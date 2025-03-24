Watch the rebellion unfold in new ‘Andor’ season 2 trailer

The rebellion assembles in the new trailer for Andor season 2.

Disney+ released the trailer for the final season of the Emmy-nominated Star Wars series on Monday. The second and final season of the show premieres on the streamer April 22.

Andor follows Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna, as he is radicalized into becoming the rebel who steals the Death Star plans.

The show serves as a prequel to the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. It takes place five years before the events of that film to chronicle Cassian’s transformation from a disinterested nobody to a rebel hero.

“I came with you to be part of something,” Cassian says in the trailer. “The Empire cannot win.”

The season will take place over 12 episodes, which will be broken down into four chapters of three episodes each.

In season 2, “the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound,” according to a press release.

Luna stars alongside Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Alan Tudyk, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker.

Tony Gilroy created the series and also executive produces it with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, Luna, Sanne Wohlenberg, Luke Hull and John Gilroy.

Disney is the parent company of Lucasfilm and ABC News.

Claire Danes to reunite with ‘My So-Called Life’ creator for new series
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

It’s a My So-Called reunion.

Claire Danes is looking to reteam with Winnie Holzman, the creator of My So-Called Life, over 30 years after they originally worked together on the coming-of-age TV show.

The pair is aiming to reunite on a family drama series for HBO called The Applebaum Curse. According to the show’s logline, the series would be an “ongoing one-hour drama series about a dysfunctional family with Claire Danes as the lead role.”

In addition to starring in the show, Danes would serve as an executive producer on the project. Holzman would write and executive produce along with serving as showrunner.

Holzman shared the news on the red carpet of the Writers Guild Awards, where she was asked why there has not been any attempt to remake My So-Called Life in this age filled with reboots and remakes.

“It’s interesting that you’re asking me that. I am writing something that I’m hoping to do with Claire. It’s not a reboot in the traditional sense, but I think Claire Danes and I back together would be a kind of version of that,” Holzman said.

She made it clear that while it’s not a reboot and instead “a completely different story,” she’s excited about the prospect of working with Danes again.

“I’m writing it now, and it’s hopefully gonna be at HBO, so we’ll see,” Holzman said. “I have to cross my fingers! You never know what’s gonna happen, but Claire would love to do this with me, so I’m excited.”

In brief: Tom Holland to star in, produce ‘The Partner’ and more
Tom Holland is going to star in and produce an adaptation of John Grisham‘s bestselling novel The Partner. Deadline first reported the news Wednesday, saying that The Imitation Game‘s Graham Moore will script the drama film for Universal. The novel follows protagonist Patrick Lanigan, a young partner at a law firm who fakes his death, leaving behind a wife and newborn daughter, to create a new life for himself …

A24 has released the trailer for season 2 of its Netflix series Mo. Series co-creator and star Mo Amer returns for the sophomore season, along with guest stars Hannibal Buress, Matt Rife, Liza Koshy, Ralph Barbosa and rapper Slim Thug, the trailer revealed on Wednesday. They join the previously announced guest cast of Simon Rex and Johanna Braddy

Daniel Craig has been awarded the London Film Critics’ Circle’s top honor. The actor will receive the Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film at the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards. “This is such an immense honor and I’m incredibly grateful to the London Film Critics’ Circle,” Craig said. The awards ceremony is set to take place at The May Fair Hotel on Feb. 2 …
 

‘Gossip Girl’ actress Michelle Trachtenberg dead at 39
Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Gossip Girl actress Michelle Trachtenberg was found dead Wednesday in her New York City apartment, police sources told ABC News. She was 39.

Trachtenberg is believed to have died of natural causes, police sources told ABC News. The sources said she recently underwent a liver transplant and may have been experiencing complications.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. No foul play is suspected.

The actress was found by her mother just after 8 a.m. in her residence near Columbus Circle.

Trachtenberg, a New York City native, made her acting debut as a child star with roles in Nickelodeon projects, including the television series The Adventure of Pete & Pete and the film Harriet the Spy.

Her big break came in 2000 when she was cast on Buffy the Vampire Slayer as Dawn, the younger sister of Sarah Michelle Gellar‘s titular character. The role earned her a Teen Choice Awards nomination for choice TV sidekick in 2001.

She recently reminisced on her days co-starring with Gellar on Buffy. In January she shared a photo of them together, captioning it: “Slay all day! Always loved this twinning photo of us! #buffy #dawn #sister #womancrushwednesday.”

Trachtenberg starred as Georgina Sparks on Gossip Girl from 2008 to 2012. For her role, she was nominated as the choice TV villain at the Teen Choice Awards in 2012.

Trachtenberg has also appeared in a wide range of television shows, including Mercy, Weeds and, earlier in her career, Truth or Scare. She had a minor arc in HBO’s Gossip Girl reboot in 2022.

In film, she took on roles in EuroTrip, 17 Again and The Scribbler.

