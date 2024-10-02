Watch Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, Kiefer Sutherland and J.K. Simmons in trailer to Clint Eastwood’s ‘Juror #2’

Hoult and Eastwood on set – © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Warner Bros. has released the tense trailer to Juror #2, the latest film from 94-year-old director Clint Eastwood

In the film, Nicholas Hoult plays Justin Kemp, a family man who gets selected for jury duty in a high-profile murder case, only to find out that he has the power to free an accused killer (Gabriel Basso) — but only by implicating himself in a woman’s death that he comes to believe he accidentally caused.

Years before, Kemp thought he hit a deer while behind the wheel in the dark of night, but as he learns details of the case, he comes to suspect he unknowingly struck the victim in the high-profile case.

Kemp “finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma … one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict — or free — the accused killer,” the studio teases.

Toni Collette stars as the prosecutor in the case, who is hell-bent on convicting the suspect, with J.K. Simmons‘ character admonishing her, “Did you guys ever look at any other suspect?”

Kiefer Sutherland plays the only one Kemp confides in, and the end of the trailer has him advising gravely, “You know what to do.” 

The movie, which also stars Chris MessinaZoey Deutch and Leslie Bibb, opens Oct. 30.

Ella Purnell recalls when she knew ‘Fallout’ was going to be a hit
Prime Video/Jojo Whilden

Ahead of the show’s 16 Emmy nominations and a renewal for season 2, Fallout star Ella Purnell found herself covered in slime and sweat — and that’s when she knew Prime Video’s video game adaptation was going to be great.

She tells Collider that the moment in question occurred when she and co-star Walton Goggins were on set, as her character Lucy and his Ghoul battled a tentacle-covered mutated aquatic creature.

“It was so tough. It was 100 degrees. Walton was sweating, because he was head-to-toe in prosthetics, and he’s wearing a shirt, a waistcoat, a jacket, and a hat. They could not have put him in more clothes if they tried,” she recalled to the website.

“It was challenging. There was slime everywhere, everyone was falling over, everyone was sweating. I was missing a shoe,” she remembers.

“And my makeup artist, Mike Harvey, he was like, ‘You know, it’s the toughest shoots that make the best shows.'”

She adds, “Even though it was so tough, and the crew was struggling, the cast was struggling, and it was very tense, we all kind of knew. And we pushed through because we knew that we were making something really cool.”

Purnell says she immersed herself in the lore of the hit video game franchise even before she zipped up Lucy’s iconic blue suit. “I’d played the games, and spent so much time researching; living, breathing, eating everything Fallout. And putting on the Vault suit for the first time, I got emotional.”

She added, “It was not lost on me how important this is, and what a special and profound opportunity I’d been given. I wanted to do it justice, and it was incredibly humbling.”

Judge declines to dismiss case against ‘Rust’ armorer Hannah Gutierrez
Hannah Gutierrez, center; attorney Jason Bowles, left; paralegal Carmella Sisnero — Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool, FILE

A New Mexico judge has declined to dismiss the case against Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, after previously dismissing the case against Alec Baldwin for evidence suppression.

Her attorneys argued in court filings that she was entitled to a new trial or dismissal of the case for “egregious prosecutorial misconduct” and “severe and ongoing discovery violations by the State.”

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer denied the motion Monday following arguments during a virtual hearing Thursday. She also denied a separate motion from the defense seeking immediate release from detention.

In her ruling, Marlowe Sommer stated the issues raised by the defense did not justify a new trial or dismissal, and that in Gutierrez’s case the state did not suppress the ammunition evidence that was at the heart of Baldwin’s dismissal.

Marlowe Sommer dismissed Baldwin’s case with prejudice on day three of the actor’s July trial after his attorneys claimed live ammunition that came into the hands of local law enforcement related to the investigation into the deadly on-set shooting was “concealed” from them.

Gutierrez is serving an 18-month sentence for involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins’ death. At trial in Santa Fe in February, the prosecution argued that she had mishandled weapons on the set and failed to detect a live bullet before loading it into Baldwin’s gun.

Baldwin pointed the weapon at the camera and it discharged, and that bullet mortally struck Hutchins in the chest and wounded director Joel Souza.

“That would be sick”: Channing Tatum responds to TikToker’s wish he repped the US in Olympics breakdancing
Disney/Randy Holmes

Channing Tatum has shown off his dance moves throughout his career, from the Step Up movies to of course the Magic Mike trilogy, and even briefly in the hit Free Guy.

So, one TikTok user wistfully posed the thirsty question: Why didn’t we get to watch him represent the USA in Olympics breakdancing?

Entertainment Weekly relayed the viral question to the former stripper, drawing an extended laugh during an interview for his latest movie, Blink Twice

His co-star Naomi Ackie was also there, and she definitely saw the potential of Tatum gyrating for the gold. “OHH!” she exclaimed. “That’s a good point!”

Tatum allowed, “That would be sick,” adding the caveat, “I’m not very good at breakdancing.” 

He called the TikToker’s faith in him “very sweet,” adding that if he ever were to be asked to serve his country at the Olympics, “I would just do a lot of stripper moves.”

Hey, Chan – can’t be any worse than Australia’s Raygun, and would arguably be easier on the eyes.

