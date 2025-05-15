Watch Sydney Sweeney & Paul Walter Hauser try to pull off a heist in new trailer for ‘Americana’
Sydney Sweeney and Paul Walter Hauser are on a mission to steal a Native American artifact from the guys who stole it first in the trailer for the new movie Americana.
Sweeney plays a waitress who dreams of going to Nashville to become a country singer, if she only had the money. After Hauser’s character, a military veteran, overhears a conversation about how much an antiquities dealer would pay a criminal to steal the priceless artifact, he and Sweeney’s character hatch a plan to rob the robbers and get the money for themselves.
In the mix are singer/actress Halsey, playing a “desperate woman fleeing her mysterious past”; a little kid who believes he’s the reincarnation of Sitting Bull; and the leader of an Indigenous group who also wants the artifact.
The film, which also stars Eric Dane and Simon Rex, arrives in theaters Aug. 22.
Last Breath, a new movie starring Finn Cole, Simu Liu and Woody Harrelson, plunges into theaters Friday. The film chronicles the incredible true story of Chris Lemons, a man who survived for more than 30 minutes on the ocean floor with almost no oxygen.
Last Breath is directed by Alex Parkinson, who co-directed a 2019 documentary of the same name. That movie depicts a crew of saturation divers in the North Sea, off the coast of Scotland, who are tasked with doing some repairs in the Huntington oil field.
Saturation, or SAT, divers live in pressurized underwater crafts for weeks at a time.
“I love movies that teach me something, you know, about a weird part of the world or a weird job that nobody really knows about,” Liu tells ABC Audio.
Lemons was cut off from his oxygen supply when a storm knocked his crew’s ship off course while he was underwater, forcing him to survive on just one oxygen tank. That tank was thought to be good for about five minutes of breathing. He survived, unconscious, for more than 35 minutes. A few weeks after the ordeal, Lemons and his crew returned to the seafloor to finish the job they’d started.
Cole says the documentary was instrumental in his understanding of SAT diving and of his character, Chris Lemons. Also helpful? Meeting the divers in person.
“Meeting the guys was just, like, so interesting for me — being able to ask them all the dumb questions and all the crazy kind of existential questions. It’s cool,” Cole says.
Much of the film takes place in claustrophobic environments, like the helmet of a diver’s suit.
“It’s a massive challenge — probably one of the hardest things I’ve had to do,” says Cole.
“Acting in this little space,” says Harrelson, gesturing to a nearby SAT diver helmet. “Demanding!”
It’s time to hit the beach with a fresh bouquet of roses.
Bachelor in Paradise returns this summer for its 10th season on ABC, and the network has just announced its premiere date. The reality dating series will premiere on July 7.
This season, the cast falling in love on the beaches of Costa Rica will include cast members from across the franchise, including contestants from The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette for the first time ever.
Jesse Palmer is returning as the show’s host. Wells Adams also makes his return as the show’s bartender and “the voice of reason” this summer.
New for season 10 is the Champagne Lounge, where former BacheloretteHannah Brown will head up Paradise Relations while bringing on the bubbly, according to a press release.
Season 10 finds fan-favorites from the franchise looking for their second, or in some cases third, shot at love as they try to turn a summer fling into a real relationship.
“This season is raising the bar on romance, with every detail perfectly shaken, stirred and sparkling,” according to its official synopsis. “Plus, in a series first, fan favorites from the Golden seasons are joining the fun, proving once again that age is just a number as they bring their experience, and a little extra spice, to show the younger crowd how it’s done.”
Marvel’s latest superhero film Thunderbolts*, starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and David Harbour, debuted at #1 at the box office over the weekend.
According to Box Office Mojo, Thunderbolts* brought in $76 million from 4,330 theaters. Internationally, the action flick brought in $86.1 million, for a worldwide box office take of $162.1 million.
The vampire thriller Sinners, starring Michael B. Jordan, which had been #1 for the past two weeks, dropped to #2, bringing in $33 million over the weekend, for a total gross of almost $180 million since its release.
Another former #1, A Minecraft Movie, landed to #3 with an additional $13.7 million. Ben Affleck’s The Accountant 2 placed #4 with $9.46 million and Until Dawn took #5 with $3.8 million.
Here are the top films at the box office: 1. Thunderbolts* – $76 million 2. Sinners – $33 million 3. A Minecraft Movie – $13.7 million 4. The Accountant 2– $9.46 million 5. Until Dawn – $3.8 million 6. The Amateur – $1.8 million 7. The King of Kings – $1.65 million 8. Warfare – $1.27 million 9. HIT – The 3rd Case – $955,000
Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.