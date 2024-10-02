Watch Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, Kiefer Sutherland and J.K. Simmons in trailer to Clint Eastwood’s ‘Juror #2’

Hoult and Eastwood on set – © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Warner Bros. has released the tense trailer to Juror #2, the latest film from 94-year-old director Clint Eastwood.

In the film, Nicholas Hoult plays Justin Kemp, a family man who gets selected for jury duty in a high-profile murder case, only to find out that he has the power to free an accused killer (Gabriel Basso) — but only by implicating himself in a woman’s death that he comes to believe he accidentally caused.

Years before, Kemp thought he hit a deer while behind the wheel in the dark of night, but as he learns details of the case, he comes to suspect he unknowingly struck the victim in the high-profile case.

Kemp “finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma … one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict — or free — the accused killer,” the studio teases.

Toni Collette stars as the prosecutor in the case, who is hell-bent on convicting the suspect, with J.K. Simmons‘ character admonishing her, “Did you guys ever look at any other suspect?”

Kiefer Sutherland plays the only one Kemp confides in, and the end of the trailer has him advising gravely, “You know what to do.”

The movie, which also stars Chris Messina, Zoey Deutch and Leslie Bibb, opens Oct. 30.

