Watch the trailer for Charli XCX’s ‘The Moment’

(L-R) Charli xcx, Trew Mullen in ‘The Moment’ (Courtesy of A24)

Charli XCX has said that her upcoming film The Moment is “fiction, but it’s the realest depiction of the music industry that I’ve ever seen.” Now you can see what she means by watching the trailer for the film.

A press release describes The Moment as “a vaguely true look behind the curtain of Charli XCX’s viral Brat summer.” It depicts the pop star surrounded by people who are all trying to figure out, as one puts it, how they can “keep this Brat thing going.” 

Charli is shown being pulled in a million different directions by people who want something from her, and people who are trying to protect her as her fame becomes overwhelming. 

Alexander Skarsgård appears as the pretentious director of a concert film she’s supposed to be making. He warns her that people might be “offended” by what she sings about and forces her into dangerous onstage situations. In one scene, Kylie Jenner advises Charli, “The second people are getting sick of you, that’s when you have to go even harder.”

“Don’t you think this whole ‘keep having a Brat summer’ thing is a bit cringe?” Charli asks a member of her team. “It’s all cringe,” he responds. 

The Moment, which also stars Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant and Rachel Sennott, is in theaters Jan. 30.

Michael Angelo Covino and Dakota Johnson in ‘Splitsville.’ (NEON)

A group of four adult friends navigate divorce, open relationships and the crossing of boundaries in the new movie Splitsville.

The comedy film, which expands to a wide theatrical release on Friday, stars Dakota JohnsonAdria ArjonaKyle Marvin and Michael Angelo Covino.

Johnson, who also produced the film, said if there’s anything she’s taken away about marriage and relationships in general after Splitsville, it’s “that there’s infinite ways to explore relationship dynamics and love between humans.”

The actress says she thinks films that explore these themes are really helpful to people.

“This movie, we’re marketing it as an unromantic comedy, because it really is messy. It feels bad. It doesn’t end well,” Johnson said. “The people are hurting. And I think that a lot of people are hurting in the world. And I would love if we had movies that were honest portrayals of what human beings are really going through.”

Covino directed Splitsville from a script he cowrote with his costar and close friend Marvin.

He said while the ideas of open relationships that the film discusses may seem modern, they actually aren’t all that modern, “if we really think about it.”

“They’ve been around and people have been exploring the challenges of monogamy for quite some time. And certainly the pain and frustration and difficulty of betrayal and friendship and all these things,” Covino said. 

The cast of Broadway’s ‘Dreamgirls,’ from left, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Deborah Burrell and Loretta Devine in New York City. (Robin Platzer/IMAGES/Getty Images)

Dreamgirls is making its Broadway return.

A new revival of the hit 1981 musical is set to debut in New York City in fall 2026, four producers announced in a press release on Monday.

The show, which focuses on a young Black female singing trio’s rise to stardom, will be directed and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, who did choreography for Alicia Keys‘ musical, Hell’s Kitchen.

The production team will turn to the public in order to fill out the cast for the trio of women at the heart of the show, according to the release from Sonia Friedman Productions, Sue WagnerJohn Johnson and LaChanze Productions.

“Seeking talented women of all shapes and sizes, the auditions will take place in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Detroit, Miami, London, Toronto, Mexico City, Amsterdam, Rome and Paris,” reads the release.

Dreamgirls, which starred Sheryl Lee RalphJennifer HollidayLoretta DevineDeborah Burrell and more, debuted on Broadway in 1981, and scored 13 nominations and six wins at the 1982 Tony Awards. Ben Harney won for best lead actor, Holliday won for best lead actress, and Michael Bennett and Michael Peters shared the award for best choreography.

The show also scored two Grammys the following year for best cast show album and best female R&B vocal performance for Holliday.

The musical also saw success beyond New York, scoring praise for its 2016 showing on London’s West End.

Director Bill Condon adapted the musical into a 2006 film starring Jennifer HudsonJamie FoxxBeyoncéEddie Murphy and more. Hudson won an Oscar for best supporting actress for the film.

Eric Dane has found his next role. The actor is set to guest star in season 2 of the NBC series Brilliant Minds. Dane will play a firefighter named Matthew who is diagnosed with ALS and struggles to share the news with his family. This comes as Dane announced he was diagnosed with ALS earlier in 2025 …

Taraji P. Henson has signed a two-picture deal with Netflix. Deadline reports the actress is set to star in and executive produce two upcoming films for the streamer. She previously starred in Netflix’s film Straw, which debuted in June 2025 …

An updated version of the series Prison Break is headed to Hulu. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streamer has greenlit the new version of the show that previously aired on Fox. Elgin James will serve as showrunner, and will also write and direct the pilot episode. The series will follow a former soldier who now works as a corrections officer and takes a job at one of the deadliest prisons in America to prove how far she’ll go for someone she loves …

