Warren Buffett to donate $1.1 billion of Berkshire stock to 4 family foundations

Houston Cofield/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — In a letter to shareholders, Warren Buffett revealed that he would be donating more than $1.1 billion of Berkshire Hathaway stock to four of his family’s foundations. In addition, he detailed plans for distributing his wealth after his death.

Buffett, the CEO and Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, reflected in the letter released Monday on his life and how long he has lived.

“Father time always wins. But he can be fickle – indeed unfair and even cruel – sometimes ending life at birth or soon thereafter while, at other times, waiting a century or so before paying a visit,” Buffett said. “To date, I’ve been very lucky, but, before long, he will get around to me.”

Buffet, 94, said he and his late wife, Susan Buffett, always expected she would outlive him and be the one to distribute his fortune.

But when Susan died in 2004, with a fortune of $3 billion and 96% of that going to the foundation, she left $10 million to each of their three children.

That was the largest gift they had given them, Buffet said.

Buffett believes that parents should support their children but do so in a meaningful way.

“Our belief that hugely wealthy parents should leave their children enough so they can do anything but not enough that they can do nothing,” Buffett wrote in his letter to shareholders.

Buffett explains that he “never wished to create a dynasty or pursue any plan that extended beyond the children.” He also admits that while he and Susan encouraged the children to get involved in philanthropy, that the children weren’t ready to handle the wealth Berkshire stocks had generated in light of their mother’s death.

Since the 2006 lifetime pledge Buffett made and later expanded, the children have dramatically increased their philanthropic activities, Buffet said. And now Buffett is entrusting them fully.

“The children have now more than justified our hopes and, upon my death, will have full responsibility for gradually distributing all of my Berkshire holdings,” Buffet said. “These now account for 99 1⁄2% of my wealth.”

Buffett has described his wealth and age as “lucky” but he also sees a downside to it, he said.

“There is, however, a downside to my good fortune in avoiding his notice. The expected life span of my children has materially diminished since the 2006 pledge. They are now 71, 69 and 66.”

With his children getting older, the family has also designated three potential successors, Buffett said.

“Each is well known to my children and makes sense to all of us. They are also somewhat younger than my children,” Buffett said.

Buffett also reflects on his “lucky streak” dating back to 1930 when he was born as white male in the United States. He mentions his two sisters being promised by the 19th Amendment to be treated equally with males. And he admits to growing in a country that has not yet fulfilled its promises elsewhere.

“In 1930, however, I emerged in a country that hadn’t yet gotten around to fulfilling its earlier aspirations,” Buffett said. “Aided by Billie Jean King, Sandra Day O’Connor, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, and countless others, things began changing in the 1970s.”

Favored by male status, Buffet said he had confidence he would become rich one day. But he never expected it to be the way it is, he said.

“But in no way did I, or anyone else, dream of the fortunes that have become attainable in America during the last few decades,” Buffett said. “Billions became the new millions.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Rising oil prices after Iran strike could increase US gas prices, experts say
Getty Images – STOCK/Anton Petrus

(NEW YORK) — Oil prices climbed more than 3% on Tuesday in the immediate aftermath of an Iranian missile attack on Israel.

The spike in prices is expected to push up the price of U.S. gasoline, experts told ABC News.

Drivers could face a price increase of between 10 and 15 cents per gallon, experts estimated. The national average price of a gallon of gas currently stands at $3.20, AAA data showed.

A further escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran could send oil and gas prices significantly higher, said Ramanan Krishnamoorti, a professor of petroleum engineering at the University of Houston.

“Clearly this will have a huge impact on gas prices,” Krishnamoorti told ABC News. “There’s no doubt about that.”

Iran said the attack on Tuesday was retaliation for a wave of assassinations carried out by Israel over the last several weeks targeting Hezbollah leaders. Israel will have a “significant response” to Iran’s attack, an Israeli official told ABC News.

