can persuade Israel to carry out a measured response — but said they still fear a significant counterattack could trigger additional military action from Iran that leads to spiraling escalation in the Middle East.

One U.S. official said Israel aims to reestablish deterrence through its response by putting on a show of force. However, the official said Israel is unlikely to hit Iran’s nuclear facilities — a move that would spark ire from Tehran and one President Joe Biden made clear he does not support following a conversation with other members of the G7.

“We’ll be discussing with Israelis what they’re going to do,” Biden said Wednesday. “All seven of us agree that they have a right to respond, but they should respond in proportion.”

Another U.S. official said Israel could opt to go after other targets critical to Iran’s economy, like the country’s energy grid or its oil production infrastructure, but that striking a military installation would be the route with the lowest risk of escalation.

They added that the Biden administration believes Israel is still evaluating its options and has not yet set a firm timeline for its response.

An Israeli official told ABC News on Wednesday that its retaliation would be “significant” and “come fast.”

The Iranian regime has issued a range of messages following Tuesday’s attack on Israel, blaming the presence of the U.S. and some European nations in the Middle East for the turmoil in the region and declaring that peace depends on “rooting out the evil of these countries” while also declaring Tehran doesn’t want a broader war.

“We don’t seek war, it is Israel that is forcing us to react,” Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said during a press conference in Qatar on Wednesday.

Tehran said its attack was incited by the assassination of Hamas’ political leader Ismail Haniyeh on Iranian soil in July, which was widely attributed to Israel, and the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli strike last week.

The Biden administration has lauded the killing of Nasrallah, saying Israel acted to bring the leader of a designated terror organization to justice. But the killing of the Iranian proxy group’s leader has also complicated the leverage the U.S. has over Israel.

In April, Tehran launched a drone and missile attack at Israel to settle the score following an Israeli airstrike on an Iranian diplomatic compound in Damascus, Syria. Then, the tit-for-tat ended with a murmur — a muted counterblow from Israel on a single Iranian military site.

But in the spring, Israel still wished to avoid provoking Hezbollah, making the country more amenable to the Biden administration’s pleas for caution. Now, Israel is actively carrying out ground incursions into Lebanon and has greatly diminished the militant group’s capability.

The Biden administration initially responded to Israel’s actions in Lebanon by urgently calling for a cease-fire.

Now, U.S. officials say they are still pursuing a diplomatic solution, but the public messaging from Washington has pivoted back to one of support for Israel rather than calls for truce in Lebanon.

“Make no mistake, the United States is fully, fully supportive of Israel,” Biden said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.