Watch Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix’s jail cell makeout sesh in new ‘Joker: Folie à Deux clip’

Watch Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix’s jail cell makeout sesh in new ‘Joker: Folie à Deux clip’
Warner Bros. Pictures

So far, we’ve seen a lot of little bits of the movie Joker: Folie à Deux in the various trailers that have been released, but now’s your chance to see Lady Gaga actually act with — and smooch — Joaquin Phoenix, thanks to an exclusive clip from the film posted by Entertainment Weekly.

In the clip, Phoenix as Arthur Fleck aka Joker is in a jail cell, awaiting the conclusion of his trial. Gaga’s Harleen Quinzel aka Lee runs up and starts kissing him through the bars, as a guard yells, “Hey, no touching!”

“I’m so f****** proud of you. You should see it out there,” Lee says, referring to a crowd of supporters who’ve gathered outside, cheering for Fleck. “They’re all going crazy for you. You did it.”

“I dunno,” Fleck slurs. “Maybe I should read a law book or something. Even though I never went to law school.” He then pulls his tie up and holds it like a noose. Lee laughs and they kiss some more, as the guard warns them again. “You can do anything you want,” Lee says. “You’re Joker.”

Joker: Folie à Deux — which features Gaga and Phoenix performing several musical numbers, as well as a song that Gaga wrote especially for the film — is in theaters on Oct. 4.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan tease their sequel ‘Freakier Friday’ at D23
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan tease their sequel ‘Freakier Friday’ at D23
Walt Disney Enterprises/Andrew Eccles

The title of the highly anticipated Freaky Friday sequel has been announced.

At D23 in Anaheim, California, on Friday, Disney revealed that it will be called Freakier Friday.

In an interview with Good Morning America at D23, the film’s two main stars, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, said “everything” about the sequel is “freakier.”

“The switches, the music, comedy,” Lohan said.

“The emotion,” Curtis added. “You now have a grandparent and a grandchild. We can’t tell you much, but Lindsay has her own 15-year-old in the movie, which makes me, then, the grandma. So there’s just more emotion.”

Freakier Friday is a love letter to mommies,” Curtis said. “It’s a love letter to mommies and daughters and families. This is a love letter to them to just being mothers and the beauty of it all.”

The stars added that Anna’s (Lohan) band, Pink Slip, is returning, as well as their co-stars from the first film.

“It’s the original group, just freakier,” Curtis said.

In June, it was announced that Freaky Friday was getting a sequel and that filming had officially begun. A photo of Curtis and Lohan on set was also shared with the announcement.

Also returning to the sequel are Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao.

Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, and Manny Jacinto will also star in the film.

Freakier Friday arrives in theaters in 2025.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

76th Emmys: Emmy hosts Eugene and Dan Levy poke fun at the nominees during show opening
76th Emmys: Emmy hosts Eugene and Dan Levy poke fun at the nominees during show opening
Disney/Mark Seliger

The 76th Emmy Awards took place in Los Angeles Sunday night, with Schitt’s Creek father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy hosting the festivities.  

The pair opened the show with jokes about how many movie stars were nominated for roles on streaming services, how they aren’t really hosts but “actors acting like hosts,” and how to pronounce their names, with Eugene noting that if things go badly, his name is pronounced “Martin Short.”

Saying it was a special night for him, Eugene talked about playing dads on TV and in movies, telling his son the “most rewarding dad role ever has been being your dad,” and then after a pause, adding, “…in Schitt’s Creek,” noting it earned him his first acting Emmy. 

There were also plenty of jokes about this year’s nominees. One of the biggest laughs came at the expense of The Bear, the most nominated comedy in history. Eugene said that while people would expect them to make a joke about whether The Bear was really a comedy, “In the true spirit of The Bear we will not be making any jokes.” 

They ended their monologue with warnings to winners about their speeches being too long, sharing that as a “cruel joke,” both of them, “two Canadians,” were responsible for playing the winners off.

“Canadians don’t like interrupting anybody, it goes against our nature,” Eugene said, with Dan adding, “Confrontation in general is anxiety inducing especially for my 77-year-old father. I don’t want to be an alarmist here but having to cut you off may kill this man.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kevin Costner, Mark Hamill and more pay tribute to ‘Star Wars’ actor James Earl Jones
Kevin Costner, Mark Hamill and more pay tribute to ‘Star Wars’ actor James Earl Jones
Universal/Gordon/Kobal/Shutterstock

As soon as news broke that legendary actor and voice over artist James Earl Jones died Monday at 93, Hollywood took to social media to mourn.

Jones, who famously voiced Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise and Mufasa in the 1994 and 2019 Lion King films, died on Monday morning at his home in Dutchess County, New York, surrounded by his family, his rep confirmed to ABC News.

Here are just some of those tributes from his famous friends/fans:

His Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill posted in part “#RIP dad 💔.” In the films, Hamill played Luke Skywalker, son of Darth Vader.

Kevin Costner, who starred with Jones in Field of Dreams, took to Instagram to share, “If you’ve seen it, you know that this movie wouldn’t be the same with anyone else in his role. Only he could bring that kind of magic to a movie about baseball and a corn field in Iowa.”

“Rest in peace, friend,” Costner concluded.

Rob Minkoff: Minkoff, the director of the 1994 Lion King film, shared, “His portrayal of Mufasa was perfection. What a powerful man and actor. Gone but will never be forgotten. Rest in power.”

Octavia Spencer: The Oscar winner Instagrammed she is “incredibly saddened” by the news, adding, “Legendary doesn’t even begin to describe his iconic roles and impact on cinema forever.” She added, “His voice and talent will be remembered always. Sending love to his family, friends and countless fans in all galaxies, far, far away. 🤍🕊️”

LeVar Burton: Burton, who starred in the 1980 film, Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones with Jones, posted, “There will never be another of his particular combination of graces.”

Colman Domingo: “Rest. Thank you for everything. Everything. Everything,” the Rustin Oscar nominee wrote on Instagram. “We all looked to you. Thank you King James Earl Jones. Rest well.”

Yvette Nicole Brown: “Besides #StarWars, the first film I remember ever seeing was #Claudine,” Brown said in an Instagram post. “#JamesEarlJones is a part of my cinematic DNA. Heartbroken doesn’t begin to cover it.”

Bob Iger: The CEO of ABC News’ parent company Disney highlighted Jones’ career in a moving tribute shared on Disney’s Instagram page, saying in part, “From the gentle wisdom of Mufasa to the menacing threat of Darth Vader, James Earl Jones gave voice to some of the greatest characters in cinema history.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.