Watch the first trailer for the new Disney+ documentary ‘Beatles ’64’

Watch the first trailer for the new Disney+ documentary ‘Beatles ’64’
Courtesy of Disney+

The first trailer for the upcoming Beatles documentary Beatles 64 has just been released.

Beatles ’64, directed by David Tedeschi and produced by Martin Scorsese, follows the band’s first-ever visit to America in February 1964, and features never-before-seen footage of the legendary group and their fans during the height of Beatlemania.

The doc includes fully restored footage filmed by documentarians Albert and David Maysles, along with performances from The Beatles’ first American concert in Washington, D.C., and clips of their appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show.

The trailer features plenty of archival clips of the band during that time, as well as snippets of new interviews with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, who co-produced the film alongside George Harrison’s widow, Olivia Harrison, and John Lennon’s son Sean Ono Lennon. 

“We were just like, we’re in America,” Ringo tells Scorsese in the clip, while McCartney shares, “When we came it was quite shortly after Kennedy had been assassinated, maybe America needed something like The Beatles to be lifted out of sorrow.”

Beatles ’64 will stream exclusively on Disney+ starting Nov. 29. 

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Nikki Garcia files for divorce from Artem Chigvintsev after his domestic violence arrest
Nikki Garcia files for divorce from Artem Chigvintsev after his domestic violence arrest
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Nikki Garcia has filed for divorce from Artem Chigvintsev after two years of marriage and two weeks after Artem’s domestic violence arrest.

A rep for the WWE Hall of Famer confirmed the news to Good Morning America and said, “She continues to ask for privacy for her and her family at this time.”

Nikki filed for divorce from Artem at the Napa County Superior Court in California on Wednesday, an online court docket viewed by GMA showed.

Artem was arrested for felony domestic violence on Aug. 29 just before 10 a.m., according to Napa County, California, jail records.

The 42-year-old, who was released on $25,000 bail, was booked on California penal code 273.5(a), which makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence.

Napa County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Artem did not resist arrest and was booked at the Napa County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Officials did not share details on who the alleged victim was at the time, but told ABC News that they were giving the person “adequate time to deal with what unfolded before making the person talk more to detectives” and that the alleged victim had been forthcoming with initial information to deputies.

Artem has competed on 12 seasons of Dancing with the Stars to date and met Nikki when they competed together on season 25.

The couple married in August 2022 and share a child, 4-year-old son Matteo.

GMA has reached out to reps for Artem for comment.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Joaquin Phoenix said he “probably shouldn’t” diet for the Joker again
Joaquin Phoenix said he “probably shouldn’t” diet for the Joker again
Warner Bros. Pictures

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Joaquin Phoenix intentionally made himself thin to the point of looking sickly for 2019’s Joker, shedding more than 50 pounds in a performance that won him a Best Actor Oscar. 

But to play Arthur Fleck aka Joker in the forthcoming sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, he had to do it all over again — something made more difficult by the film’s new physical requirements, he told a panel at the Venice Film Festival, where the movie premieres Wednesday.

“I’m not going to talk through specifics of the diet, because I just think nobody wants to hear that,” he said Wednesday, according to Variety.

The new movie, in which Phoenix stars opposite Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, prominently features music and dance sequences, unlike director Todd Phillips‘ blockbuster original.

The actor continued, “This time, it felt a bit more complicated just because there was so much dance rehearsal that we were doing, which I didn’t have last time. So it felt a bit more difficult.”

He added, “I’m now 49, I probably shouldn’t do this again. This is probably it for me.”

He also said that Gaga “also lost a lot of weight,” noting, “It was really impressive.”

For her part, the actress/recording artist demurred, saying, “I think we transformed into our characters over a period of time, and we continued to hone in every kind of detail.”

For the record, Phoenix admitted to being “so angry” at himself “for making such a big deal about” the weight loss last time, because “it just sounds like an actor going on and on about how much weight they lost.”

“You just do what you’re f****** supposed to do,” he continued. “So this time I was like, ‘I’m not going to do that.'”

Joker: Folie à Deux opens Oct. 4.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Will Smith and Michael Bay eye reunion on Netflix action flick ‘Fast and Loose’
Will Smith and Michael Bay eye reunion on Netflix action flick ‘Fast and Loose’
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Will Smith and his Bad Boys director, Michael Bay, may be reuniting for the first time in more than 20 years on the upcoming Netflix action movie Fast and Loose.

Sources tell Deadline that Bay is in final negotiations to helm the film in which Smith is set to star.

Fast and Loose, per the outlet, “follows a man who wakes up in Tijuana with no memories. As he pieces together his past, he learns he’s been living two lives: one as a crime kingpin and the other as an undercover CIA agent.”

The film has reportedly been on Smith’s radar since the release of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which earned $400 million worldwide.

Smith and Bay’s first collaboration, the original Bad Boys movie in 1995, marked Bay’s directorial debut and solidified Smith’s reputation as a bona fide box office star.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.