Watch trailer for Netflix’s Western minseries, ’American Primeval’
Netflix has premiered a new trailer for its upcoming Western miniseries, American Primeval.
The show stars GLOW‘s Betty Gilpin as a mother on a journey with her son across the “harsh landscape of freedom and cruelty in the American West.” The cast also includes Friday Night Lights‘ Taylor Kitsch, who plays a guide to Gilpin’s character.
Filmmaker Peter Berg, who previously worked with Kitsch on FNL, will direct. The screenplay is by The Revenant cowriter Mark L. Smith.
Kate Winslet is photographer Elizabeth “Lee” Miller in the new film Lee, in theaters now.
The movie tells the true story of the fashion model-turned-photographer who became an acclaimed war correspondent as she covered World War II for Vogue magazine.
While Winslet was familiar with Miller’s work before joining the film, she did not know all of the details of her life. She told ABC Audio she is happy to share Miller’s story with the world.
“I did not know just how extraordinary what she actually did as a middle-aged woman in going to the front line, and pushing through and into male-dominated spaces where women were not allowed in order to be that visual voice for the victims of the conflict,” Winslet said.
Another thing that attracted Winslet to the project was the idea of reshaping the way Miller had been framed in history.
“She had been, I think, somewhat defined by the male gaze in history,” Winslet said. “She was referred to as the muse of Man Ray, the former lover of X, Y, Z … this was this chapter of her life, a tiny little chapter in her 20s, but somehow these somewhat infantilizing labels had been stuck on her.”
“She became so much more and way beyond that when she moved into those powerful decades of her life in her 30s and 40s,” Winslet continued.
Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney. Her representative confirmed the exciting news to Vogue.
ABC News has reached out to Lawrence’s representative for comment.
The couple are already parents to their 2-year-old son, whom they welcomed in February 2022.
During a conversation with Cameron Diaz for Interview magazine last June, the No Hard Feelings star gushed over her art gallery owner husband, calling him “the greatest father in the entire world.”
“So when I’m working, I don’t have any more guilt than the usual, every-day, all-day parent guilt,” she said at the time.
In 2022, Lawrence opened up about her life as a mom to Vogue, sharing that it had been “so scary to talk about motherhood” because it’s so different for everyone.
She recalled having girlfriends who were honest about their journeys with her, and how it prepared her to be forgiving.
“I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, ‘Everyone keeps saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I’ll love him as much as my cat?'” she said at the time.
Lawrence has since fallen in love with motherhood, saying that the morning after she gave birth, it felt like her life had started over.
“Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, ‘Awwww, preciousssss,'” she told Vogue. “My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about.”
Lawrence and Maroney got engaged in 2019.
They tied the knot in October later that year at Belcourt of Newport, a museum and historical site in Newport, Rhode Island, before family and a guest list that included famous friends like Diaz, Adele and Emma Stone.
Paul Mescal will be making his New York stage debut.
The London revival of Tennessee Williams‘ A Streetcar Named Desire, starring Mescal, Patsy Ferran and Anjana Vasan, is making the transfer across the pond to the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York.
Its limited engagement off-Broadway run starts on Feb. 28 and will continue through April 6. Rebecca Frecknall directs the production, which will play at BAM’s Harvey Theater after a return engagement in London that starts on Feb. 3.
The London run was acclaimed, with several Olivier Award wins, including Mescal for Best Actor, Vasan for Supporting Actress and the production-winning Best Revival. Ferran also won a London’s Critics Circle Award for her performance.