While sanctions have constrained Iranian oil output in recent years, the nation asserts control over the passage of tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, a trading route that facilitates the transport of about 15% of global oil supply.

Passage through the Suez Canal, another important shipping route for crude oil, could be impacted by further attacks, as happened with Yemen-based Houthi attacks on freight ships earlier in the war, Krishnamoorti said.

Despite a recent uptick, the price of oil stands well below a 2022 peak reached when the blazing-hot economic rebound from the pandemic collided with a supply shortage imposed by the Russia-Ukraine war. Gas prices, meanwhile, have plummeted in recent months.

The U.S. set a record for crude oil production in 2023, averaging 12.9 million barrels per day, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, a federal agency.

The surge in U.S. production would help limit the impact of a possible supply disruption, though oil prices are set on a global market, where a major supply shock could not be entirely accounted for with U.S. oil output, Timothy Fitzgerald, a professor of business economics at the University of Tennessee who studies the petroleum industry, told ABC News.

“This is less troubling than it would’ve been a generation ago,” Fitzgerald said. “Today, we export more crude oil than we import.”

If both sides deescalate, the price of crude oil could quickly drop back to where it stood before the Iranian attack on Tuesday, Fitzgerald added.

“There would be no lasting importance of that,” Fitzgerald said.

The rise in oil prices comes at a relatively quiet period in the U.S. gasoline market. Drivers have enjoyed a sharp decline in gasoline prices over recent months, in part due to sluggish demand for gas as the busy summer traveling season has given way to an autumn slowdown.

Still, a regional war in the Middle East could upend the market and spike prices, experts said.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina condemned Iran’s missile attack on Israel, calling it a “breaking point” on Tuesday and urging President Joe Biden’s administration to respond.

Graham called for oil refineries to be “hit and hit hard” and said his prayers are “with the people of Israel.”

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are monitoring the Iranian attack from the White House Situation Room. Biden directed the U.S. military to aid Israel’s defense against Iranian attacks and shoot down missiles.

ABC News’ Allison Pecorin and Jordana Miller contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

What to know about the hoax ‘Goodbye Meta AI’ posts going viral on Instagram
As seen on Instagram

(NEW YORK) — If you’ve opened Instagram over the last few days, you’ve likely seen a post that begins with the words “Goodbye Meta AI.”

The post, most often shared on Instagram stories, features black-and-white text warning of “legal consequences” and the use of artificial intelligence by Meta, the parent company of Instagram, Threads and Facebook.

“If you do not post at least once it will be assumed you are okay with them using your information and photos,” the text reads, in part. “I do not give Meta or anyone else permission to use any of my personal data, profile information or photos.”

Since early September, the message has been shared widely, even though it is a hoax.

More recently, when the message is shared on Instagram stories, it is blocked out by a warning that the message contains “false information.”

The warning directs users to a fact-check on the website LeadStories.com.

“Does posting a statement ensure that users of Meta services will not have their data used in Meta’s artificial intelligence training? No, that’s not true: Posting the viral statement, or any other statement, doesn’t mean that Meta will not use that data for AI training, but users in Europe can object via a form in their account settings,” the fact-check reads. “The statement is an example of “copypasta,” text containing information that’s often not true but which is repeatedly copied and pasted online.”

Meta describes generative AI as, “a type of artificial intelligence that can create new content when a person or business gives it instructions or asks it a question.”

When Meta announced its new generative AI features last year, the company detailed how and why it uses data for AI purposes.

According to the company, it pulls data for AI from users’ public posts, their interactions with AI features and publicly-available information from places like databases and search engines.

“We use public posts and comments on Facebook and Instagram to train generative AI models for these features and for the open-source community,” reads Meta’s public privacy policy. “We don’t use posts or comments with an audience other than Public for these purposes.”

The company does not appear to pull information from data for generative AI from user accounts that are set to private.

Meta did not reply to ABC News’ request for comment.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

What to know about a possible rate cut this week
Bloomberg Creative/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Borrowers have waited years for a sign of relief from high interest rates for everything from credit card loans to mortgages. The wait may come to an end this week.

