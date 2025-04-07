Watch the official trailer for Wes Anderson’s ‘The Phoenician Scheme’

TPS Productions/Focus Features

The star-studded trailer for Wes Anderson‘s latest film has arrived.

Benicio del Toro stars in the official trailer for The Phoenician Scheme, the newest film to come from the auteur director.

Del Toro plays Zsa-zsa Korda in the film. He’s one of the richest men in all of Europe. Mia Threapleton plays his daughter, Liesl, who is a nun, while Michael Cera is their tutor, Bjorn.

The trailer reveals Zsa-zsa Korda is an aviator who has gotten into six plane crashes over the course of his life. Though he has 10 children, he has appointed his only daughter, Liesl, whom he has not visited in six years, to be sole heir to his estate.

He, Liesel and Bjorn then go on a journey to make sure an important project is fulfilled as others set out to thwart it.

“Today, tonight and tomorrow, we rendezvous with every titan and pretend we agree what we already agree. But, in fact, we don’t. We can’t,” del Toro says in the trailer.

The main cast are joined by a stacked group of supporting actors, including Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Mathieu Amalric, Richard Ayoade, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rupert Friend and Hope Davis.

“Can you imagine falling in love with a man like me, by the way? Hypothetically?” Cera’s Bjorn asks Threapleton’s Liesel in the trailer.

“You’re drunk. On three beers,” is her simple response.

The Phoenician Scheme arrives in movie theaters on May 30.

‘Madame Web,’ ‘Megalopolis’ take home 2025 Razzies ‘wins’
Hector Vivas/Getty Images

The “winners” for the 2025 Razzies have been announced.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as The Razzies, honor the worst films released in a given year and are voted on by members of the Golden Raspberry Foundation.

Madame Web, the Sony superhero film, took home the trophy for worst picture, screenplay and actress (Dakota Johnson), while legendary director Francis Ford Coppola “won” worst director for his passion project Megalopolis.

Coppola issued a response to his worst director Razzie “win” in a post shared to Instagram on Friday.

“I am thrilled to accept the Razzie award in so many important categories for @megalopolisfilm, and for the distinctive honor of being nominated as the worst director, worst screenplay, and worst picture at a time when so few have the courage to go against the prevailing trends of contemporary moviemaking!” Coppola wrote.

The director shared that he chose to not follow “the gutless rules laid down by an industry so terrified of risk” that, despite the great amount of acting talent, may not create movies that “will be relevant and alive 50 years from now.”

“What an honor to stand alongside a great and courageous filmmaker like Jacques Tati who impoverished himself completely to make one of cinema’s most beloved failures, PLAYTIME!” Coppola wrote. “My sincere thanks to all my brilliant colleagues who joined me to make our work of art, MEGALOPOLIS, and let us remind ourselves us that box-office is only about money, and like war, stupidity and politics has no true place in our future.”

Megalopolis also “won” worst supporting actor for Jon Voight. Additional “wins” include Jerry Seinfeld for worst actor and Amy Schumer for worst supporting actress, both for the Netflix film Unfrosted.

‘Love is Blind’ takes on the Midwest in official season 8 trailer
Netflix

A new pod squad is heading to the Midwest.

The trailer for season 8 of Netflix’s Love is Blind was released on Tuesday, showing off the new crop of singles looking to find love without knowing what their partner looks like.

Season 8 premieres this Valentine’s Day, marking the five-year anniversary of the reality dating show. New batches of episodes will air each Friday through March 7, showcasing the different couples’ journeys from the pods to the wedding altar.

This season, all of the singles are from Minneapolis, Minnesota. The age range goes from 26 to 43 years old. Among those participating are nurses, world travelers and former cheerleaders.

“When the doors opened and I saw him, I thought, ‘He’s so familiar to me.’ I believed he knew exactly what I looked like the entire time we were talking through the wall,” one of the female contestants says through voice-over in the trailer.

Co-hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Netflix recently renewed Love is Blind through season 10. 

In brief: Owen Wilson, Alan Ritchson to star in action drama ‘Runner’ and more

Owen Wilson and Alan Ritchson are joining forces in the upcoming action drama film Runner. Deadline first reported the news Friday. Scott Waugh will direct the movie from writers Tommy White and Miles Hubley. The film follows Hank, played by Ritchson, a high-end courier who has three hours to transport an organ to save a young girl. Wilson will star as Ben, the medical courier Hank is forced to transport and protect …

Madelyn Cline is starring alongside Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz in the upcoming action thriller Day Drinker. Variety reports that the Lionsgate film will be directed by Marc Webb, and that it will follow a cruise ship bartender who meets a mysterious day drinker. The pair then becomes entangled in a criminal underbelly …

Baby Reindeer breakout Jessica Gunning is joining Ian McKellen, Michaela Cole and James Corden in Steven Soderbergh‘s new dark comedy The Christophers. Deadline reports that the actress joins the cast which will begin filming in London later in February. The Christophers tells the story of the estranged children of a once-famous artist who hire a forger to complete his unfinished works …

