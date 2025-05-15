Want a shot at stardom? Apply for new ‘Star Search’ reboot, underway at Netflix

Netflix

For anyone with a special talent who’s ever dreamed of showcasing it to the world — the chance to do so could be yours. 

Netflix confirms a reboot of the legendary talent show Star Search is in the works and the streamer is calling on folks to apply.

The competition show, which originally ran from 1983 to 1995, and featured some of today’s entertainment icons like Beyoncé, Britney Spears and Adam Sandler, is returning to TV as a live show that’ll air each week. 

Episodes will include emerging performers in music, dance, comedy and kids’ categories as hopeful artists take the stage to compete against one another. The competition will include eliminations and “plenty of surprises along the way.”

Star Search also helped launch the careers of Dave Chappelle, Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera.

While the host, judges and premiere date is yet to be announced, Netflix has confirmed the new, live Star Search will be produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment (Rhythm + Flow, Super Bowl Halftime Show). 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

It’s time to do the time warp again.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a new 4K restoration and slate of special events, including a theatrical release in the U.S.

The cult-classic 1975 film has been newly restored and remastered on Blu-ray in 4K Ultra HD by the Walt Disney Studios Restoration team. The entire project took 10 months, and included a digital scan and preservation process that made sure every frame of the film was presented in a new way with unprecedented clarity and vibrancy.

Additionally, the new restoration includes a newly mixed Dolby Atmos audio track to enhance the iconic soundtrack with further depth and dimension. The original mono audio has also been restored, allowing fans to experience the film just as it was when it premiered 50 years ago.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show was directed by Jim Sharman and stars Barry Bostwick, Susan Sarandon and Tim Curry. It follows a newly engaged couple after their car breaks down on a rainy night. They end up inside the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter for an adventure like they’ve never experienced before.

While theatrical dates for this new restoration have yet to be announced, a press release promises future announcements coming soon.

“It’s a privilege to help preserve the legacy of a film that has meant so much to so many,” Kevin Schaeffer, the director of restoration & library management, said. “Bringing The Rocky Horror Picture Show to life in 4K allows us to honor its bold, genre-defying spirit and ensure that audiences – both longtime fans and first-time viewers – can experience it as it was originally intended, with stunning picture and sound.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Robert De Niro and Jenna Ortega are set to act together in the upcoming film Shutout.

The duo will star in the film that director David O. Russell will helm, Variety reports. Shutout will be based on a screenplay written by Alejandro Adams.

The film follows a pool hustler named Jake Kejeune, who will be played by De Niro.

“Having lived and lost by the roll of a ball in smoky backroom halls, Jake encounters Mia (Ortega), a young prodigy whose raw, electrifying talent reignites a fire he thought long extinguished,” according to the official synopsis.

Jake senses a rare opportunity to shape a legend in the craft, so he takes Mia under his wing in the high-stakes world of pool.

The film will be produced by Russell, as well as Joe Roth and Judd Kirschenbaum of RK Films.

“We’re delighted to be collaborating with the acclaimed director David O. Russell and the legendary Robert De Niro, and especially excited to see Jenna step into the spotlight alongside these two cinematic icons,” Kirschenbaum said. “It’s a rare and thrilling opportunity to support such a high-caliber team coming together to tell a compelling story — a lineup so precise, it feels like the perfect break.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Alistair Heap/Focus Features

A lottery winner reunites his favorite band in the new film The Ballad of Wallis Island.

Longtime collaborators Tim Key and Tom Basden star in the movie, which arrives in select theaters on Friday.

Key plays Charles, the world’s biggest fan of the fictional former folk-rock duo McGwyer Mortimer. Basden is Herb McGwyer, a musician who is surprised to find out he’s been brought out to a remote location to play a concert for an audience of one.

The feature is based on a short film Key and Basden made with this film’s director, James Griffiths, 18 years ago. Basden told ABC Audio “it was a lovely thing to revisit and to come back to and to play these characters again and to kind of rediscover that sort of dynamic between Charles and Herb.”

Both actors wrote this film’s script, which Basden said was “a very easy and organic thing.”

“The good thing about working with someone for such a long time as I have with Tim is that you kind of know exactly what the other person would do and what that character would say,” Basden said.

After agreeing with Basden, Key made sure to add, “Just as a slight caveat. It did take us 18 years to write it.”

The biggest change from the short film to this feature is the addition of the new character Nell Mortimer, who is played by Carey Mulligan.

“That kind of elevated our film and turned it into something very different,” Key said. “Both the character, what that added to the story, and then obviously [we were] very, very lucky to have Carey Mulligan.” 

The Ballad of Wallis Island expands to even more theaters on April 18.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.