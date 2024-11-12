Warner Bros. selling 10 real-life Batmobiles

If you’ve ever wanted to be Batman — or, more accurately, his deep-pocketed alter ego Bruce Wayne — here’s your chance. 

To celebrate the 85th anniversary of the Caped Crusader, Warner Bros. is selling 10 authentic Tumblers — that is, the tank-like Batmobile model as driven by Christian Bale‘s Batman, for the price of $2.9 million a pop. 

The vehicles are accurate in nearly every way to the ones seen in Christopher Nolan‘s Dark Knight trilogy, except the jet exhaust and machine guns are for show only.

The very limited-edition vehicles are made from Kevlar, carbon fiber, and sheet metal and fiberglass, and feature tubular aeronautical steel frames, 4-wheel power disc brakes, and a 6.2 liter LS3 525 HP Engine boasting 486 foot pounds of torque. 

And while some of the bells and whistles are for the big screen, the roar of the engine, as seen in the movies, is very much real.

The 5,511-pound, 9-foot-wide beasts aren’t street legal.

That said, it’s pretty safe to assume that unless you’re “pancaking cop cars” as seen in the movies, most cops would probably give you a request for a selfie, not a ticket.

Sign up here if you’ve got 3 million bucks to spare. 

The world premiere of ‘Gladiator II’ will be staged as a UK charity event with a Royal Film Performance
The U.K. nonprofit organization The Film and TV Charity has teamed up with Paramount Pictures for the world premiere of Gladiator II

The film starring Pedro Pascal, Paul MescalJoseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington will be presented in London as one of the charity’s Royal Film Performances — the 72nd film to be so honored — on Nov. 13.

Director Ridley Scott‘s sequel will screen for an A-list crowd, including “members of the Royal Family, making it a glamorous occasion filled with star-studded appearances and iconic red-carpet moments,” according to the organization.

Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, who head the charity, are expected to be there.

The Film and TV Charity is dedicated to raising “essential funds to support people working behind the scenes in the UK’s film, TV, and cinema industry.”

Red carpet footage of the event will be streamed to 30 cinemas hosting regional premieres across the U.K.

Scott said in a statement, “Ever since making Gladiator, year after year, I kept asking myself, ‘Is there a sequel?’ After nearly 25 years, we are excited to finally answer that question for you, and audiences everywhere.”

He continued, “It feels only right that the UK premiere of Gladiator II is taking place in aid of the Film and TV Charity, an organization that works tirelessly to support the UK industry. I think it will live up to your expectations.”

The movie premieres stateside on Nov. 21.

Dame Maggie Smith, ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Downton Abbey’ star, dies at 89
Maggie Smith, the venerable British actress whose career on stage, film and television spanned more than 60 years, has died. She was 89.

Her sons, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, confirmed she had died in a statement to the Press Association.

Having appeared in more than 50 films, Smith was considered one of Britain’s best-known actresses and was beloved by recent generations for her roles as Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films and the Dowager Countess of Grantham on television’s Downton Abbey.

In addition to winning two Academy Awards, Smith earned five BAFTA Awards, three Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes, three Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Tony Award. In 1990, she was appointed a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Kathy Bates calls ‘Matlock’ reboot her “last dance” before retirement
Kathy Bates is set to play the titular character in CBS’ upcoming Matlock reboot, and that may be the last we see of her.

The 76-year-old actress told The New York Times in a recent interview that she’s looking to retire after the series ends, saying, “This is my last dance.”

Adds Bates, “It becomes my life. Sometimes I get jealous of having this talent, because I can’t hold it back, and I just want my life.”

However, Matlock, a reworking of the legal drama that ran from 1986 to 1995 and starred the late Andy Griffith, was too tempting for her to turn down.

“Everything I’ve prayed for, worked for, clawed my way up for, I am suddenly able to be asked to use all of it,” Bates noted. “It’s exhausting.”

Matlock, also starring Beau Bridges, Jason Ritter, Skye P. Marshall, David Del Rio and Leah Lewis, premieres Sept. 22 on CBS.

