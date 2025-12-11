Washington flooding ‘extremely unpredictable,’ residents should be prepared to evacuate: Governor

Heavy rain fall (Photography by Keith Getter (all rights reserved)/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Up to 100,000 people in Washington state could be ordered to evacuate amid the threat of “catastrophic” flooding, officials said.

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson, who has declared a state of emergency, stressed Thursday that the flooding “is extremely unpredictable” and “potentially historic.”

“If you have instructions to evacuate from your local authorities, please, please, please evacuate,” the governor pleaded.

This dangerous flooding was sparked by an atmospheric river event that dumped more than 1 foot of rain in parts of western Washington state over the last three days.

Multiple rivers are at major flood stage and more are expected to grow into major flood stage later in the day on Thursday.

The Snohomish River at Snohomish has reached a record high of 34 feet, shattering the previous record of 33.5 feet. The river is cresting at this location and may stay near 34 feet until mid-day Friday.

This will put extreme pressure on levees. When the river reaches 33 feet or higher at this location, floodwaters are likely to overtop the levees, and major levee damage is possible.

Record flooding is possible at other river locations, including the Skagit River near Concrete and near Mount Vernon, the Snoqualmie River at Snoqualmie Falls, the Cedar River at Renton, and the Snohomish River near Snohomish Monroe.

Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell said on social media she was “alarmed” to hear the Skagit River could peak as high as 5 feet above its record crest level.

“This is not just another flood,” she said.

At least 30 highways have closed due to flooding, the governor said, and rescue efforts are ongoing.

Eastside Fire and Rescue, which services parts of King County just east of Seattle, started conducting water rescues on Wednesday. Three adults and a dog were rescued after their home flooded, and two adults and a child were rescued in another incident.

Eastside Fire and Rescue released video of the moment two drivers were rescued rescued by helicopter Wednesday night. After the drivers were caught in the floodwaters, they were forced to flee to higher ground, with one person climbing to the top of their car and the other seeking safety in a tree, officials said.

“Stay home and don’t travel unless necessary,” the sheriff’s office urged on Thursday.

In Pierce County, just south of Seattle, officials said teams have already responded to more than 25 rescues.

“Please respect road closure signs and don’t drive around barriers. They are there for your safety — there may be hidden hazards such as large debris, downed power/cable lines or other items that could cause entanglement issues, or the road underneath may be washed out or unstable,” Central Pierce Fire & Rescue said on social media. “Just 6 inches of fast-moving water can knock over an adult. 12 inches of water can carry away most cars.”

About 300 National Guard members are ready to assist, officials said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New photos released of Ryan Wedding, former Olympic snowboarder turned alleged drug kingpin wanted by FBI
The U.S. Embassy in Mexico released this photo of Ryan Wedding on Dec. 8, 2025. (U.S. Embassy in Mexico)

(NEW YORK) — Authorities have released new photos of Ryan Wedding, a former Canadian Olympian snowboarder turned alleged drug kingpin who is on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Wedding, 44, is wanted for “allegedly running and participating in a transnational drug trafficking operation that routinely shipped hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia, through Mexico and Southern California, to Canada, and other locations in the United States,” the Los Angeles FBI office said Monday on X while releasing a newly obtained photo of the fugitive.

“Additionally, it is alleged that Wedding was involved in orchestrating multiple murders in furtherance of these drug crimes,” the statement continued.

The FBI said the photo is believed to have been taken in Mexico during the summer of 2025.

In it, he is seen lying in a bed shirtless, with a prominent tattoo of a lion on his chest.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico also shared a photo on Monday of Wedding that hadn’t been previously released. In the photo, released on social media, he is wearing a green shirt and has a different haircut and facial hair. The post did not say when or where that photo was taken.

Wedding has been on the run for several years. He is believed to be in Mexico, being protected by the Sinaloa cartel, authorities said.

The Department of State is offering a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Wedding, whose aliases include James Conrad King, Jesse King, “Giant”, “Public Enemy,” “Boss,” “Buddy,” “Grande,” “El Jefe,” “El Guerro” and “El Toro,” according to the FBI.

FBI Director Kash Patel has called Wedding a “modern-day” Pablo Escobar.

The fugitive was previously indicted in Los Angeles federal court on multiple charges, including running a continuing criminal enterprise, committing murder in connection with a continuing criminal enterprise and assorted drug crimes.

He and his alleged second-in-command are accused of ordering the murders of multiple people in Canada to achieve the aims of the criminal organization, the FBI said.

New charges announced last month allege he ordered the killing of a witness in the federal case. The victim was shot in the head multiple times at a restaurant in Colombia in January, according to U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Los Angeles Bill Essayli.

Wedding and 18 others, including his lawyer, were charged in the new indictment with orchestrating the murder, according to the DOJ.

