Watch Hugh Jackman sing ‘Sweet Caroline’ in new trailer for Neil Diamond-themed film
A movie featuring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson singing Neil Diamond hits as they fall in love? How Sweet — Caroline, that is.
The first trailer has arrived for Song Sung Blue, the story of a two down-on-their luck musicians from Milwaukee who form a Neil Diamond tribute band called Lightning & Thunder and find love in the process. It’s based on a true story, which was previously told in a 2008 documentary of the same name, which itself is named after Diamond’s 1972 hit.
Jackman is seen in the trailer dressed in full Neil Diamond 1970s-era regalia, belting out “Sweet Caroline” and singing “Cherry, Cherry” with Hudson, whose character comes up with the idea for their tribute band. At one point, Jackman really leans into the Neil Diamond of it all, telling Hudson, “You’re myAugust Night, my ‘September Morn,’ my ‘Cracklin’ Rosie.'”
Song Sung Blue, which also stars Michael Imperioli, Ella Anderson, Fisher Stevens and Jim Belushi, hits theaters Dec. 25.
Does your dog have what it takes to be the next Air Bud?
A nationwide casting call has opened up to find the next golden retriever to star in the upcoming film Air Bud Returns.
Robert Vince, who created the Air Bud franchise and has produced all 14 of its films, made the announcement in a video shared to the official Air Bud TV YouTube channel on Friday.
“For the first time ever, we’re opening up the auditions for the next Air Bud,” Vince said, before introducing the film’s lead animal trainer, Mark Forbes.
“We’re launching a nationwide search for our final star. We need a dog who is a purebred golden retriever, who’s athletic, and, ideally, he would love basketball just like the original Air Bud,” Forbes said.
The first Air Bud film was released in 1997 and starred Kevin Zegers.
This new film follows 12-year-old Jacob, who has always dreamed of being a basketball player. After his dad passes away, he feels like his dream might be impossible, until he “discovers an original VHS of the Air Bud movie in his father’s belongings and has a chance meeting of a stray golden retriever he names Buddy,” according to an official synopsis. “Together they embark on a journey of healing, unite a team of misfits, and chase a championship. Through it all they learn to play from the heart, believe in each other, and always take the shot!”
Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are set to produce an Archie Comics film for Universal Pictures, ABC Audio has confirmed.
The producing duo behind the animated Spider-Verse films will take on this project with Aditya Sood, the president of Lord Miller, through Lord Miller’s first-look deal with Universal Pictures. Former 20th Century Studios film boss Emma Watts brought the project to Lord Miller and will also produce it.
Tom King, who wrote the DC comic book Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow that was just adapted for the big screen and is releasing in theaters next summer, is set to write the film’s screenplay.
While plot details for the upcoming Archie Comics film are being kept under wraps, it will tell the story of the group of friends who live in Riverdale who were made famous in the long-running comic book franchise.
“We are longtime fans of Archie, Veronica, Betty, and the gang in all of their iterations. When we heard Tom King’s take on the classic material, we instantly thought it made sense as an event movie for all audiences—both lifelong fans and a whole new generation. We’re so excited to bring these beloved characters to the big screen,” Lord and Miller said.
Archie Comics have sold over 3 billion comics published in dozens of languages over the course of its nearly 85-year history, according to Universal Pictures.
Additionally, over 20 million copies of the hit single “Sugar, Sugar” by the fictional rock band The Archies, as featured on the ’60s animated sitcom The Archie Show, have been sold worldwide.
The Archie Comics were recently adapted into the CW series Riverdale, which ran from 2017 to 2023 and starred KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes.
A24 released the trailer for the drama film on Wednesday. Rose Byrne stars in the upcoming movie from writer and director Mary Bronstein.
Conan O’Brien, A$AP Rocky and Danielle Macdonald also appear in the film, which finds Byrne playing a mother named Linda.
As her life crashes down around her, Linda “attempts to navigate her child’s mysterious illness, her absent husband, a missing person, and an increasingly hostile relationship with her therapist,” according to an official synopsis.
O’Brien plays Linda’s therapist, who, as featured in the trailer, did not respond to an email about a dream Linda had.
“I don’t respond to my clients’ dream emails,” he tells her.
Her circumstances get considerably more difficult as the trailer goes on, including the ceiling of her home caving in due to water damage and struggling to figure out her daughter’s medical appointments. Linda eventually asks her therapist what she is supposed to do to fix things.
“I would like you to get a good night’s sleep,” he says in response.
If I Had Legs I’d Kick You kicks into movie theaters this fall, with a limited theatrical release starting on Oct. 10.