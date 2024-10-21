Warner Bros. TV chief gives updates on ‘Harry Potter’ series, ‘Ted Lasso’ season 4

Harry Potter fans have just gotten an update about Warner Bros.’ planned TV series about the boy wizard.

Variety reports that while speaking at Mipcom in Cannes, Warner Bros. TV Group Chairman and CEO Channing Dungey shared some tidbits about what to expect, and it seems the show plans to delve into the Potter world even more than the movies did.

Dungey said that being part of the series is an “unbelievable dream, honestly … and as somebody who is a huge fan of the books, the opportunity to get to explore them in a little bit more in-depth that you can in just a two-hour film … that’s the whole reason we’re on this journey.”

As for what stage the project is in, Dungey shared that the “writing staff was in place and they’re doing what they need to do, and casting calls have opened up in the U.K. and Ireland, so the process is moving along.” 

Dungey also offered an update on the future of Ted Lasso, noting, “We are in conversations about season four, and they are very exciting conversations, but it’s still early days.” 

Earlier reports said Warner Bros. TV had picked up the options for series regulars Hannah WaddinghamBrett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift, and it sounds like star Jason Sudeikis could be returning as well in some capacity.

“We had always been clear that we there wasn’t going to be more Ted Lasso if Jason [Sudeikis] and team weren’t feeling excited about it,” Dungey said, “and I can tell you firsthand that he’s in a place where he’s feeling really excited and feels good about it”

Prime Video renews ‘Reacher’ early for fourth season
Alan Ritchson‘s hulking hero Jack Reacher will return for a fourth season, Prime Video announced on Wednesday. 

The early renewal comes as the show’s third season is still in production.

The streamer noted in the announcement that the second season of the series based on author and show co-producer Lee Child‘s beloved investigator was the most viewed 2023 release on Prime Video.

Reacher has become a phenomenon that continues to resonate with our global customers beyond our wildest expectations and we are thrilled to bring the series back for an additional season,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios. He added, “We are looking forward to more action and adventure from the immensely talented team behind the series.”

The third season of the action-packed drama series will be based on the seventh book in Child’s bestselling series, Persuader. “Reacher must go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past,” Prime Video teases. 

Maria Sten will return for season 3, joined by Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Johnny BerchtoldBrian Tee, Roberto Montesinos, Olivier Richters and Daniel David Stewart.

Meanwhile, as reported, the streamer is also developing a spin-off series centering on Sten’s Frances Neagley, one of Reacher’s allies.

 

Jack Black and Paul Rudd reportedly hunting ‘Anaconda’ reboot
Given how delightfully cheesy the 1997 original is — and what wise guys the two stars are — it’s raising some eyebrows that Paul Rudd and Jack Black are reportedly circling a reboot of Anaconda. 

The Hollywood Reporter, however, says that’s the case.

The director will be Tom Gormican, who helmed the hit absurdist Nicolas Cage/Pedro Pascal comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, so this likely won’t be a down-the-middle remake.

The original starred Owen Wilson, Ice Cube and Jennifer Lopez, and featured Jon Voight as a scuzzy Paraguayan snake hunter in a performance so over the top that it has been immortalized in memes and GIFs.

The movie, about a National Geographic film crew in search of the massive reptile, became a cult hit, grossing more than $130 million. It went on to spawn a 2004 sequel before the franchise went the way of Sharknado with a pair of Sci-Fi Channel horror comedy films in 2008 and 2009.

As for Black and Rudd, THR says it’s not clear who is playing whom, but the two main characters in Gormican’s project are guys having mid-life crises who seek to remake their favorite snake movie — only to run into real trouble in the jungle. One’s a wedding photographer and the other is a fading actor hoping to get back into the spotlight.

Jimmy Fallon taking Fridays off from ‘The Tonight Show’
For the upcoming season, Jimmy Fallon is going to join his late night colleagues Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers by taking Fridays off. 

The Hollywood Reporter says The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will move to a four-day-a-week schedule, as opposed to the five-day shooting schedule he’s kept for years. 

Most late night shows have been airing repeats on Fridays, even Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, but Fallon’s show had resisted the trend. 

The trade suspects NBC’s belt-tightening was behind the decision due to shifting viewer habits. As THR reported, that was behind the decision to clip Meyers’ Late Show house band and CBS’ move not to replace The Late Late Show with James Corden with another chat show, and instead air the cheaper-to-produce game show @Midnight in its place.

He may be a day short, but Fallon recently re-upped his contract through 2028. 

