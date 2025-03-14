Watch teaser for season 4 of ‘BMF,’ returning to Starz in June

Starz

Season 4 of BMF is on the horizon, set to return to Starz in June. The season will pick up with the Flenory brothers still in Mexico, where they’d traveled to rescue their key supplier, who was arrested. While also there to secure and expand their business operations, they’re left fighting to survive amid several life-and-death situations.

The brothers’ “chaotic and relationship-altering mission in Mexico” is teased in a promo clip for the series, which starts with Terry holding Meech, who had just been shot, in the middle of a desert. As one clip finds their father, Charles, expressing concern about Meech and his whereabouts, others see Meech on the run in Mexico and in the middle of some shootouts. Meech then receives a prophesy about his rise in the game, before the infamous question of the season is asked.

The answer to “What the f*** happened in Mexico?” will be answered starting June 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

First-look images also show what fans can expect, including Meech and Terry’s expansion to St. Louis, Markisha’s quest to be taken seriously as Terry’s business partner, and the aftermath of Lucille and Charles’ divorce.

According to Deadline, it’s not clear if season 4 of BMF will be the final one. While sources close to production say Starz “is pleased with Season 4 creatively” and is “looking forward to sharing new action-packed episodes with fans,” the future of the show has yet to be determined. 

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Cynthia Nixon, David Eigenberg have a mini ‘Sex and the City’ reunion
FZS/MEGA/GC Images

Cynthia Nixon and David Eigenberg had a mini Sex and the City reunion.

Nixon took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of her and Eigenberg seemingly on the set of And Just Like That…, the iconic show’s sequel series.

The actors, who played Miranda Hobbes and Steve Brady, are seen bundled up, with Nixon wearing a puffer jacket over a sweater and Eigenberg wearing a jean jacket over a flannel shirt.

“Fancy seeing you here,” she captioned the post.

The costars are friendly in real life, but their onscreen counterparts have had a roller-coaster relationship.

After falling in love on Sex and the City, Miranda and Steve have since split in the sequel series.

And Just Like That… has been renewed for a third season.

Sex and the City alum Kim Cattrall confirmed she won’t be back after her cameo last season. Rosie O’Donnell and Patti LuPone will be joining Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and others in the cast for season 3.

Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal rom-com ‘Materialists’ gets release date
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal film Materialists now has a release date.

A24 is releasing the film, which was written, directed and produced by Celine Song, in theaters on June 13. Materialists marks Song’s follow-up to her Oscar-nominated feature directorial debut, Past Lives.

The upcoming romantic comedy follows a New York City matchmaker who is torn between her perfect match and her imperfect ex-partner.

The movie studio also released a poster for the film to its social media.

“Save the date. Celine Song’s MATERIALISTS 6.13.2025,” A24’s caption reads.

On the poster, a heart-shaped cake with white frosting and red icing shows off the film’s title. A couple slices are gone from the cake. Next to the spatula is a used cigarette, which rests above a business card for a company called Adore Matchmaking.

Pascal shared the post to his Instagram Story, adding the song “Tú Serás Mi Baby” by Les Surfs.

Robert Pattinson stars as an ‘expendable’ in new ‘Mickey 17’ trailer
Warner Bros. Pictures

Robert Pattinson stars in the new trailer for Mickey 17.

The trailer for the film, from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho, dropped Tuesday, featuring Pattinson as an employee who is duplicated after being asked to continuously die for his job.

In addition to Pattinson, the film stars Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo.

Pattinson plays Mickey Barnes, an “expendable” who, according to a synopsis, “has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job … to die, for a living.”

The trailer shows Mickey continuously being sent on dangerous missions, including one in which he is asked to breath in “an unknown virus” in a foreign environment.

“Every time I died, they just printed me out again,” Mickey says in a voice-over.

Another scene shows Mickey discovering that his employers cloned him, creating duplicate Mickeys.

“In the case of multiples, we exterminate every individual,” Ruffalo’s character, Hieronymous Marshall, says at one point.

The trailer also introduces Mickey’s love interest, Nasha, played by Ackie.

A slate at the end of the trailer reads, “He’s dying … to save mankind.”

In the first trailer for the film, released back in September, Mickey is shown applying to become an “expendable.”

“Every time you die, we learn something new and humanity moves forward,” an instructional voice explains in the trailer.

Bong, Dooho Choi, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner produced the film, while Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd and Marianne Jenkins served as executive producers.

Mickey 17 hits theaters March 7.

