Watch Ellen Pompeo in the chilling ‘Good American Family’ trailer, inspired by a true story

Hulu

The official trailer for Good American Family has arrived, offering a first look at Hulu’s gripping new drama.

The series was inspired by the story of Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian orphan with dwarfism, and features an all-star cast including Ellen Pompeo, Mark Duplass, Imogen Faith Reid, Dulé Hill, Christina Hendricks, Sarayu Blue, and Jenny O’Hara.

Narrated by Pompeo, who stars as Kristine Barnett, the clip opens with a voiceover: “I’ve always considered myself blessed. I’ve known I was put on this Earth to build a world where all kids can feel safe.”

The trailer then teases a complex tale of shifting perspectives, mounting threats and unsettling accusations.

Faith Reid takes on the role of Grace, whose adoption initially seems like a fresh start, until her new family’s dream turns into a chilling nightmare filled with suspense, twists and shocking revelations.

“Told from multiple points of view, as a means to explore issues of perspective, bias, and trauma, this compelling drama is inspired by the disturbing stories surrounding a Midwestern couple who adopts a girl with a rare form of dwarfism,” a brief synopsis for the show reads.

The show marks Pompeo’s first major role since Grey’s Anatomy debuted in 2005. After playing Meredith Grey for over 400 episodes, she stepped down as a series regular in 2023 but has continued to make guest appearances.

Good American Family will premiere March 19 with the release of the first two episodes. Following the premiere, one episode will be released weekly.

Hulu is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Jamie Foxx releases trailer for Netflix special addressing health scare
Parrish Lewis/Netflix © 2024

A trailer for Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was has been released, giving fans a peak of what to expect from the Netflix special.

The clip starts with a compilation of news clips and reports about Jamie Foxx‘s sudden hospitalization in 2023, before transitioning to the live show, in which he stands before the audience and announces his return to standup comedy after recovering from a mysterious health complication. 

“I’m back! And I’m so glad to see you all here. I’m so glad to be here. What had happened was,” he says, before the trailer cuts off.

Further information about Jamie’s Netflix special is found in its description, which states that he “returns to the stage to set the record straight in a comedy event that celebrates resilience, humor, and the power of community.

“If he can stay funny, he can stay alive,” the logline concludes.

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was debuts Dec. 10 on Netflix.

Ncuti Gatwa, Nicola Coughlan star in ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas special trailer
Disney

A trailer for the Doctor Who Christmas special “Joy to the World” is out with a supernatural flare.

Ncuti Gatwa and Nicola Coughlan star in the brand-new trailer, released by Disney+ on Thursday. Gatwa plays the Doctor, his role in the long-running BBC series, adventuring through various worlds and time periods with Coughlan, who plays Joy.

Along with Gatwa and Coughlan, the special will star Steph de Whalley as Anita, Jonathan Aris playing Melnak, Joel Fry in the role of Trev, Peter Benedict playing Basil, Julia Watson playing Hilda and Niamh Marie Smith playing Sylvia.

“When Joy checks into a London hotel in 2024, she opens a secret doorway to the Time Hotel — discovering danger, dinosaurs and the Doctor. But a deadly plan is unfolding across the Earth, just in time for Christmas,” a synopsis for the special reads.

The special will premiere on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, at 12:10 p.m. ET.

In the action-packed trailer, the Doctor is seen greeting Joy by barging into her hotel room.

Throughout the trailer, various characters ask the Doctor an array of questions about his intentions and his identity, to which he responds each time, “You’ll find out.”

“You have to be mysterious all the time,” a lookalike of the Doctor says to him at one point. “That’s why everyone leaves you, that is why you’re always alone.”

The phrase “Who brings Joy to the worlds” then flashes across the screen, an apparent play on Coughlan’s character’s name as she enters a strange new world.

Alex Sanjiv Pillai directed the project and former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat wrote and executive produced the special. Russell T Davies is showrunner and executive producer.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Julia Stiles on her romantic directorial debut, ‘Wish You Were Here’
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Julia Stiles makes her feature directorial debut with Wish You Were Here, now playing in movie theaters.

The journey to making her first film was long, but the actress-turned-director told ABC Audio it was something she always dreamed of.

“It’s been a career-long dream of mine to direct a movie,” Stiles said. “I spent so long looking for the right story. And then I was sent this book, Wish You Were Here, five years ago, and it just totally hit me as something that needed to be a movie.”

After she found the story she wanted to develop for the big screen, it took Stiles half a decade to get the project made.

“In the five years since we set out to make it, I feel like the story has only gotten deeper and more meaningful for me,” Stiles said. “I feel like we need a movie like this right now that’s full of hope and is about love and taking care of another person.”

Stiles, known for her roles in iconic romance films like 10 Things I Hate About You and Save the Last Dance, said the genre has always spoken to her.

“I’m a romantic at heart. I love the idea that people can find their soulmate,” Stiles said. “One of the things that I love about the way that … we approached the love story, and it comes from the book, is that it’s much more mature than the age of the characters.”

As for the differences between acting and directing, Stiles said she definitely got to flex different muscles.

“Being an actor or a performer, a lot of times you’re just being told what to do or be,” Stiles said. “But being a director, you really have to be a good manager. You have to be good with multitasking, thinking 10 steps ahead, but also being present. And there’s a logical part of my brain that got put to work that was really enjoyable for me.”

