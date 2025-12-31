Watch Clay Aiken scare Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan & Carrie Underwood in new ‘American Idol’ promo

‘American Idol’ 2026 (Disney)

A new year means a new season of American Idol, and in a new promo, an old favorite makes a return.

In the promo, host Ryan Seacrest welcomes judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood to “American Idol University.” “With decades of talent on display, I’m so excited for you all to explore these historic halls,” says Seacrest.

“Look at all these superstars that have graduated from Idol U.,” says Underwood, while admiring portraits of Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson and season 23 winner Jamal Roberts. They admire a display case that boasts that Idol contestants have scored 65 Platinum records, 18 Grammy Awards, 1one Academy Award and other accolades.

Another display case features photos and memorabilia from other past contestants, like Adam Lambert, season 21 winner Iam Tongi and Underwood herself. Plus, a series of photos on the wall documents Seacrest’s hairstyle journey.

The three judges then come across a wax statue of Clay Aiken, on a pedestal reading “Class of 2003.” “One of the original greats,” says Bryan. “Go Claymates!” says Underwood. Then, the “statue” of Clay turns and winks at them, causing them to jump back and yell in alarm.

As the three judges walk through a door, Underwood announces, “American Idol Class of 2026 is in session!” After a montage of some of the new season’s auditions, Aiken, no longer on a pedestal, says, “Who will be the next American Idol?”

“Um, that’s my line,” Ryan corrects him.

The new season gets underway Jan. 26 on ABC.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Is Lady Gaga appearing in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’?
Lady Gaga attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Lady Gaga in The Devil Wears Prada 2? Groundbreaking.

Variety reports the famously fashionable singer will be making an appearance in the Meryl Streep/Anne Hathaway-led sequel. In between tour stops on her Mayhem Ball tour, Gaga was spotted in Milan, where the film is currently shooting.

ABC Audio has reached out to Gaga’s reps for confirmation.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 began filming at the end of June, but details of the plot are being kept under wraps. Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci join Streep and Hathaway as returning cast members in the sequel film. New cast members include Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Simone Ashley, Helen J. Shen and Conrad Ricamora.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to hit theaters May 1, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On ‘SNL,’ Ariana Grande and Cher help Bowen Yang say goodbye
Musical guest Cher, host Ariana Grande and Bowen Yang during promos on Thursday, December 18, 2025 (Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)

Ariana Grande returned to host Saturday Night Live for a third time on Dec. 20, and her appearance doubled as a farewell lap for her Wicked co-star and departing SNL cast member Bowen Yang.

Grande kicked off the show by poking fun at herself, noting that she’d last hosted about a year ago. “So many people have been asking me if I’m going to revisit any of my sketches from last time, like Domingo,” she said. “But I told them, ‘I don’t think so. When something is perfect, it doesn’t need a sequel.’ That’s why I just finished filming Meet the Parents 4.”

Grande did revisit one of her past characters, though: Antonio, the traumatized young castrato. She dressed up as him to introduce the second performance from musical guest Cher. The iconic singer stuck to holiday fare for her first appearance on the show since 1987, singing her 2023 hit “DJ Play a Christmas Song,” and then a cover of Chuck Berry‘s “Run Rudolph Run.”

The rest of Grande’s monologue was a parody of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You,” with lyrics changed to reflect the difficulty of buying Christmas presents for acquaintances. 

Her other sketches included one where she played Macaulay Culkin‘s Home Alone character Kevin McCallister. She also showed off her impersonation skills by singing as both Katy Perry and Celine Dion in a sketch called “Random Holiday Duets Spectacular.

Grande and Cher came together in the final sketch to bid goodbye to Yang, who played a Delta employee doing his final shift serving eggnog in the airport lounge. Ari played his wife and Cher played his boss, and they sang “Please Come Home for Christmas” together.

“I just feel so lucky that I ever got to work here,” Yang said in character, choking back tears. “And I just wanted to enjoy it for a little bit longer. Especially the people. I’ve loved every single person who works here. Because they’ve done so much for me.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jennifer Lopez reflects on divorce from Ben Affleck: ‘It changed me’
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration Presented by Ralph Lauren, Harry Winston and Viarae on December 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ELLE)

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about her divorce from Ben Affleck, calling it a turning point in her life.

In a new interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, the singer and actress shared why she sees an unexpected upside to the breakup, describing the split as “the best thing that ever happened to me.”

“Because it changed me,” Lopez said. “It helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow ….[I] became more self-aware, I am a different person now than I was last year, a year and a half ago.”

Affleck serves as an executive producer on Lopez’s new film Kiss of the Spider Woman, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January — the same month the former couple finalized their divorce, according to People.

Reflecting on working on the film during such a tumultuous time, the singer called it “the best and the worst of times.”

“Every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy,” she said. “And then it was like, back home, it was not great. And it was just like, oh, you know, ‘How do I reconcile this?’ but you get through it.”

Affleck and Lopez first began dating in 2002 but ended their engagement in 2004. Lopez later married Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme, while Affleck wed Jennifer Garner and had three children: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

The couple reunited in 2021 and married in Las Vegas in July 2022, followed by a larger celebration in Georgia a month later. Two years later, Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, according to legal documents obtained by ABC News.

Earlier this year, Affleck opened up about his divorce from Lopez in an interview with GQ, calling the split “pretty adult,” despite what he described as the “sensational” media coverage surrounding it.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.