Wedding competed for Canada in the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, where he placed 24th in the parallel giant slalom, before allegedly running the billion-dollar cocaine operation from Mexico for more than a dozen years, officials said.

Colorado high school shooter was ‘radicalized by some extremist network,’ sheriff’s department says
Desmond Holly in a photo released by police. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

(EVERGREEN, Colo.) — A 16-year-old student — who authorities say opened fire at his Colorado high school on Wednesday, wounding two classmates and then turning the gun on himself — was believed to be “radicalized by some extremist network,” officials with the local sheriff’s office said.

The gunfire at Evergreen High School broke out at about 12:24 p.m. local time, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Three students were taken to the hospital in critical condition following the gunfire, including the suspected shooter, who was injured by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the suspect died in a post on social media Wednesday evening.

The suspect was identified as 16-year-old Desmond Holly, Jefferson County Sheriff officials said during a press conference on Thursday. An image of the shooter was also released by officials.

Officials determined the weapon was a revolver that was “fired a lot.” Shots could be seen fired at windows and lockers, authorities said on Thursday.

The suspect allegedly went through the school trying to “find new targets,” but came upon “roadblocks” as doors were locked and he could not keep shooting victims, the sheriff’s department said.

While authorities are still looking into the shooter’s motive, they believe he was “radicalized by some extremist network,” and that he had a “mission,” officials said. Authorities said they are trying to better understand that network, and are searching his phone, home and locker to learn more on who he was communicating with before the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said on Thursday “no one has been released” from the hospital, despite earlier reports from hospital officials saying one of the injured had been released. 

Previously, authorities said on Wednesday a fourth student was also transported to the hospital with an unknown injury, but the sheriff’s office said on Thursday they “think it’s just three” who were injured.

The families of the victims are expected to release photos and statements on Thursday, officials said.

In a statement on Wednesday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said he was “devastated” by the shooting.

“My heart goes out to the victims and their families as they grapple with this senseless act of violence,” Polis said.

After the shooting, the school was placed in a lockdown and officials swept the campus.

“This is the scariest thing you’d think could ever happen,” said Jefferson County sheriff spokesperson Jacki Kelley at a news conference on Wednesday.

“Students and staff were amazing. They did their job and they did it well. Lives were saved yesterday,” Kelli said on Thursday.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ attorneys seek sentence close to time served
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ attorneys seek sentence close to time served
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ daughters leave Manhattan Federal Court after court adjourned for his sex trafficking and racketeering trial on July 1, 2025. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Sean “Diddy” Combs deserves a prison sentence of no more than 14 months — a sentence that would effectively amount to time served — after a jury convicted him earlier this year of transportation for the purposes of prostitution, his attorneys argued in a new court filing Tuesday, saying, “It is time for Mr. Combs to go home to his family.”

Combs, who was acquitted of more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges, has been jailed more than a year since his arrest in New York.

“Mr. Combs must be sentenced for what the jury convicted him of—interstate transportation of fully consenting adults with intent to engage in prostitution. But it would be unlawful, and a perversion of justice, for the Court to sentence him as if the jury had convicted him of sex trafficking and RICO, or to increase his sentence based on the Court’s own findings about force or coercion or racketeering,” defense attorneys said in their sentencing memorandum to the judge.

The memo runs 380 pages — including letters from Combs’ mother, children, friends and business associates — and takes aim at the apparent recommendations by prosecutors and the Probation Department for tougher sentences. Prosecutors have not completed their sentencing memorandum and the probation recommendation is not public, though the defense suggests it is about five years.

“The prosecutors, for their part, have lost all perspective,” the defense said. “This draconian approach makes Alice in Wonderland’s Queen of Hearts seem benevolent: instead of ‘Sentence first-verdict afterwards,’ the government’s view is ‘Verdict be damned—lock him up and throw away the key.'”

Combs’ attorneys called his case “unique,” since he made no money from the prostitution crimes. Instead, Combs transported Cassie Ventura, a woman who testified under the pseudonym “Jane” and male escorts so he could watch them have sex in various locations, “threesomes where fully competent adult men and women voluntarily crossed state lines and had consensual sex with each other.” The women dispute whether the sex was consensual.

Defense attorneys also appealed to Combs’ character in urging the judge for a lenient sentence, calling him “an extraordinary person who has made monumental professional and personal contributions throughout his 55 years” and who wants to be with his family, a description at odds with his portrayal by prosecutors as a violent, controlling, unpredictable sex fiend.

“He lost many loved ones, including his father, his best friend, Christopher Wallace—professionally known as Notorious B.I.G.—as well as the love of his life and mother of four of his children, Kim Porter, and most recently, his mentor, Andre Harrell,” the filing said. “These events were devastating, and for decades Mr. Combs struggled with serious substance abuse issues, anger and anxiety, and other flaws that he did not properly or professionally address until his incarceration last year.”