Investors widely expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates at a meeting on Wednesday. The move would dial back the central bank’s benchmark rate from a 23-year high, reversing some of the rate hikes initiated three years ago in an effort to fight inflation.

Questions, however, remain about the size of the rate cut, what it means for borrowers and how it may impact the 2024 presidential race.

Experts spoke to ABC News about what to know ahead of the potential interest rate cut.

Why is the Fed expected to cut interest rates?

In 2021, the Fed began aggressively raising interest rates in an effort to bring inflation under control. The policy has largely succeeded. Inflation has slowed dramatically from a peak of about 9% in 2022, though it remains slightly higher than the Fed’s target of 2%.

Meanwhile, the job market has slowed. A weaker-than-expected jobs report in each of the last two months has stoked concern among some economists. The unemployment rate has ticked up this year from 3.7% to 4.2%.

Those trends have shifted the Fed’s focus away from controlling inflation and toward ensuring a healthy job market.

In theory, lower interest rates help stimulate economic activity and boost employment; higher interest rates slow economic performance and ease inflation.

“The Fed has been very much guided by data,” Anastassia Fedyk, a professor of finance at Haas Business School at the University of California Berkeley, told ABC News. “ Inflation numbers in the last few months have started looking good, and things are not looking so hot in terms of the jobs reports.”

What will the size of the rate cut be?

The chances of an interest rate cut at the Fed’s meeting next week are all but certain, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.

Market observers are divided nearly down the middle over whether the Fed will impose its typical cut of a quarter of a percentage point, or opt for a larger half-point cut. The tool estimates the probability of a quarter-point cut at 51% and the odds of a half-point cut at 49%.

“There is that much uncertainty because it seems not all Fed officials are of the same opinion,” Gregory Daco, chief economist at accounting firm EY, told ABC News.

Some Fed policymakers appear to prefer a gradual approach to rate cuts in light of easing inflation and a resilient, albeit weakened, labor market, Daco said. By contrast, others seem to favor a large initial cut that would help avert a more severe job market slowdown.

What would a rate cut mean for credit card fees, mortgage rates?

An interest rate cut would mark a major milestone as the Fed shifts toward a lowering of rates and an easing of costs for borrowers, experts said. Still, they added, the initial rate cut would not substantially lessen loan payments.

“In the grand scheme of things, it’s peanuts,” Daco said.

Nevertheless, some loan relief has already emerged in anticipation of a gradual lowering of interest rates over the coming months.

Mortgage rates fell last week to their lowest level since April 2023, Freddie Mac data showed. The 10-year treasury yield, which helps set the level of many consumer loans, has plummeted nearly a percentage point since July.

“This is a sign of a trend that’s going to start, but it’s going to take a lot longer and be milder than an immediate transition,” Fedyk said.

What would a rate cut mean for the November election?

Typically, lower interest rates make borrowing less expensive for businesses and consumers, propelling companies to invest in new projects and everyday people to stretch for bigger purchases. That all should help propel economic growth and buoy consumer optimism.

In turn, an economic surge could benefit the incumbent party, dispelling concern about a recession and improving the livelihoods of everyday people, some analysts previously told ABC News.

However, the benefits of a forthcoming rate cut could prove more limited, since rate moves take hold after a period of delay that can last months, analysts said.

The most recent Democratic presidential candidate who failed to win reelection, Jimmy Carter, lost his bid amid a historic series of rate hikes at the Fed.

A rate cut would deviate from the policy approach taken by the Fed prior to many recent presidential elections, a Reuters analysis found. Policy rates were left unchanged for six to 12 months before the 2020, 2016, 2012 and 2000 U.S. presidential elections, according to Reuters.

To be sure, the Fed says it bases its decisions on economic conditions and operates as an independent government body.

When asked about the 2024 election at a press conference in Washington, D.C., in December, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said, “We don’t think about politics.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.