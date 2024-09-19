Warner Bros. TV paying its teachers more: ‘Abbott Elementary’ gang reportedly getting “major” raises

There has been a rallying cry in this country to pay our educators more, and Warner Bros. Television has apparently listened — even though the Abbott Elementary cast only pretends to be teachers on ABC. 

Deadline is reporting the cast of the show created by producer and co-star Quinta Brunson has gotten “major salary increases” for the fast-approaching fourth season of the series. 

According to the trade, the six regular cast members of the series — Brunson, Tyler James WilliamsSheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti and Lisa Ann Walter — have been given “big” per-episode bumps, in the “triple digit” percentage compared to the last season, in fact. 

William Stanford Davis, who plays the wise-cracking janitor Mr. Johnson, was also given a “generous raise,” according to the trade. He only became a series regular in the second season, but according to the trade, he will be pulling in $100,000 an episode.

School is back in session for the fourth season of Abbott Elementary on Oct. 9 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

'Baby Reindeer' defamation lawsuit gets trial date
Gaad – Courtesy Netflix

Deadline is reporting that a defamation lawsuit centering on Netflix’s Emmy-nominated hit Baby Reindeer could have its day in court in May 2025.

A federal judge has set a trial date of May 6, 2025, in the $170 million suit against the streamer from Fiona Harvey, who claims the show’s stalker, Martha Scott, was based on her interactions with its creator, writer and star Richard Gadd.

As reported, Gadd claimed a chance meeting with Harvey at the pub where he worked led to her sending him “thousands of emails, hundreds of voicemails, and a number of handwritten letters” that “often included sexually explicit, violent, and derogatory content, hateful speech, and threats.”

In the series, Scott does the same to Gadd’s character, Donny, eventually leading to her being charged by police — something Harvey claims never happened in real life.

Gadd had previously said he’d testify against Harvey should the need arise, but insisted that his series “is not a documentary” and that “Martha Scott is not Fiona Harvey.”

He also said it was Harvey who outed herself, claiming she inspired the Martha character in an interview with Piers Morgan. In the same interview, she also denied sending Gadd “thousands” of messages — some of which Gadd attached to his formal statement as proof.

The trade notes there is a strong chance the matter will be settled before going in front of a jury.

Meanwhile, Baby Reindeer already won a pair of trophies at the Creative Arts Emmys, and Gadd is nominated for Sunday night’s ceremony for both his writing and his performance in the Best Limited or Anthology Series and Lead Actor categories.

His onscreen stalker, played by Jessica Gunning, snagged a nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Adam Sandler says Travis Kelce nearly played his son in 'Happy Gilmore' sequel
Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Adam Sandler joined Travis and Jason Kelce on the sibling athletes’ New Heights podcast on Wednesday to discuss the new follow-up movie to the cult classic Happy Gilmore.

Sandler revealed that at one point Travis nearly played the son of his alter ego, a hockey player who becomes an unlikely golf pro. “I was thinking, we were talking about you playing my son while we were writing it literally like six months ago,” said Sandler. “We were like, imagine if Travis was my first baby, how funny that would be.”

But Sandler has something else in mind for the NFL star in the Netflix-bound sequel. Sandler hinted, “Travis, we’re gonna have fun because the scene you’re doing is with so many great golfers, it’s going to be amazing.”

The former SNL star and stand-up comic vowed, “You’re going to be funny as hell.”

As reported, Travis made no secret of his desire to be in the film, expressing back in May on his podcast that he’d do “anything” to show up on screen.

He’s such a fan that he confessed to Sandler he’s been perfecting Happy’s trademark run-up golf drive. “I think I got the swing down,” he said. In fact, a video of him doing just that went viral.

Sandler admitted that while performing the famous swing he’s not always accurate. “I got to say when I’m doing the Happy Gilmore swing, I’m maybe one for four with that,” said Sandler.

“A little TV magic on the back end,” Travis joked.

Happy Gilmore 2 comes out next year on Netflix.

Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Apple TV+
Time Bandits: An 11-year-old history buff explores history’s greatest heists in the new series.

Netflix
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire: Did you miss the film in theaters earlier this year? The Paul Rudd-starring adventure movie is now available to watch on streaming.

The Decameron: The Black plague devastates Florence, Italy, in the new comedy series.

Élite: Say goodbye to the Spanish teen drama series as it finishes with its eighth and final season.

Max
Charlie Hustle & the Matter of Pete Rose: Learn about the life and career of one of baseball’s most polarizing figures in the new docuseries.

Knox Goes Away: Michael Keaton directs and stars in the thriller about a hit man making amends before his dementia takes over.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

