Warner reeling over federal funds

Senator Mark Warner is still reeling over the possible lost of $100 million in federal aid promised to Microporous, a Kentucky-based battery company with plans to locate in Pittsylvania County and employ 2,000 people. The money was approved under the Biden administration and now the Trump administration has it on hold.
Related Posts
Schools ask for more local funding; proposed real estate tax drops
Martinsville City School Superintendent Zeb Talley presented the new school budget to City Council at New College Institute last night.…
Sewer and asbestos remediation remains at old Patrick County hospital
Braden Health officials told the Patrick County Board of Supervisors on Monday that sewer and asbestos is keeping them from…
Martinsville real estate assessments soar
Real estate assessment notices in Martinsville went out on Thursday and began arriving in mailboxes over the weekend. While the…