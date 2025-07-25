Watch the first trailer for the ‘This Is Spinal Tap’ sequel, ‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’

Courtesy of Bleeker Street Films

We are getting our first real look at the upcoming sequel to the 1984 rock mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap.

A trailer for the film, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, has just been released, following the band Spinal Tap Michael McKean as lead guitarist David St. Hubbins, Christopher Guest as frontman Nigel Tufnell and Harry Shearer as bassist Derek Smalls – as they attempt to stage a reunion concert 40 years after the first film.

The clip features snippets of the original film, and gives fans a look at what the band members have been doing for the past 40 years, as they’re once again followed by a documentarian, played by the film’s director Rob Reiner.

The trailer also gives us a glimpse of some of the A-list cameos in the film. Paul McCartney turns up to comment on a lyric from Spinal Tap’s song “Big Bottom,” noting the line “I’d like to sink her with my pink torpedo,” is “literature,” while Elton John joins them on stage for a performance of “Stonehenge.”

The band’s bad luck with drummers continues, as the trailer notes they’re short a drummer because their last one “sneezed himself into oblivion.” The band offers Questlove the gig, but he turns them down, sharing, “I don’t want to die,” while they try to assure him they’ve only lost 11 drummers.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues opens in theaters Sept. 12. In addition to McCartney and John, it will feature cameos by Garth Brooks, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Metallica‘s Lars Ulrich.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Hulu
Nine Perfect StrangersNicole Kidman stars in season 2 of the series that connects nine new strangers at a wellness retreat.  

Netflix
Sirens: An older sister visits her younger sister and finds she has a strange relationship with her boss in the limited series. 

Apple TV+
Fountain of YouthJohn Krasinski and Natalie Portman are estranged siblings who partner up on a global heist in the new film.

Movie theaters
Mission: Impossible — The Final ReckoningTom Cruise is back with even more stunts in the eighth film in the franchise.

Lilo & Stitch: The lovable blue alien is back in the live-action film adaptation of the animated Disney classic.

Friendship: The A24 film starring Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson expands to a wider release across the country.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

‘Jaws’ to air on NBC with Steven Spielberg introduction to celebrate 50th anniversary
NBCUniversal

Grab your biggest boat and get ready to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Jaws.

Steven Spielberg‘s classic film celebrates five decades this summer, and to commemorate the anniversary, the entire film franchise will be available to stream on Peacock on June 15.

Additionally, NBC is set to air the film on the network on June 20, the anniversary of the day it originally splashed into theaters. It will air as part of a three-hour telecast featuring a special introduction from Spielberg.

“Universal is home to the biggest movies in the world and it doesn’t get any bigger than Jaws,” Jenny Storms, chief marketing officer for NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, said. “We want to celebrate 50 years of this enduring film that has captured the public imagination for generations by bringing it to audiences at home in all the ways they love to watch.”

Jaws follows the seaside community of Amity, which finds itself under attack by a great white shark. It was released in 1975, changing the movie industry forever while ushering in a new era of summer blockbusters.

Jacob Tremblay is Ted Kaczynski in upcoming Netflix thriller ‘Unabom’
Stewart Cook/NATAS via Getty Images

Russell Crowe will star alongside Jacob Tremblay and Shailene Woodley in the upcoming Netflix film Unabom.

Unabom, which is currently in production, is a new thriller about the domestic terrorist Ted Kaczynski. Janus Metz directs the film, which will star Tremblay as a young Kaczynski and Crowe as controversial Harvard professor Henry Murray.

The film follows the transformation of Kaczynski from Harvard prodigy to the infamous Unabomber. After he’s “subjected to controversial psychological experiments by Professor Henry Murray, Kaczynski’s troubled past resurfaces decades later,” according to Netflix.

Woodley will play FBI agent Joanne Miller, who led the manhunt for Kaczynski, while Annabelle Wallis will play Christina Morgan, Murray’s academic partner and the co-director of the Harvard Psychological Clinic.

The film’s title comes from the FBI’s code name for the Kaczynski case, which was Unabom, standing for UNiversity and Airline BOMbing.

Metz told Netflix he was fascinated by how the hunt for the Unabomber “was the FBI’s longest and most expensive operation to date.”

“But what really drew me in was the story about Ted Kaczynski’s years at Harvard when he was a young math student. This was a side to the story I didn’t know about; it helps uncover a very dark chapter in American history,” Metz said.

The choice to select Tremblay to play Kaczynski came after the pair had their first conversation.

“Jacob Tremblay is an immensely talented young actor,” Metz said. “He has a sensitivity that feels perfect for my vision of Ted when he was a young student at Harvard. There’s a vulnerability and intelligence to Jacob’s look and performance that this story needs.”

