Watch trailer for SZA’s acting debut, ‘One of Them Days,’ with Keke Palmer
Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC via Getty Images

SZA and Keke Palmer are best friends and roommates in the trailer for their buddy comedy, One of Them Days, arriving in theaters Jan. 24.

The film captures them as their respective characters Dreux and Alyssa as they go to extremes to make back the rent money Alyssa’s boyfriend has spent and avoid getting evicted. Some of the ways, as shown in their trailer, include donating blood and applying for a loan with their very low credit scores.

A production from Issa Rae, Palmer and their respective production companies, Hoorae and Big Boss, One of Them Days marks SZA’s acting debut and the first feature directorial for Lawrence Lamont, according to Variety. Syreeta Singleton wrote the script, with Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James, Katt WilliamsGabrielle DennisDomiNque Perry and more appearing as co-stars. 

Other producers include Singleton, Deniese Davis for ColorCreative, Charles D. King for Macro Film Studios, James Lopez, Poppy Hanks, Hoorae’s Sara Diya Rastogi and Palmer’s mother, Sharon.

The idea for the film came from Sony Pictures and Color Creatives CoCre lab for up-and-coming screenwriters, Variety reports. 

Director Alex Proyas dings Elon Musk for swiping his futuristic designs from ‘I, Robot’
Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On Thursday Elon Musk debuted the latest advancements from his company Tesla, including its bipedal and apparently AI-enhanced Optimus Robot, along with a Robovan and a Robotaxi, both of which are self-driving.

However, some noted the sleek tech bore more than a passing resemblance to stuff seen in the 2004 Will Smith hit I, Robot — and one of those was its director, Alex Proyas

Next to pictures of Tesla’s bipedal bot and the vehicles, Proyas posted stills from the film, including its slender humanoid robots.

He wrote, “Hey Elon, Can I have my designs back please?”

While the robots aren’t exact copies, the Robovan looks strikingly similar to a robot transport in the movie.

Chances are Elon was well aware of the designs in the film — the event was called “We Robot.”

Let’s just hope Elon’s bots don’t go into revolution mode as they did in the film.

In brief: Netflix officially greenlights Florence Pugh-led ‘East of Eden’ and more

Netflix has officially greenlit a series adaptation of author John Steinbeck’s East of Eden. As previously announced, Florence Pugh will lead the cast, which also includes Poor ThingsChristopher Abbott, Challengers’ Mike Faist and Warrior‘s Hoon Lee. Zoe Kazan, the granddaughter of director Elia Kazan, who previously adapted the novel into a 1955 film that launched James Dean‘s career, will executive produce and write for the seven-episode limited series … 

Variety reports Jennifer Hudson and comedian Fortune Feimster have been added to the voice cast of the third Paw Patrol movie, joining McKenna Grace, who reprises her lead role as Skye. Plot details and specifics on Hudson and Feimster’s characters have not been revealed. The first two Paw Patrol movies have collectively grossed over $345 million worldwide, per the outlet …

The Critics Choice Association has announced the honorees for its fall 2024 Critics Choice Association’s celebration series. Zoe Saldaña will be honored with the Groundbreaker Award at the fourth annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television for her starring role in Netflix’s Emilia Pérez. The third annual Celebration of AAPI Cinema & Television will recognize actress Joan Chen with the Career Achievement Award for her performance in Dìdi; and filmmaker Tyler Perry will receive the seventh annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television’s Icon Award for his incredible body of work and achievements throughout the years …

Sarah Paulson on the “harrowing” real-life backdrop of her new thriller ‘Hold Your Breath’
Searchlight Pictures

Sarah Paulson stars in the new thriller Hold Your Breath, which is now streaming on Hulu. Set in Oklahoma in 1933, when biblical dust storms ravaged the Midwest, the creepy film has Paulson playing a mother grieving the loss of one of her daughters, while trying to keep her two surviving daughters safe amid the apocalyptic setting.

“I love the idea of the backdrop being this part of our country’s history, this hideous storm,” Paulson tells ABC Audio.

With people desperate to keep the dust out of their lungs, they resorted to wearing masks, which draws an eerie parallel to the COVID-19 era, she agreed.

“Our writer, Karrie Crouse, had written the screenplay prior to the pandemic,” Paulson says. “It’s funny how history can repeat itself. And although this was not an airborne illness that was plaguing that part of our country during that time period, it certainly was a harrowing thing.”

As if the dust storms aren’t enough to worry about, there are rumors of a murderous drifter afoot, and those fears come to a head when a mysterious man shows up, played by The Bear‘s Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

“I would watch him read the phone book. I’d watch him walk across the street. I’d watch him do just about anything,” Paulson enthused about the actor. 

“And when the filmmakers said, you know, ‘What about Ebon?’ I … just jumped out of my chair. I was like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, please. Yes!'”

She added, “And that was before I got to be on The Bear. So I got to have this experience with him first. It was so, so special.” 

