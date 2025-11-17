Watch the new trailer for ‘The Beatles Anthology’ series

Watch the new trailer for ‘The Beatles Anthology’ series

Artwork for ‘The Beatles Anthology’/ (courtesy of Disney+)

Disney+ is bringing back The Beatles’ Anthology series in November, and now, they are giving fans a look at the project.

The streaming service has released a trailer for The Beatles Anthology, a restored and remastered version of ABC’s 1995 documentary that featured John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr telling stories of their life and career as The Beatles. The original series was made up of eight parts, but the new version has been expanded to include a ninth installment that features previously unseen footage of McCartney, Harrison and Starr in the ’90s as they created the original Anthology series and albums.

Episodes 1-2 of The Beatles Anthology will debut Nov. 27, with episodes 7-9 debuting Nov. 28.

The Beatles are also revisiting The Beatles Anthology music with the Nov. 21 release of the Anthology Collection, featuring the original three Anthology albums plus a new fourth installment, Anthology 4. It will be released digitally and as a 12-LP or eight-CD collection.

The collection includes “Free as a Bird,” which was part of Anthology 1, and “Real Love,” which was part of Anthology 2. Both tracks, which at the time were the first new songs from The Beatles in 25 years, have been remixed by original producer Jeff Lynne. The new set also includes the band’s 2023 release, “Now and Then.”

Anthology 4 will also be released on its own as a three-LP or two-CD set featuring 36 tracks, including 13 previously unreleased demos and session recordings, and other rare recordings.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘The Wilderness’ shines a light on controversial outdoor youth camps
‘The Wilderness’ shines a light on controversial outdoor youth camps
Lamar Johnson in ‘The Wilderness.’ (Dark Star Pictures)

A new movie called The Wilderness aims to highlight the world of outdoor youth camps.

The industry, which claims to help teenagers struggling with addiction and other issues through rigorous outdoor activity, has sparked backlash over its lack of regulation, with critics saying the camps endanger minors.

“I think for the film, it’s just really spreading awareness, and making people be aware that there are camps like this that exist. I’m sure there are some really great ones, but a lot of them are unregulated,” star Lamar Johnson told ABC Audio.

Johnson said he wasn’t aware of the issue until coming across the script for The Wilderness.

“I read the script and I discovered it in the story. I thought it was just that — a story,” Johnson said. “Then I connected with the director/writer, Spencer King, and he told me that he himself actually went through one of these programs.”

Johnson, who starred in HBO’s The Last of Us, appears as a camp attendee alongside a character played by Hunter Doohan, best known for his role on Netflix’s Wednesday.

“The collaboration with everyone and the camaraderie that we all built together, collectively as a cast, I think is — it was beautiful,” Johnson said.

Part of that camaraderie, he adds, came from filming in beautiful but often grueling desert environments. 

“We spent a night outdoors, as they would. We kind of were in this cave, kind of, this kind of cove, and we spent the night under the stars,” Johnson said. “It really allowed us to just live in that headspace while we were shooting.”

In addition to spreading awareness of wilderness camps, Johnson said he hopes audiences leave with empathy for the teens involved.

“You know a lot of these kids are ‘troubled,’ but I think they’re more so misunderstood,” Johnson said. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Charli XCX movie ‘The Moment’ reveals its cast
Charli XCX movie ‘The Moment’ reveals its cast
Charli XCX attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Charli XCX’s film The Moment has found its cast.

Kylie Jenner, Rachel Sennott and Kate Berlant are among the names set to star alongside the brat singer in the upcoming A24 film. The cast was revealed in a strobing teaser Thursday set to the tune of Charli’s hit “I Love It” with Icona Pop.

Alexander Skarsgård and Rosanna Arquette will also costar.

The Moment, directed by Aidan Zamiri, is based on an original idea by Charli, about a pop star grappling with the complexities of fame as she prepares for her first arena tour.

Charli continues to rack up her IMDb credits. In addition to The Moment, she’s involved in the upcoming movies Faces of Death, Sacrifice, I Want Your Sex, Erupcja and The Gallerist. She’s also written original songs for the upcoming Emerald Fennell film, Wuthering Heights.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jonah Hauer-King, Zoey Deutch on their rom-com ‘The Threesome’
Jonah Hauer-King, Zoey Deutch on their rom-com ‘The Threesome’
Jonah Hauer-King, Zoey Deutch and Ruby Cruz in ‘The Threesome.’ (Vertical)

A young man’s fantasy becomes his worst nightmare in the new romantic comedy The Threesome.

The film, which is in select theaters now, stars Zoey DeutchJonah Hauer-King and Ruby Cruz as the titular trio whose night together leaves the two women with sobering consequences.

Hauer-King, who stars as Connor, told ABC Audio the film is a coming-of-age story for adults.

“We associate that sometimes with people who are teenagers or earlier in their 20s, and these are people that ostensibly are a little bit further on through life, but they’re still very much working things out,” Hauer-King said.

Connor aspires to “a type of love that he idolizes,” Hauer-King said, which he found relatable.

“Over the course of the film, he learns that love is a really complex, deep thing, which is about accepting people’s flaws and insecurities, and the challenges of the relationships and coming through them,” Hauer-King said. “That’s something that I myself have learned over the years.”

Despite the perception that Deutch is the modern-day rom-com queen — she’s the star of Netflix’s Set it Up and Prime Video’s Something from Tiffany’s — the actress says she’s only really starred in three, if you count The Threesome.

“It’s not something that I sought after. If you count this as a rom-com, this is only my third one. But somehow, it seems like I’ve made a million. According to people, I have done only rom-coms. So if I’m being honest, I try not to do them. Because I’ve spent my whole life and career trying not to get pigeonholed,” Deutch said.

That being said, Deutch is interested in stories about love.

“I love love, and falling in love is never the same. There’s no two times that ever feel the same, and this was a particularly different falling in love story. And I thought [it] was really nuanced and special and different.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.